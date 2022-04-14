Pallet Market in India to grow by USD 902.81 million from 2021 to 2026 | Driven by Growing Manufacturing Industry in India | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Pallet Market In India by Material (Wood, Plastic, Metal, and Corrugated paper) and End-user (Food and beverages, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, Retail, Construction, and Others) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The pallet market share growth in India by the wood segment will be significant for revenue generation. Pallets that can be reused are made from robust materials such as wood and plastic and can be used multiple times to aid in the efficient and safe movement of goods throughout the supply chain. Reusable plastic pallets are resistant to warping, shrinking, and splintering and can withstand even the most extreme weather. As a result, corporations convey sensitive products using reusable plastic pallets. They are typically made of more durable materials such as softwood, hardwood, plastic, etc., lowering the danger of damage from splinters or leakage. Such factors will increase the adoption of wood and thereby driving the market growth.

Attractive Opportunities in Pallet Market in India by Material and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the pallet market in India between 2021 and 2026 is USD 902.81 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The growing manufacturing industry in India is one of the key drivers supporting the pallet market growth in India. The Indian government gives industry-specific incentives to encourage manufacturing. These measures are likely to have a favorable impact on the Indian industrial sector. As the manufacturing business expands, so will the production volumes of diverse items, which will have a direct impact on the demand for pallets. Furthermore, producers and stakeholders are stressing the adoption of safer transportation modules for commodities and consumer goods, resulting in an increase in the demand for pallets. During the forecast period, such factors are likely to propel the pallet market in India.

Market Challenges - Volatility in raw material prices is one of the factors hindering the pallet market growth in India. Plastic, which comprises polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP), is one of the common raw materials used to make pallets. They have seen a huge increase in price over the years, owing to supply-chain disruption. Any fluctuation in the cost of these raw materials creates anxiety among end-users such as pallet makers, affecting the margins of all key stakeholders in the pallet market value chain in India, including vendors. These price changes in raw materials are expected to have a negative impact on suppliers' profitability and capacity to efficiently meet end-user needs. These factors, in turn, are anticipated to have a negative impact on the pallet market in India over the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis :

The pallet market in India report is segmented by Material (Wood, Plastic, Metal, and Corrugated paper) and End-user (Food and beverages, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, Retail, Construction, and Others).

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the pallet market size in India and actionable market insights on each segment.

Some Companies Mentioned

The pallet market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, brand, and variety to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Pallet Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 12.2% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 902.81 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.81 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AKS Packaging Solutions Ind., Aristoplast Products Pvt. Ltd., B. D. Industries India Pvt. Ltd., Brambles Ltd., CABKA Group GmbH, DNA Packaging Systems, Dollpast Machinery Inc., Ergen Plastic Industries, Gee Enterprises, Greif Inc., ImPakt Packaging, LEAP India Pvt. Ltd., Mah Sing Group Berhad, Nefab AB, Nilkamal Ltd., Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd., The Supreme Industries Ltd., ONRACKS TMTE Metal Tech Pvt Ltd, and Giraffe Storage Solutions Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

