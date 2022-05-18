U.S. markets open in 6 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,075.00
    -9.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,528.00
    -53.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,520.00
    -40.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,831.00
    -6.20 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.11
    +0.71 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.10
    -8.80 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    -0.15 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0525
    -0.0030 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.10
    -1.37 (-4.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2448
    -0.0045 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1900
    -0.1680 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,941.49
    -467.63 (-1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.77
    +430.09 (+177.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Pallapay establishes itself as a Mega Company in Dubai that offers to buy and sell USDT, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.

Palladium Payment Services L.L.C
·2 min read
Palladium Payment Services L.L.C
Palladium Payment Services L.L.C

Dubai, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pallapay is a global company that offers cryptocurrency exchange services. Currently, the company provides services where users can buy and sell USDT, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies with cash securely.

Pallapay is a payment services provider and acts by creating, hosting, maintaining, and providing its Payment Services to its users via the Internet. Clients can accept Paypal, Visa, Master Card, American Express, and Bank Transfer, all in one website through the Pallapay platform.

Pallapay has announced its new services that offer to buy and sell USDT, Bitcoin, Ethereum and 200+ cryptocurrencies with Cash in Dubai Now in recent development. Since 2015, Pallapay has been offering bitcoin trading services in Dubai. The policy change is expected to increase demand for various cryptocurrency services.

Pallapay's Bitcoin shop in the city centre is entirely prepared and equipped to assist potential clients wishing to trade Bitcoin for cash. The company has decades of work expertise and a staff of professionals who can help both experienced crypto consumers and newcomers to the digital currency trend. Additionally, for the first time in the Middle East, Pallapay offers A Crypto to Fiat POS Machine System. Hotels, restaurants, and shops may now use Pallapay's Crypto POS Machine to charge customers in crypto and get cash in their bank accounts without knowing anything about crypto.

The agency has garnered multiple awards, including one from the major Crypto Expo in Dubai. Pallapay has earned a solid name as a prominent brand compared to buying and selling Bitcoin in Dubai, UAE, and many other countries, thanks to its comprehensive range of crypto services. It is currently active in four nations and significant cities: Dubai, the United States, Singapore, and Istanbul.

Furthermore, Pallapay has been used by thousands of users to trade cryptocurrency for cash and, conversely, since 2015. However, the most popular services include selling bitcoin in Dubai, sell USDT in Dubai, and sell Ethereum in Dubai. Also, Pallapay can function as an ideal platform if a user wants to Buy USDT in Dubai or want to exchange cryptocurrency with cash in Dubai.

Pallapay allows its users to buy and sell Bitcoin, among the most prominent cryptocurrencies. The platform is one step ahead of the competition when it comes time to sell bitcoin in Dubai, as it offers competitive pricing, large-scale exchanges, and rapid transfers to its thronging clientele. In addition to selling Bitcoin in Dubai, the company allows users to swap 2000plus cryptocurrencies for bank transfers or cash and cash to crypto.


Intending users must visit the following link: https://www.pallapay.com for further information and can make the best of their services.

Buy USDT Tether in Dubai with Cash.
Sell USDT Tether in Dubai with Cash.
Sell Bitcoin in Dubai With Cash.


https://www.pallapay.com
Address: The binary By Omniyat, Office P402, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Email: info@pallapay.com


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk doesn’t want to buy Twitter anymore, but Twitter should make him pay for it

    It's becoming quite clear that Elon Musk no longer wants to buy Twitter, or at least not at the current price he had negotiated, in what has become one of the strangest M&A sagas ever.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Why Nio Stock Just Rocketed by More Than 9%

    In just two days, Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings-- at least, according to Nasdaq.com, it is. The company hasn't officially announced its release date yet, and other financial data providers point out that, seeing as Nio reported its Q1 earnings on May 28 in two of the past three years, it's more likely to report closer to that date this year as well. Is there a good reason to buy Nio stock ahead of earnings?

  • Dow Jones Gains As Powell Issues This Pledge; Elon Musk Digs In On Twitter; New Warren Buffett Stock Soars

    The Dow Jones rose as Fed Chair Powell issued an inflation pledge. Twitter gained as the Elon Musk takeover took a twist. A Warren Buffett stock soared.

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 8.7% — with inflation still near 40-year highs, it might be a good move to nail down some income

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help ease the pain.

  • Elon Musk seems to be ‘looking for a scapegoat’ in Twitter bid, analyst says

    Some analysts think Tesla CEO Elon Musk is just looking for a scapegoat to walk away from the $44 billion Twitter deal or negotiate a lower price.

  • Investors Who Shorted Russia ETFs Are Now Stuck Paying Never-Ending Fees

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors who bet against ETFs tracking Russian assets in the build up to the Ukraine invasion made the right call -- and they’ve been paying the price ever since.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedMicrosoft Will Boost Pay and Stock Compensation

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise to extend gains after Powell comments

    U.S. stock futures opened higher Tuesday afternoon after rallying during the regular trading day, as investors took in reassurances from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the central bank was set on using its policies to bring down inflation still running at multi-decade highs.

  • Energy Transfer's Perseverance Is About to Pay Off Big Time

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a long history of developing infrastructure projects to support growing energy demand. The company has built thousands of miles of pipelines, multiple oil and gas processing facilities, and several storage and export terminals over the years. The master limited partnership (MLP) currently expects to invest upwards of $2.1 billion this year in expanding its energy infrastructure network.

  • Beware of the Gains in Stocks. It Looks Like a ‘Bear Market Rally.’

    There's been a mini-rally in the past few days, but the latest gains look like an upsurge in the middle of a larger decline.

  • Microsoft to boost employee pay in effort to stop attrition

    The Redmond-based software maker is increasing performance pay and annual stock award ranges, CEO Satya Nadella said in a memo to employees. The move comes as Microsoft faces intense competition for talent, including from rival Amazon.

  • Evidence of Nosedive Suggests Boeing Not at Fault in China Eastern Crash

    The Wall Street Journal reported that the crash of China Eastern flight 5375 was likely due to an intentional nosedive.

  • Living Off Dividends in Retirement: 10 Best Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss 10 best stocks to consider for retirement. If you want to see more dividend stocks in this selection, click Living Off Dividends in Retirement: 5 Best Stocks To Consider. The average age of retirement in the United States is 62, and American retirees represent a significant proportion of the adult […]

  • Elon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt Burden

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk may be directing his buyer’s remorse at Twitter Inc.’s bot problem. But underpinning the deal is a $13 billion debt bill that’s looking like a bigger burden by the day.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Odds of DefaultElon Musk Does Not Care About Sp

  • ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 8 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s 8 new stock picks in 2022. If you want to read about some more Buffett stock picks, go directly to ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 4 New Stock Picks in 2022. There are few value investors who have accumulated as much fame as Warren Buffett of […]

  • Why Walmart Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Walmart (NYSE: WMT) sank 11.4% on Tuesday after the retail giant's profits fell short of investors' expectations. Walmart's revenue rose 2.4% year over year to $141.6 billion in its fiscal 2023 first quarter, which ended on April 30. More concerning was the decline in Walmart's profitability.

  • Michael 'Big Short' Burry Shorts Apple

    Infamous investor Michael Burry of "The Big Short" has bet against Apple ( ), according to a SEC filing. During the first quarter, Burry, a hedge fund investor who is known for predicting and profiting from the housing bubble and subprime mortgage crisis by betting against collaterized debt obligations or CDOs during the mid 2000s, stocked up on Alphabet ( ), Meta Platforms (FB), and Discovery ( ) for Scion Asset Management. The hedge fund owned bearish put options against 206,000 Apple shares as of March 31.

  • Here’s what just happened that triggers stock market drops 71% of the time, warns Credit Suisse

    Is the bottom in? There's been a nice bounce since Thursday, but Credit Suisse isn't buying it.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Insiders Are Buying Heavily

    The last few months, with the exception of some short bullish trading runs, have been brutal for the markets. Stocks are down, pretty much across the board. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index has fallen 25% year-to-date, while the broader S&P 500 is down 16%. As for causes to the market turndown, you can take your pick. Supply chains remain snarled, and the Chinese government’s anti-COVID lockdown policies and the Russian war against Ukraine aren’t helping that matter any. Inflation, which started taki

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from