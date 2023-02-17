Palm Oil Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $67.6 Billion by 2028 at a 4.11% CAGR

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Palm Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global palm oil market size reached US$ 53.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 67.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.11% during 2022-2028.



Originating from West-Africa, palm oil is an edible vegetable oil produced from the mesocarp of the fruit of oil palms. It is the world's highest yielding oil crop, with output 5-10 times higher per hectare than other leading vegetable oil crops. It offers numerous nutritional benefits since it is cholesterol-free, easy to digest and rich in carotenoids, as well as Vitamin A. It also has a longer shelf-life and is cheaper than other vegetable oils available in the market.



Palm Oil Industry Trends:



Palm oil offers several health benefits that help in enhancing energy levels, preventing premature aging, improving eye vision, boosting the immune system, and reducing the risk of cancer and heart diseases. The increasing awareness regarding these health benefits among consumers is one of the primary factors contributing to the market growth.

Furthermore, the thriving food industry is driving the product demand as it is extensively utilized for frying and as a key ingredient in the preparation of healthy food recipes. Apart from this, palm oil is readily replacing petroleum-based products as an effective alternative in the transportation and energy industries. It is also employed as a substitute for mineral oil in power stations for energy production.

Moreover, initiatives undertaken by governments of various countries, such as Denmark and other western European nations, along with awareness campaigns by the World Health Organization to curb trans-fat consumption, are envisaged to boost the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global palm oil market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on application.



Breakup by Application:

Household Cooking

Food & Beverages

Oleo Chemicals

Personal Care

Animal Feed

Bio-fuel

Household cooking represents the largest application segment for palm oil, since it is one of the most cost effective edible oils avaliable in the market.



Regional Insights:

India

Indonesia

China

European Union

Malaysia

Others

Region-wise, Indonesia exhibits a clear dominance in the market, owing to government support for the promotion of palm oil-based biodiesel.



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market is characterized by the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Wilmar International Limited

Sime Darby Berhad

IOI Corporation Berhad

PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Edible Oil Industry



6 Global Palm Oil Industry



7 Performance of Key Regions



8 Market Breakup by Application



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Palm Oil Manufacturing Process



11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved



12 Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Project Economics



14 Key Player Profiles



