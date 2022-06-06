Pallet Market in Europe: 65% of Growth to Originate from Western Europe | by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Market Overview
The Pallet Market Share in Europe is expected to increase by 442.76 million units from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 4.62%- according to the recent market study by Technavio.
The high applications in the shipping and load handling sectors is one of the major factors fueling pallet market growth in Europe.
The rising demand for plastic pallets will drive the growth of the pallet market in Europe.
Western Europe will register the highest growth rate of 65% among the other regions. Therefore, the pallet market in Western Europe is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.
The pallet market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the wooden pallets segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.
Scope of the Report
Pallet Market in Europe Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.62%
Market growth 2021-2025
442.76 mn units
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.75
Regional analysis
Western Europe and Eastern Europe
Performing market contribution
Western Europe at 65%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AUER Packaging GmbH, Brambles Ltd., Craemer GmbH, Falkenhahn AG, Groupe PGS, Nefab AB, PalettenWerk Kozik Spolka Jawna, Palletkraft Europe Ltd., Schoeller Allibert Services BV, and Vierhouten Groep BV
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Wooden Pallets Held the Largest Market Share
The pallet market share growth in Europe by the wooden pallets segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Wooden pallets are the most widely used type of pallets owing to their price performance, reliability, and ease of availability.
A timber pallet is up to six times less costly than its plastic equivalent. Such factors have driven the demand for timber pallets in the regional wooden pallet market.
Western Europe is Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Market
65% of the market's growth will originate from Western Europe during the forecast period.
France, Germany, Italy, and the UK are the key markets for pallets in Western Europe. However, the market growth rate in Western Europe will be slower than the growth of the market in Eastern Europe.
The presence of numerous manufacturing industries will facilitate the pallet market growth in Western Europe over the forecast period.
Vendor Insights-
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
AUER Packaging GmbH
Brambles Ltd.
Craemer GmbH
Falkenhahn AG
Groupe PGS
Nefab AB
PalettenWerk Kozik Spolka Jawna
Palletkraft Europe Ltd.
Schoeller Allibert Services BV
Vierhouten Groep BV
The pallet market in Europe is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Recent Developments
AUER Packaging GmbH- The company offers- STACKABLE CONTAINERS, SYSTEM BOXES AND CASES, PLASTIC PALLETS, and PALLET CONTAINERS. Moreover, the company also offers a wide range of plastic pallets and pallet containers.
Brambles Ltd.- The company offers a wide range of pallets, made of timber, plastic and other materials.
Craemer GmbH- The Product / Service Segments of the company includes- PLASTIC PALLETS, PALLET BOXES, and STORAGE AND TRANSPORT CONTAINERS. Moreover, the company offers a wide range of plastic pallets, including industrial pallets, half pallets, and others.
