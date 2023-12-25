Palm Beach County professionals, business people on the move for the week of Dec. 25, 2023

In our weekly list of business people on the move, we highlight Palm Beach County professionals who are making a difference. These are people from across the spectrum of public and private endeavors, those working in charities, court houses, private practices and beyond. They are moving up within their industry, advancing their careers and standing out for their services within our community.

Here are this week's professional standouts:

Center for Creative Education adds five board members

The Center for Creative Education recently announced five key leadership additions to its board of directors. The new members will assist CCE’s overall mission to transform teaching and learning through creativity and the arts. The five new members are Laura Evans, Eric Hansen, Ronald S. Kochman, Laura Rehnert, and Margaret Wilesmith. Evans serves as president of the Willits Foundation. Hansen is a partner at Blue Sea Capital. Kochman is an experienced attorney with 35 years of legal practice in New York and Florida. Rehnert enjoyed a career in the fashion industry before she transitioned to nonprofit work. Wilesmith is a highly accomplished senior brand strategist and award-winning copywriter. As part of its programming, CCE operates The Foundations School in West Palm Beach, a kindergarten through fifth grade independent school that focuses on improving literacy and breaking the barriers of traditional education through the arts for students from underserved communities.

Laura Evans

Eric Hansen

Ronald S. Kochman

Laura Rehnert

Margaret Wilesmith

PBC Fair Housing/Equal Employment elects board vice chair

Litigation shareholder at Jones Foster, Michael J. Gore has been elected vice chair of the Palm Beach County Office of Equal Opportunity’s Fair Housing/Equal Employment Board by fellow board members to serve a one-year term. His duties as the chair will include calling board meetings and setting the agenda, presiding at board meetings, and signing subpoenas in the chairperson’s absence. Established in 1924, Jones Foster is a commercial and private client law firm headquartered in West Palm Beach.

Michael J. Gore

Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards adds two members to board

The Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards (Coastal Stewards), a nonprofit conservation organization involved in the preservation, rescue, rehabilitation, research, and release of marine life, recently announced the addition of Dr. Shivani Gupta and Dr. Susan Smith Reilly to the organization’s board of directors. Gupta is a corporate wellness speaker, integrative lifestyle practitioner and best-selling author. Smith Reilly is the former director of the school of communication and multimedia studies at Florida Atlantic University and taught courses in mass communication theory and practice. The mission of Coastal Stewards is to inspire people to support the stewardship and research of coastal and marine ecosystems.

Dr. Shivani Gupta

Dr. Susan Smith Reilly

Delray-based conservation group strategist, wins award

George Gann, executive director and chief conservation strategist for the Institute for Regional Conservation (IRC) in Delray Beach, recently received the Bradshaw Medal 2023 from the Society for Ecological Restoration. The recipients were formally announced during the award ceremony on Sept. 28 at the society's World Conference in Darwin, Australia. Gann and his co-authors were selected by the Editorial Board of Restoration Ecology to receive the Bradshaw Medal 2023 for the best paper published in Restoration Ecology 2022, Volume 3 – "Restoration, reclamation, and rehabilitation: on the need for, and proposing a definition of, ecological reclamation."

George Gann

Veteran fundraiser named MorseLife VP of Leadership Giving

MorseLife Foundation has named Hope Levin, a fundraising veteran with more than 25 years’ experience, as vice president of Leadership Giving for the not-for-profit organization that helps assure all seniors in the community live with dignity and access to the basic services they require. MorseLife serves more than 3,600 seniors every day on its campus in West Palm Beach and through its community outreach programs. Founded in 1983, MorseLife is a provider of health care and residential services for seniors in Palm Beach County.

Hope Levin

U.S. Sugar VP announces retirement

U.S. Sugar announced its longtime senior vice president, public affairs Robert Coker plans to retire effective Dec. 31. Clewiston native and current vice president, governmental affairs Eric Edwards, who has been working alongside Coker for the past seven years, will assume his responsibilities in state, federal and local governmental efforts. “By all measures, Robert Coker has done an outstanding job in managing U.S. Sugar’s public affairs efforts over the last 42 years as well as always looking out for the best interests of our employees and our community,” said president and CEO Kenneth W. McDuffie.

Robert Coker

