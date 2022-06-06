U.S. markets open in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,134.50
    +27.50 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,059.00
    +171.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,659.50
    +108.50 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,893.80
    +12.50 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.28
    +0.41 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.80
    +5.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.26
    +0.35 (+1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0732
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.37
    +0.65 (+2.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2530
    +0.0037 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6260
    -0.2340 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,299.13
    +1,516.92 (+5.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    680.64
    +19.84 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,610.76
    +77.81 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

Pallet Market in Europe: 65% of Growth to Originate from Western Europe | by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

·6 min read

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pallet Market in Europe by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pallet Market in Europe by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Market Overview

The Pallet Market Share in Europe is expected to increase by 442.76 million units from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 4.62%- according to the recent market study by Technavio.

  • The high applications in the shipping and load handling sectors is one of the major factors fueling pallet market growth in Europe.

  • The rising demand for plastic pallets will drive the growth of the pallet market in Europe.

  • Western Europe will register the highest growth rate of 65% among the other regions. Therefore, the pallet market in Western Europe is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

  • The pallet market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the wooden pallets segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

Purchase Our Report: for more additional information about the Pallet Market in Europe

Scope of the Report

Pallet Market in Europe Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.62%

Market growth 2021-2025

442.76 mn units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.75

Regional analysis

Western Europe and Eastern Europe

Performing market contribution

Western Europe at 65%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AUER Packaging GmbH, Brambles Ltd., Craemer GmbH, Falkenhahn AG, Groupe PGS, Nefab AB, PalettenWerk Kozik Spolka Jawna, Palletkraft Europe Ltd., Schoeller Allibert Services BV, and Vierhouten Groep BV

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

 Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you

Wooden Pallets Held the Largest Market Share

  • The pallet market share growth in Europe by the wooden pallets segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • Wooden pallets are the most widely used type of pallets owing to their price performance, reliability, and ease of availability. 

  • A timber pallet is up to six times less costly than its plastic equivalent. Such factors have driven the demand for timber pallets in the regional wooden pallet market.

Download our sample report to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

Western Europe is Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Market

  • 65% of the market's growth will originate from Western Europe during the forecast period.

  • France, Germany, Italy, and the UK are the key markets for pallets in Western Europe. However, the market growth rate in Western Europe will be slower than the growth of the market in Eastern Europe.

  • The presence of numerous manufacturing industries will facilitate the pallet market growth in Western Europe over the forecast period.

 Buy Our Report Now! for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Vendor Insights-

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • AUER Packaging GmbH

  • Brambles Ltd.

  • Craemer GmbH

  • Falkenhahn AG

  • Groupe PGS

  • Nefab AB

  • PalettenWerk Kozik Spolka Jawna

  • Palletkraft Europe Ltd.

  • Schoeller Allibert Services BV

  • Vierhouten Groep BV

The pallet market in Europe is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

 Download Sample Report to find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. 

Recent Developments

  • AUER Packaging GmbH- The company offers- STACKABLE CONTAINERS, SYSTEM BOXES AND CASES, PLASTIC PALLETS, and PALLET CONTAINERS. Moreover, the company also offers a wide range of plastic pallets and pallet containers.

  • Brambles Ltd.- The company offers a wide range of pallets, made of timber, plastic and other materials.

  • Craemer GmbH- The Product / Service Segments of the company includes- PLASTIC PALLETS, PALLET BOXES, and STORAGE AND TRANSPORT CONTAINERS. Moreover, the company offers a wide range of plastic pallets, including industrial pallets, half pallets, and others.

 Quick Buy to learn more about recent Developments in Pallet Market in Europe

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Pallet Market in India by Material and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The pallet market share in India is expected to increase by USD 902.81 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.2%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Plastic Pallets Market by Material and Geography - Global Forecast & Analysis 2021-2025: The plastic pallets market share is expected to increase by USD 120.45 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Wooden pallets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Plastic pallets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Corrugated pallets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Metal pallets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Eastern Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AUER Packaging GmbH

  • Brambles Ltd.

  • Craemer GmbH

  • Falkenhahn AG

  • Groupe PGS

  • Nefab AB

  • PalettenWerk Kozik Spolka Jawna

  • Palletkraft Europe Ltd.

  • Schoeller Allibert Services BV

  • Vierhouten Groep BV

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

 About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pallet-market-in-europe-65-of-growth-to-originate-from-western-europe--by-product-and-geography---forecast-and-analysis-2021-2025-301560902.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Could Soar After Its Split

    It's certainly understandable; getting more shares of your favorite company can bring a smile to the faces of even the most stoic among us. It's also true that companies that announce their intentions to split their stock tend to see their share prices run up as the split date approaches. All this buying can drive share prices up, bringing in more momentum traders and adding fuel to the fire.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • Here’s why Warren Buffett bought all the Occidental Petroleum shares he could, even with oil prices shooting past $100

    Energy prices are soaring. But bargain-hunter Buffett continues to bet on big oil.

  • 2 Electric Vehicle Stocks Under $10 That Analysts Like

    Over the past year and a half, the Biden Administration has shown a consistent policy bent toward the promotion of electric vehicles (EVs). This has given EV manufacturers openings for new contracts with Federal, state, and local level government agencies. More importantly, the Administration has publicly backed Federal funding for a massive build-out of EV charging infrastructure. This provides a real opening for investors. The modern EV industry is young, and provides investors with an array o

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, , we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Snap Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • AMD, Pfizer, NIO, DocuSign, Campbell Soup, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    CPI inflation data is out on Friday. Plus, earnings and investor days from Pfizer, Vail ResoResorts, AMD, DocuSign, NIO, Campbell Soup, and more.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth by 2040

    These innovative growth stocks have the potential to lead investors to financial independence in less than two decades.

  • Engineer Who Fled Charges of Stealing Chip Technology in US Now Thrives in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Few companies are better positioned to benefit from the crippling shortage of computer chips than ASML Holding NV, a Dutch manufacturer whose equipment plays an integral role in making the world’s most advanced semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow E

  • Why Shopify Declined by 12.1% in May

    The e-commerce platform just inked a deal to purchase a fulfilment technology provider to further grow its business.

  • Bitcoin Miners Are Selling Tokens as Prices Linger Near Lows

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin miners are beginning to sell tokens they’ve hoarded to cover burgeoning costs with the prospects for industry growth slowing and the price of the largest cryptocurrency showing few signs of rebounding following the recent collapse from record highs. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesUS M

  • Elon Musk Tries to Reassure About Tesla

    The CEO of the electric vehicle maker wants to appease worried markets after one of his worrying messages about Tesla.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Rally Holds Key Levels; Apple News On Tap

    Stocks fell last week, but was it constructive? Tesla tumbled on Elon Musk's "super bad" warning. Apple WWDC is due.

  • Saudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says Vitol‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailySaudi Arabia raised oil prices for its biggest market of Asia by more than expected as the region’s main economies ease coronavirus rest

  • Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB), Chitwant Kohli, Has Just Spent CA$84k Buying 200% More Shares

    Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Chitwant Kohli, the Independent Director of Aurora...

  • The arrest heard 'round the crypto world

    This week, we're talking about the arrest that has everyone in the NFT space sweating bullets. If you want to get this in you inbox every Thursday afternoon, you can subscribe on TechCrunch's newsletter page. This week, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York arrested and filed charges against a former OpenSea executive who used his position to front-run NFT projects that were going to be listed on the home page of the marketplace.

  • 60-40 investors 'punched in the gut' so far in 2022, but strategist sees hope

    The 60-40 stock-bond portfolio has been a bedrock of traditional investing, but it's also been a loser thus far in 2022.

  • How Much Should I Really Have in My 401(k)?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in June

    The metaverse offers added opportunities for a variety of tech stocks. Grand View Research estimated a market size of $47 billion for the metaverse in 2022. It believes that the market will grow to $679 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate of 39%!

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Gain Momentum

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are JD.com, NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.