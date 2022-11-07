U.S. markets open in 5 hours 21 minutes

Pallets Market will Gain Traction at 5.6% Through 2032 to Reach a Stupendous Revenue Growth as Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions Bolsters | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Increasing demand for pallets from the food & beverage, construction, and electronics sectors is expected to fuel sales at a 3.8% CAGR over the assessment period. The Nestable pallets segment is expected to dominate the pallets market over the forecast period

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent market study by Future Market Insights (FMI), sales in the global pallets market are projected to increase at a 5.6% CAGR, reaching US$ 10.4 Bn in 2032.  

Growth is attributable to the increasing consumption of pallets in food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, automotive sector. Consumer inclination towards product safety, bulk load transportation with minimum efforts, and easy inventory tracking is expected to boost the market.

Pallets are one of the most frequently used stacking bases, and they're usually attached with a stretch wrap, pallet collar, adhesive, or other forms of stabilization. They are widely employed by a significant number of commercial goods makers and shippers around the world because of their characteristics.

Expansion of the e-commerce sector has greatly influenced the demand for pallets. Apart from this, manufacturers are integrating pallets with RFID tags, bar codes, and other connective technologies. This is expected to continue driving sales in the market over the forecast period.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14297

As the e-commerce business grows at a breakneck pace, the pallet market is likely to skyrocket. People's interest in e-commerce platforms has grown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in underdeveloped nations where e-commerce is less widespread.

The rise of e-commerce has put pressure on supply chains to enhance shipping and logistics to better track the movement and cost of commodities leaving and entering the country. As online orders are typically smaller and more frequent, inventory management requires more assets. As a result, pallets are required for e-commerce-based logistics, thereby driving the growth in the market.

Furthermore, the pallet market is predicted to expand as the focus on sustainable packaging grows. In response to this, companies are resorting to recyclable solutions to reduce the quantity of wood wasted in the pallet manufacturing process.

Adoption of lightweight and environment-friendly plastic pallets made from HDPE material that can withstand heavy loads and provide resistance from organic & inorganic chemicals is expected to help the market grow in the forthcoming years,” says an FMI analyst. 

Key Takeaways:

  • By material type, sales of plastic pallets are projected to increase at a 6.5% CAGR over the forecast period.

  • Based on product type, the nesting pallets segment will account for 43% of the total market share through 2032.

  • In terms of end use, applications in the food & beverage sector will remain high.

  • The U.S. pallet packaging market will gain traction at a 3.8% CAGR over the forecast period.

  • Sales in the India pallet market are forecast to grow at a 5.8% CAGR over the assessment period.  

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-14297

Competition Landscape 

DS Smith Plc, Smurfit Kappa Group, Conitex Sonoco, Oji Holdings Corporation, Multi-wall Packaging, KraftPal Technologies Ltd., Europal Packaging, Tat Seng Packaging Group Ltd., Dopack, Interpak Industries Pte. Ltd., Pheng Hoon Honeycomb Paper Products Pte. Ltd., Mabuchi Singapore Pte Ltd., The Alternative Pallet Company Ltd., Kimmo (Pty) Ltd., Tri-Wall Holdings Limited, GreenLabel Packaging, Palletkraft Europe Ltd., Packprofil Sp. z.o.o., The Corrugated Pallet Company, Elsons International are some pallets players profiled by FMI.

Leading players operating in the global pallets market are investing in research and development to improve the product quality. Apart from that, players are focusing on production facility expansion to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance:

  • In December 2021, Tritz Pallet, a company that also offers pallet recycling and full-service pallet solutions, was bought by Kamps Inc., a pallet recycler and supplier. 

Global Pallets Market by Category

By Material:

  • Plastic Pallets

  • Metal Pallets

  • Wood Pallets

  • Paper Pallets

By Product Type:

  • Stackable Pallets

  • Nestable Pallets

  • Collapsible Pallets

By End Use:

  • Food & Beverage

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Cosmetics & Personal Care

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Engineering Products

  • Chemicals

  • Textile and Handcraft

  • Agriculture and Allied Industry

  • Building & Construction

  • Automotive

By Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • South Asia

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

  • East Asia

  • Oceania

Report Customization available @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14297

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand Side Trends

  1.3. Supply Side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

  3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

  3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

View Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pallets-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Packaging

Pallet Corner Boards Market Forecast: Pallet corner boards are protective packaging strips which are used for providing safety while shipping products in cans, pails, drums, kegs, etc.

Disposable Plastic Pallet Market Sales: A disposable plastic pallet is a less expensive alternative to a wooden pallet. Disposable plastic pallets are less expensive than plastic and timber pallets because they are more resistant to deterioration

Foldable Plastic Pallet Boxes Market Value: According to latest research by FMI, Foldable Plastic Pallet Boxes Market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031

Crates And Pallets Packaging Market Demand: Through 2032, the crates and pallets packaging market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.45%. The market is currently valued at US$ 2,245.4 million

Presswood Pallets Market Type: The global presswood pallets market size was valued at US$ 2.9 Bn in 2021. The presswood pallets market is anticipated to register 5.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2032

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


