Pallet Trucks Market Records a CAGR of 6.57% by 2026 - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the pallet trucks market, operating under the Industrials sector. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 1.93 billion, at a CAGR of 6.57% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pallet Trucks Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pallet Trucks Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Anhui Heli Co. Ltd., BPR Rico Equipment Inc., Crown Equipment Corp., Hangcha Group Co. Ltd., Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Jungheinrich AG, KION GROUP AG, Liftek FZC, Lokpal Industries, Manitou BF SA, Mazda Motor Corp, Nido Machineries Pvt. Ltd., Nilkamal Ltd., Noveltek Industrial Manufacturing Inc., Patel Material Handling Equipment, Presto Lifts Inc., and Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Increasing demand for packaged food and beverages has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Increased use of vertical space in warehouses might hamper the market growth. Buy Sample Report.

Pallet Trucks Market Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 50% of the market's originated from APAC during the forecast period. In addition, the automotive industry category led the growth under the end-user segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

  • End-user

  • Geography

Pallet Trucks Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The pallet trucks market report covers the following areas:

  • Pallet Trucks Market Size

  • Pallet Trucks Market Trends

  • Pallet Trucks Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increased R&D of new types of batteries as one of the prime reasons driving the Pallet Trucks Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Pallet Trucks Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist pallet trucks market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the pallet trucks market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the pallet trucks market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the pallet trucks market, vendors

Pallet Trucks Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.57%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.93 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.15

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 50%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Anhui Heli Co. Ltd., BPR Rico Equipment Inc., Crown Equipment Corp., Hangcha Group Co. Ltd., Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Jungheinrich AG, KION GROUP AG, Liftek FZC, Lokpal Industries, Manitou BF SA, Mazda Motor Corp, Nido Machineries Pvt. Ltd., Nilkamal Ltd., Noveltek Industrial Manufacturing Inc., Patel Material Handling Equipment, Presto Lifts Inc., Puma Lift Trucks Pvt. Ltd., Sroka Inc., and Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Food and beverages industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Retail industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Other industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Anhui Heli Co. Ltd.

  • 10.4 Crown Equipment Corp.

  • 10.5 Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • 10.6 Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc.

  • 10.7 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Jungheinrich AG

  • 10.9 KION GROUP AG

  • 10.10 Mazda Motor Corp

  • 10.11 Noveltek Industrial Manufacturing Inc.

  • 10.12 Presto Lifts Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

  • in manufacturing industry: Market dynamics in some major processes and discrete industries are changing drastically, and manufacturers are gradually feeling the brunt of excessive demand fluctuations. The fluctuating prices of oil and gas and metals in the global market and the shortage of a skilled workforce worldwide have directly affected the profitability of manufacturing companies. A sudden and unexpected shift in market dynamics can drastically impact manufacturing processes and investments in capital goods.

  • slowdown in the automotive industry: High motorization rates in North America and Europe, the increase in tariffs on imported vehicles in the US and China, and the global economic slowdown are likely to reduce vehicle sales in the coming years. Anticipating a decline in vehicle sales, several vehicle manufacturers are halting their vehicle production. For instance, in March 2019, Ford announced the shutdown of its three vehicle-manufacturing sites in Russia. Similarly, in August 2019, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. stopped vehicle production at its manufacturing units in India for 8-14 days. During the same month, Maruti Suzuki announced that it had cut its vehicle production for the sixth consecutive month in 2019. In August 2019, Honda announced a halt in car production at its Argentina-based manufacturing plants. Such a slowdown in the automotive industry is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pallet-trucks-market-records-a-cagr-of-6-57-by-2026---technavio-301632923.html

SOURCE Technavio

