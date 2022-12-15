U.S. markets open in 3 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,957.00
    -41.00 (-1.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,729.00
    -264.00 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,599.75
    -151.00 (-1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.80
    -19.00 (-1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.22
    -0.06 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.90
    -31.80 (-1.75%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    -0.91 (-3.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0626
    -0.0057 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.77
    -0.78 (-3.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2340
    -0.0090 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7210
    +1.3060 (+0.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,676.67
    -144.44 (-0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    411.46
    -5.45 (-1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.03
    -44.90 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,051.70
    -104.51 (-0.37%)
     

Pallet Racking Market Worth USD 14.1 Billion by 2027 Witness a CAGR of 6.8% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Pallet Racking Market Insights and Industry Analysis By System Type (Conventional, Mobile Racking, Shuttle Racking, Hybrid/Customized Racking), By Racking Type (Cantilever Racking, Selective Racking, Push Back Racking, Drive-In Racking, Pallet Flow Racking, Carton Flow Racking), By End User (Automotive, Food & Beverage, Retail, Manufacturing, Warehouse & Logistics) And Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

New York, USA, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pallet Racking Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Pallet Racking Market Information By End-User, System Type, Racking Type, And Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is estimated to grow at a 6.8% CAGR to reach USD 14.1 Billion by 2027.

Market Synopsis

Pallet racking material enables businesses to load large quantities for adequate market distribution. According to demand, a suitable amount of products are released onto the market. The pallet racking market enables businesses and manufacturers to produce goods in large quantities, which saves both time and money when done all at once. The pallet racking market has just reached its ceiling due to the growth of e-commerce services. The market's population, production, and demand are diverse. These pallet-racking products can endure various loads, whether pounds or quintals.

Industry growth is anticipated to be aided by several technological developments, including drones, robots, autonomous guided vehicles, cloud technologies, and composite panel technologies. As a result of the incorporation of home delivery services, artificial intelligence (AI), and product customization, the retail sector has experienced substantial growth in recent years. Manufacturers have begun investing in pallet racking systems as a result. Furthermore, the ecommerce industry is growing as a result of increased urbanization. Conventional brick-and-mortar merchants are adopting ecommerce channels to offer better services like prompt delivery, a large selection of products, and an enhanced customer experience. Due to this, revenues in the pallet racking market are anticipated to increase throughout the projected period.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8332

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2027

USD 14.1 Billion

CAGR

6.8% (2021–2027)

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021–2027

Historical Data

2019

Forecast Units

Value (Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By End-User, System Type, Racking Type, And Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

The rise in domestic & international trade activities due to rapid industrialization & globalization.

Growth in the food & beverage industry to meet rising human needs facilitates.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The pivotal players in the pallet racking market are:

  • Gonvarri Material Handling

  • Hannibal Industries

  • Steel King

  • Elite Storage Solution

  • AR Racking

  • Advance Storage Products

  • Mecalux Daifuku Co. Ltd.

  • Unarco Material Handling

  • Schaefer Systems International

  • KION Group

  • Ridg-U-Rak

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

Because it is quick and simple to access, affordable, and full of goods and products readily available in the market, the pallet racking industry is anticipated to grow in popularity. These important factors—lower cost, economic worth, practicality, and usefulness—have grown over time, as have the expanding industries and increasing market demand. Any region has seen a sharp rise in pallet racking facilities and warehouses. The market has been increasingly popular all over the world as a result of intensive research and development efforts and new developments in the pallet racking sectors. Its success in the pallet racking business has led to the emergence of a market for its appeal. The ecommerce industry's continuous growth is anticipated to fuel the market over the forecast period.

The need for pallet racking goods is increasing due to manufacturers and brands investing in efficient storage solutions to enhance their inventory management. Over the projection period, the market will continue to experience growth due to the rising use of pallet racking systems due to its benefits, such as cost-effectiveness and fast product transfer. Additionally, international retail deliveries have increased demand for pallet storage solutions. The expansion of contract logistics and distribution systems will accelerate market expansion in the upcoming years. Rising labor expenses and rising exports and imports between different economic belts also drive the market. Several improvements made by important players also boost the market.

Market Restraints:

Tier-Racks and post-racks are fierce competitors for pallet racking. To some extent, tier-Racks, mobile industrial racks that allow users to maximize selectivity or storage density, restrain industry growth. While pallet racking products are much more resilient, they are difficult to shift, which limits their flexibility for seasonal needs. This is one of the main barriers preventing pallet racking from replacing other storage solutions.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (120 Pages) on Pallet Racking: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/pallet-racking-market-8332

COVID 19 Analysis

As the COVID-19 pandemic is generating broad concern and economic hardship for industries and people around the world, it significantly influences the industrial sectors of food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. The COVID-19 epidemic, however, had a conflicting effect on the market. Although the pandemic had a substantial negative impact on the manufacturing, automotive, and other industries, the retail e-commerce sector saw significant development. Pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, manufacturing, and hygiene products are just a few industries for which logistics organizations worldwide deliver their goods and solutions.

In addition, these industries won't be able to meet market demand and will be forced to deal with a financial crisis without a substantial storage solution. This has significantly impacted economic activity, leading to team member layoffs and compensation reductions throughout supplier chains. The COVID-19 outbreak caused workers to flee to their various home countries. Pallet racking production and supply have grown to be difficult for manufacturers due to the scarcity of the workforce.

Market Segmentation

By system type, the market includes shuttle racking, conventional, mobile racking, and hybrid/customized racking. By end user, the market includes automotive, food & beverage, retail, manufacturing, and warehouse & logistics. By racking type, the market includes push-back racking, drive-in racking, cantilever racking, selective racking, pallet flow racking, and carton flow racking.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8332

Regional Insights

The main driver of the regional market is the existence of numerous manufacturing firms in nations like China, India, and Japan. Additionally, it is anticipated that the region's fast industrialization will aid the market expansion as a result of the low cost of production. The demand for pallet racking solutions in Asia-Pacific is expected to increase throughout the forecast period due to several important factors, including the rising disposable income of the middle-class population and growing consumer attention on decreasing packaging waste. For the storage of various vehicle spare parts and automobiles, pallet racking systems are employed in the automotive industry. Manufacturers are being compelled to use industrial shelving systems by rising automobile vehicle sales in the U.K. to make the best use of available storage space. With the support of these elements, the U.K. market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the years to come.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8332

Discover more research Reports on Packaging & Transport Industry, by Market Research Future:

Ampoules Packaging Market Information Report by Material (Glass and Plastic), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Chemical and others) and By Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Sterilized Packaging Market Information Report by Material (Plastic, Glass, and Others), by Type (Trays, Bottles, Vials, and others), and by Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Biodegradable Mulch Films Market by Biodegradable Plastic (Thermoplastic Starch (TPS), Aliphatic-Aromatic Copolyesters (AAC), Controlled Degradation Masterbatches) by Composition (Starch, Starch Blended With Polylactic Acid (PLA), Starch Blended With Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), by Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Rest of World) - Forecast to 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Oil Prices Under Pressure From Keystone Pipeline’s Largest-Ever Leak

    A weeklong shutdown has reduced flows of Canadian crude, adding to costs for Gulf Coast refiners and weighing on U.S. oil reserves.

  • Elon Musk makes promise to Tesla shareholders about Twitter

    Elon Musk recently made a promise to shareholders of Tesla about his recent Twitter takeover, saying he would "make sure" it benefits them "long-term."

  • Binance, the World’s Largest Crypto Exchange, Faces a Test as Customers Withdraw Funds

    In the 24 hours through Tuesday, investors withdrew assets from the exchange at the fastest rate in months.

  • U.S. crude stocks soar by more than 10 million barrels - EIA

    U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose by more than 10 million barrels last week, the most since March 2021, buoyed by releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and as refiners reduced activity. Crude inventories increased by 10.2 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 9 to 424.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.6 million-barrel drop. Kpler analyst Matt Smith attributed the adjustment to exports which were considerably lower on the U.S. Gulf last week than the EIA reported.

  • Microchip Technology drops plans to build chip factory in Gresham, report says

    Microchip Technology will not build a semiconductor factory in Gresham, according to media reports. News came out in October that the company would add hundreds of jobs to the east metro community by expanding its manufacturing presence with a new fab. The newspaper quoted Greater Portland Inc. CEO Monique Claiborne as saying Microchip Technologies has decided not to invest in new factories in the U.S. However, the company has reiterated its plans to add 300 new jobs at its Gresham site, even without a new factory.

  • What Iron Ore Prices Tell Us About Where Crude Oil Is Headed

    Historically, the prices of two of the world’s biggest commodities, crude oil and iron ore, are strongly correlated but in the past few weeks we have seen a peculiar disconnect

  • Musk's banks to book Twitter loan losses, avoid big hits -sources

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Some of the banks that lent Elon Musk $13 billion to buy Twitter are preparing to book losses on the loans this quarter, but they are likely to do so in a way that it does not become a major drag on their earnings, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the situation. In addition, Twitter has seen advertisers flee amid worries about Musk's approach to policing tweets, hitting revenues and its ability to pay the interest on the debt.

  • Netflix partners with Verizon to broaden service provider’s streaming output

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out shares of Netflix and Verizon after their partnership to expand the service provider's streaming footprint.

  • Peloton ends North Bay presence with store closure

    Publicly traded exercise machine startup Peloton is closing its North Bay showroom in Corte Madera, according to a recent layoff notice. New York-based Peloton Interactive Inc. (NYSE: PTON) said it plans to close the location at 1614 Redwood Highway in the Village at Corte Madera shopping center and another in Pasadena. The company will still have a sizable Bay Area presence, though the retail operations will be more concentrated in the South Bay.

  • What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

    Oilfield service companies have been slower to respond to high oil prices, though the industry could be set for further growth in 2023

  • Stronger demand outlook lifts oil, as traders digest a hefty U.S. supply climb and Fed policy decision

    Oil futures settle higher on Wednesday, buoyed after the International Energy Agency raised its 2023 forecast for demand growth.

  • Shares of Flex Ltd Are Moving to the Upside

    Singapore-based Flex Ltd has made an upside breakout from a long sideways trading pattern. Old timers may remember the company better as Flextronics from the go-go 60's period of Wall Street. Today the company "provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe.

  • Building a Social Security ‘bridge’, considering 100% equities–how to make your money last in retirement.

    In a year when the stock and bond markets have been down sharply and inflation has been painfully high, it’s been a scary time for retirees who are trying to make their money last and near-retirees worrying about it. The key, says longtime retirement-income and Social Security analyst James Mahaney: putting together what he calls a “resilient retirement income plan.”

  • 4 Large Drug Stocks to Watch in a Booming Industry

    Drug/biotech companies are likely to see significant advances in innovation in 2023. In the Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals industry, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Novo Nordisk (NVO), Merck (MRK) and AstraZeneca (AZN) are worth retaining in your portfolio.

  • ASML Chief Voices How US Gained With Semiconductor Embargo Against China At Cost Of ASML

    The CEO of Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) questioned the logic behind the U.S. push to get the Netherlands to implement a semiconductor embargo on China. Following U.S. pressure, the Dutch government has already restricted ASML from exporting its most advanced lithography machines to China since 2019, benefiting U.S. companies selling alternative technology, Reuters reported citing CEO Peter Wennink's interview with a newspaper. He said that while 15% of ASML'

  • 3 of the Best Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023

    All three stocks trade at attractive forward earnings multiples and are among the best-priced stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks Down More Than 40% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    AMD and Nvidia are set to drive the future of technology, and investors can buy them now at a discount.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income

    The traditional ways to plan for your retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses post-employment. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in your nest egg years?

  • New FTX CEO: ‘This is old-fashioned embezzlement’

    FTX CEO John J. Ray III, who is guiding the collapsed crypto company through bankruptcy, testified before the House Committee on Financial Services on Dec. 13.

  • Australia to Launch Crypto Licensing Regime to ‘Modernize’ Financial System

    Australia's move to rope in crypto into a new licensing regime is part of the Treasury's ambitions to "modernize" its financial system.