PaLM 2: Google's Secret Weapon to Dominate the AI Industry

Every year, Alphabet Inc.'s Google hosts an annual developer conference that attracts millions of eyeballs from one side of the globe to the other. This year, with the expectation for plenty of artificial intelligence (AI)-related updates and developments, there's even more buzz around the event.

What To Expect At Google I/O 2023

If early reports are any indication, Google has plans to unveil PaLM 2, its most advanced large language model (LLM) to date.

Developed and operating under the codename Unified Language Model, it includes more than 100 languages and has the potential to tackle a variety of coding, math, and writing prompts.

If PaLM 2 sounds familiar, it's probably because you recall Google's update about Med-PaLM 2 earlier this year. As a medical large language model, Google has high hopes that it will bring generative AI in healthcare to the forefront. Below is an excerpt from its recent update.

"Med-PaLM 2 harnesses the power of Google's LLMs, aligned to the medical domain to more accurately and safely answer medical questions. As a result, Med-PaLM 2 was the first LLM to perform at an ‘expert' test-taker level performance on the MedQA dataset of U.S. Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE)-style questions, reaching 85%+ accuracy, and it was the first AI system to reach a passing score on the MedMCQA dataset comprising Indian AIIMS and NEET medical examination questions, scoring 72.3%."

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is expected to address the crowd of developers to discuss how AI can help individuals and enterprises alike reach their full potential.

Google I/O 2023 comes at a good time, as the company is in a race with other leading tech companies such as Microsoft Corp. To date, Microsoft has made major moves in the AI space, thanks in large part to its early investment in ChatGPT creator OpenAI and its implementation with its Bing search engine.

Other points of interest that could be discussed at the conference include advancements to Bard and Search, the expansion of its Workspace AI collaborator and updates to its image recognition tool Google Lens.

While there's a lot of information to be presented at Google I/O 2023, expect to hear plenty from the company about its advancements in all areas of artificial intelligence.

The Rise of AI

ChatGPT and other AI and LLM models have taken over the tech scene. Hundreds of companies are flocking to implement features, and Microsofts $10 billion investment in ChatGPT parent, OpenAI, has put substantial pressure on Google to perform and adapt.

