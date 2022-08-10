U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

Pallet Banding Machine Market to Reach US$ 4704.7 Mn by 2032 Amid Rapid Expansion of Packaging Industry | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The U.S. is projected to hold the largest market share of around ~92% in the North American pallet banding machine market in 2022. Rising adoption of advanced packaging solutions, flourishing export business, and heavy presence of leading pallet banding machine manufacturers are some of the key factors driving growth in the U.S. pallet banding machines market

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per FMI, the global pallet banding machine market size is expected to grow from US$ 2921.0 Mn in 2022 to US$ 4704.7 Mn by 2032. Rapid expansion of packaging industry, growing demand for advanced packaging solutions, and innovations in pallet banding machines are some of the key factors proving impetus to the growth of pallet banding machine market.

Pallet banding machines are used for shipping and transportation of bulky and heavy goods as they ensure the safety of the package while in transit. From small businesses who have limited shipping and packaging needs to mass production businesses who have a major packaging needs pallet banding machines are used by all types of manufacturers.

Pallet banding machines are of three types which include fully-automatic pallet banding machine, semi-automatic pallet banding machine, and mobile pallet banding machine. As per FMI, demand for semi-automatic pallet banding machines will outpace other machine types due to rising end user preferences for semi-automatic machines.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15416

Pallet banding machine market is going to see steady growth over the forecast period due to the rising end-use application such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer products, shipping & logistics, etc.

Similarly, increasing concerns to protect products from damage during transportation is expected to boost pallet banding machine market growth during the forthcoming decade.

Key Takeaways from Global Pallet Banding Machine Market

  • By machine type, semi-automatic pallet banding machines are expected to increase 1.7 times the current market sales during the forecast period.

  • Based on end use, the food & beverages segment is expected to grow at 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2022 and 2032), holding around 48% of the market share in 2032.

  • North America is expected to remain the most dominant market for pallet banding machines, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2032.

  • The U.S. is set to hold around ~92% share of the North American pallet banding machine market in 2022.

  • The pallet banding machine in India is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

“Automatic pallet banding machines are cost-effective, save time and do work without much effort. Manufacturers are investing more in automatic pallet banding machines to achieve production efficiency and reduce the manual efforts” – comments FMI analyst

Request for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15416

“The Growing Food & Beverage Industry is Fuelling the Demand for Pallet Banding Machines”

The increasing importance of banding to protect food & beverage products has become crucial. Pallet banding is important to maintain the quality and usability of goods during the transportation of food commodities.

Food and beverages require extra protection to prevent spoilage and contamination and proper banding with the help of a pallet banding machine protects the food during transportation. Use of pallet banding machines in the food and beverage industry includes meat and fish packaging, cardboard boxes of wraps and fries, frozen products at freezers and cold stores, etc.

The use of pallet banding machines that provide a simple and cost-effective method for food and beverage packaging while increasing their durability is contributing to the market growth. Therefore, the growing food and beverage industry will continue to fuel the demand for pallet banding machines during the assessment period.

Who is Winning?

Some of the leading pallet banding machine manufacturers include Signode Packaging Systems Corporation, ISG PACK, FEIFER, TransPak, Cyklop International, Reisopack, Vestil Manufacturing Corp., Sorma Group, The Plastic Strapping Company Ltd, Qingdao Ausense Packing Equipment Co.,Ltd, Allstrap Steel & Poly Strapping Systems LLC, Shenzhen Henno Packaging Technology Co., Ltd, Mosca GmbH, Propel Packaging Technology Limited, Strapack, Inc., Jia-in Industry Co., Ltd., W rent, s. r. o., Plasticband, S.A., ErgoPack, and Jining Myway Machinery Co., Ltd.

These key players are continuously upgrading their products to make them highly efficient. Besides this, they are establishing alliances and partnerships with end users to increase their revenue share.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15416

Pallet Banding Machine Market by Category

By Machine Type:

  • Fully-Automatic Pallet Banding Machine

  • Semi-Automatic Pallet Banding Machine

  • Mobile Pallet Banding Machine

By Banding Type:

  • Horizontal Banding

  • Vertical Banding

By Speed:

  • Less than 20 pallets/hour

  • 20-30 pallets/hour

  • 30-40 pallets/hour

  • Above 40 pallets/hour

By End Use:

  • Food & Beverages

  • Pharmaceutical

  • Consumer Product

  • Shipping & Logistics

  • Automotive

  • Textile and Handcraft

  • Building & Construction

  • Others (Chemical, Agriculture and Allied Industry, etc.)

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • South Asia

  • East Asia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Oceania

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand Side Trends

  1.3. Supply Side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

4. Global Pallet Banding Machine Market Analysis 2015–2021 and Forecast 2022–2032

To be continued…!

Global Pallet Banding Machine Market Report

Future market insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market for pallet banding machine market by machine type (Fully-Automatic Pallet Banding Machine, Semi-Automatic Pallet Banding Machine, Mobile Pallet Banding Machine), by banding type (Horizontal Banding, Vertical Banding), by speed (Less than 20 pallets/hour, 20-30 pallets/hour, 30-40 pallets/hour, Above 40 pallets/hour), by end-use (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer product, shipping & logistics, automotive, textile & handcraft, building & construction, others (chemical, agriculture, and allied industry, etc.)) across seven regions.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Packaging Domain

Automatic Banding Machine Market Size: The global automatic banding machine market was valued at around US$ 3.3 Bn in 2021. The market is projected to register 4.8% CAGR over the forecast period, reaching a valuation of US$ 5.3 Bn by 2032.

Metal Banding Machine Market Share: The global metal banding machine market is projected to witness growth at a healthy CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2032 and reach a valuation of US$ 1 Bn by 2032.

Kraft Paper Machine Market Growth: The demand for Kraft Paper is increasing because of its widely used in the packaging industry, by converting it into pouches, bags, wrapping papers, cartons, cans, corrugated sheets.

Machine Glazed Kraft Paper Market Demand: The global machine glazed kraft paper market is estimated at US$ 9.3 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 14.5 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2030.

Pallet Corner Boards Market Sales: Recent years have seen a dynamic shift in the product safety by the consumers as a result of this product such as pallet corner boards have seen a substantial growth over the forecast period.

Pallets Market Analysis: The global pallets market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 6.0 Bn in 2022, expanding at 5.6% CAGR over the forecast period. As per the report, indicates that plastic pallets will emerge as the most preferred pallets, with sales accounting for 41% the total market share.

Crates And Pallets Packaging Market Trends: Packaging has become an integral part of most of the industries in the world. The demand for packaging has surged throughout the past decade. This demand has brought about a series of innovations to packaging that has improved the packaging design and functionality.

Foldable And Collapsible Pallets Market Growth: Foldable & collapsible pallets are invented to improve the ergonomics, especially for manufacturing companies to reduce operational cost and to gain the competitive advantage over the peer manufacturers. Foldable & collapsible pallets are extremely useful for achieving maximum space saving when they are put to use in a closed loop of operation.

Download complimentary copy of Future Market Insights White Paper on Intelligent Packaging for Circular Economy published in collaboration with Graham Packaging and Avery Dennison

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pallet-banding-machine-market
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse Latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports  
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


