Palm oil prices likely to recover in second half 2019: analyst

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Palm oil prices are likely to recover in the second half of 2019, helped by a slowdown in production growth and rising demand from the biodiesel industry, leading industry analyst Thomas Mielke said on Tuesday.

There has been a rise in biodiesel demand in Indonesia, while China has also been increasing palm oil imports due to slowing crushing of soybeans, said Mielke, editor of Hamburg, Germany-based newsletter Oil World.





