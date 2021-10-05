U.S. markets open in 5 hours 33 minutes

Palletizer Market to Hit USD 2.32 Billion by 2028; Increased Demand for Automated Machine in Manufacturing Sector to Augment Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
October 5, 2021

Pune, India, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global palletizer market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 2.32 billion by 2028 from USD 1.74 billion in 2021 while exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2% between 2021 to 2028. In its report titled “Palletizer Market, 2021-2028,” Fortune Business Insights™ mentions that the market stood at USD 1.67 billion in 2020.

A palletizer is a machine that helps in automatic sorting, stacking, and transferring of products onto pallets, usually at the end of a manufacturing line and freight forwarding. Its implementation is dependent on the requirements of the end-users. The demand for this machine has increased owing to the increased demand and manufacturing of convenience products worldwide. Furthermore, in the food and beverages industry, its application is diverse. Thus due to increasing diversity and its application, manufactures are innovating to improve their functionality even more by using technologies such as Human-Machine Interface (HMI).

Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/palletizer-market-104445

List of Key Players Profiled in Palletizer Market Report

  • Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Germany)

  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

  • A-B-C Packaging Machine Corporation (U.S.)

  • Krones AG (Germany)

  • ABB (Switzerland)

  • KUKA AG (Germany)

  • BW Packaging Systems (U.S.)

  • KHS Group (Germany)

  • Honeywell Intelligrated (U.S.)

  • BEUMER GROUP (Germany)

Palletizer Market Report Scope and segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

4.2%

2028 Value Projection

USD 2.32 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2021

USD 1.74 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

140

Segments covered

Technology; Product type; and Application

Growth Drivers

Popularity of Human-Machine Interface (HMI) to Bolster Market Growth

Asia Pacific to Remain at Forefront Backed by Well Established Infrastructure



Pitfalls & Challenges

High Initial Investments in Manufacturing to Impede Market Growth


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Palletizer Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/palletizer-market-104445#

COVID-19 Impact

The pandemic crippled the global economy. However, the palletizing market was moderately affected. As per our analysis, the market exhibited a lower growth of 3.0% in 2020 as compared to the average year-on-year growth during 2017-2019. However, the pandemic generated health emergencies. Therefore the demand for healthcare and pharmaceuticals products increased. This resulted in increased demand for robotic machines. Thus this market is expected to thrive during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

By technology, this Palletizer Marketis divided into robotics, low level or floor level, and high-level. By product type, the market is segmented into bulk, case, bag, pail, and others. By application, the market for palletizers is segregated into food and beverage, cosmetic & personal care, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and others.

Based on technology, the high-level segment held a market share of 32.8% in 2020. This is attributable to its application in carrying load products from above the ground level.

Finally, based on region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

What does the Report Provide?

The research report of the market for palletizers provides a detailed analysis of several factors, such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaborate to contribute to the palletizer market growth.

Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/palletizer-market-104445

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Remain at Forefront Backed by Well Established Infrastructure

Asia Pacific is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the palletizing machinery market during the forecast period owing to the adoption of robotic palletizing machines in the manufacturing sectors. Furthermore, leading players of the market are setting up their manufacturing plants across India, China, and some south-east Asian countries where the cost of production is low. The region’s market stood at USD 0.72 billion in 2020.

North America is expected to showcase a steady growth in the palletizer market share in upcoming years owing to the stable regional market. North America has strong economic growth and presence of key manufacturers such as BW Packaging Systems, KHS Group, A-B-C Packaging Machine Corporation, Krones AG, and others. This is fueling the regional market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on New Launches to Strengthen Market Growth

The palletizing machine market is consolidated by major companies striving to maintain their position by focusing on new launches and acquisitions. For instance, in April 2020, PremierTech launched the AR-225 model. It is a fast robotic palletizer that delivers ~25 bags/minute. This palletizing machine lowers the downtime with its pallet magazine and dispenser that handles pallets of different sizes. Such new launches will significantly enhance their portfolio of innovative products in the dentistry segment, and such proactive strategies are expected to drive the market in upcoming years.

Industry Development

October 2018: Honeywell Intelligrated launched solutions for palletizing equipment that is automated. It provides equipment diagnostics, real-time equipment monitoring, and asset-level insights to boost performance and reliability.

Quick Buy - Palletizer Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104445

Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/palletizer-market-104445

