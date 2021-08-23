The Pallet Market is expected to grow by 442.76 mn units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

Pallet Market in Europe 2021-2025. The analyst has been monitoring the pallet market in Europe and it is poised to grow by 442. 76 mn units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Our report on the pallet market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high applications in the shipping and load handling sectors and the growing wooden pallet repair market. In addition, high applications in the shipping and load handling sectors is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The pallet market in Europe analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The pallet market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Product

• Wooden pallets

• Plastic pallets

• Corrugated pallets

• Metal pallets



By Geographical Landscape

• Western Europe

• Eastern Europe



This study identifies the rising demand for plastic pallets as one of the prime reasons driving the pallet market growth in Europe during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on pallet market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Pallet market sizing in Europe

• Pallet market forecast in Europe

• Pallet market industry analysis in Europe



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pallet market vendors in Europe that include AUER Packaging GmbH, Brambles Ltd., Craemer GmbH, Falkenhahn AG, Groupe PGS, Nefab AB, PalettenWerk Kozik Spolka Jawna, Palletkraft Europe Ltd., Schoeller Allibert Services BV, and Vierhouten Groep BV. Also, the pallet market in Europeanalysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

