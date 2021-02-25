U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,925.50
    +3.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,975.00
    +59.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,305.75
    +3.75 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,294.50
    +9.40 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.33
    +0.11 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.70
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    28.01
    +0.15 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2164
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3890
    +0.0270 (+1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    21.34
    -1.77 (-7.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4133
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.0890
    +0.2070 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,661.90
    +2,812.73 (+5.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,013.29
    -1.63 (-0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,658.97
    +33.03 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,169.36
    +497.66 (+1.68%)
     

Palma Ceia SemiDesign Announces Nicky Wilkinson as Director IC Engineering

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palma Ceia SemiDesign, a fabless semiconductor company specializing in wireless connectivity solutions, announced it has named Nicky Wilkinson director IC Engineering. Wilkinson reports to Executive Vice President, Program Management Kevin Steptoe.

Palma Ceia SemiDesign (PRNewsfoto/Palma Ceia SemiDesign)

"Nicky brings to Palma Ceia a history of developing advanced semiconductor products and delivering them to market," Steptoe said. "Her diverse background, which ranges from designing custom ICs for space exploration to creating products for a range of connectivity applications, is a great benefit for Palma Ceia."

Wilkinson was most recently director IC Engineering for Huawei R&D, where her accomplishments included managing a design team that delivered a full NB-IoT (narrow-band Internet of Things) chipset solution, from analysis of marketing requirements through to production-quality silicon.

Earlier experience includes work at Cambridge Silicon Radio, where she had technical management and line management responsibilities. At CSR she served as senior analogue and RF design engineer, and later group leader for the Bluetooth family of devices and project lead for every new generation of Bluetooth and multi-standard radio device.

Wilkinson also co-founded Neul, where she applied her design and leadership skills to software-defined radio architectures to add features such as GPS positioning to NB-IoT solutions, providing highly integrated, cost-competitive solutions with significant value-added market attraction.

She holds BA, MA, and MEng degrees in Electrical and Information Sciences from the University of Cambridge.

"Palma Ceia's push to deliver advanced connectivity chips for the Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi HaLow standards makes it an exciting time to be part of the company," Wilkinson said. "Our team is focused on delivering products for these new standards, which will only grow in demand as new applications arise to take advantage of them."

About Palma Ceia SemiDesign
Palma Ceia SemiDesign (PCS) is a fabless semiconductor company and leading provider of communication semiconductors and IP for next-generation Wi-Fi and cellular applications. With a focus on emerging Wi-Fi and LTE standards, particularly for IoT (Internet of Things), PCS targets the design of ICs for broadband, wireless, medical and automotive applications. Palma Ceia SemiDesign solutions are differentiated by low power, high performance and ease of integration. Headquartered in the Cayman Islands, the company has design and sales support centers in Cambridge (United Kingdom), mainland China, Hong Kong, and McKinney, Texas (United States). PCS is soon expanding to provide direct support for Israel, Japan, Korea and Taiwan. Visit Palma Ceia SemiDesign on the web at pcsemi.com.

Palma Ceia SemiDesign and the Palma Ceia SemiDesign logo are trademarks of Palma Ceia SemiDesign, a Cayman Islands corporation, and are protected by trademark laws of the United States and other jurisdictions. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Palma Ceia SemiDesign Media Contact
Milan G. Lazich
press@pcsemi.com
+1 650-464-1132

Cision

  • Bill Gates-Led Clean Tech Fund Adds New Billionaire Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Abigail Johnson, chief executive officer of Fidelity Investments, and Shopify Inc. founder Tobias Lütke have joined as new investors in Breakthrough Energy Ventures, the clean-tech fund led by Bill Gates.Launched in 2016, BEV is one of the largest financiers of companies working on technologies to cut emissions. The fund’s first round raised $1 billion and backed 45 startups, which work on everything from batteries to low-emissions fertilizers. Its investors featured billionaires including Jeff Bezos of Amazon Inc., Jack Ma of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., and Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP.Last month, BEV closed a new round of another $1 billion with an aim to invest in as many as 50 startups. Aside from Johnson and Lütke, four other new investors joined. They are John Sobrato, a real-estate billionaire; Seth Klarman, chief executive officer of hedge fund Baupost Group; Chris Stolte, founder of Tableau Software Inc.; and Ben Walton, the grandson of Walmart Inc. founder Sam Walton.Most but not all the investors in BEV’s first round participated in the second round. A spokesperson for BEV declined to say who dropped out.The first clean-tech boom between 2006 and 2011 proved disappointing for Silicon Valley investors who limited their involvement to startups in renewable electricity, biofuels and electric vehicles.Funds like BEV and Prime Coalition have expanded the technology portfolio, with investments in lithium extraction and carbon capture. As the urgency of addressing climate change has grown, these funds have also brought in a wider group of wealthy individuals and family foundations.BEV also takes a longer view of whether the investments pay off. In an interview earlier this month, Gates told Bloomberg Green that BEV is so new that “there’s no economic signal” yet to assess whether the fund is doing well. “It’s the quality of the teams. It’s the potential of the ideas,” Gates said. “And whether these companies would have happened without us.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Indebted Turkish Group Looks to Cash In With Plan for Unit’s IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Aydem Holding AS, which underwent Turkey’s second-largest debt restructuring, applied for an initial public offering of its renewable-electricity producer.Garanti Yatirim, Is Yatirim, Turkiye Kalkinma ve Yatirim Bankasi AS and Yapi Kredi Yatirim will lead the offering of shares in Aydem Yenilenebilir Enerji AS, according to an emailed statement on Tuesday. Halk Yatirim, Vakif Yatirim and Ziraat Yatirim will act as co-leaders. There is no certainty that the IPO will take place, the company said.Aydem Holding joins a flurry of small and medium-sized Turkish companies rushing to list on Borsa Istanbul and cash in on a flood of local retail investors. The re-branded company formerly known as Bereket Enerji restructured $5 billion of loans in 2019.If the IPO materializes, it could be the biggest share sale in Turkey since discount grocer Sok Marketler Ticaret AS raised $595 million in mid-2018. Aydem Holding was expecting to raise around $300 million in an offering that could value the unit at as much as $1.5 billion, people familiar with the plans said late last year.Aydem Holding’s statement didn’t specify when or where the listing will take place. It’s already signed up Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. as global lead bookrunners, people familiar with the plans said in late 2019.The company has 25 power plants with a total capacity of 1,020 megawatts, Idris Kupeli, chief executive of Aydem, said in the statement. “In 2021, we are increasing hybrid energy production plants in a bid to diversify our portfolio,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BOE Rate-Hike Bets Pick Up Leaving Option Traders Wanting More

    (Bloomberg) -- Unimaginable just six months ago, investors are piling in to bets that will pay out if the Bank of England raises interest rates for the first time since 2018.The central bank sparked the game-changing moment earlier this month, after policy makers signaled optimism that the U.K.’s vaccine push would see growth rebound from the worst recession in more than 300 years. Officials further emphasized that sub-zero rates weren’t an imminent prospect, even as a report on their feasibility encouraged preparation for such a scenario.This marked a sharp turnaround from September when the BOE first flagged such a report was being undertaken, rubbing salt in to the wounds of traders who joined crowded bets on interest rates falling below 0% for the first time ever.Money markets can double current expectations and price in a 25 basis-point rate hike over two or three years, according to Bob Stoutjesdijk, a Rotterdam-based fund manager at Robeco Institutional Asset Management who cited higher U.K. growth and inflation rates later this year, the nation’s proneness to price increases and the continued global reflation theme.Traders are targeting even more rate hikes for further ahead, buying options on short-sterling futures that will pay off if the central bank raises rates 100 basis points by the end of 2024, compared to 50 basis points now.The Bank Rate was last seen above 1% over a decade ago when the central bank slashed interest rates by more than 400 basis points in response to the global financial crisis.Money markets have almost erased BOE easing bets, pricing two basis points of cuts by early next year, ahead of testimonies later Wednesday by policy makers including Governor Andrew Bailey and Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent.(Adds BOE rate pricing in the final paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Twitter's Jack Dorsey sued by shareholder over his dual role as Square CEO

    Twitter (TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey is facing a shareholder derivative lawsuit alleging that he breached his fiduciary duties to the company by giving advertisers broad access to Twitter users’ private data, and by violating the company’s own privacy policy.

  • Biden's stimulus checks bill could cut your taxes by $3,100

    The legislation, which goes to a vote on Friday, could put thousands back in your pocket.

  • What's the timing on your next stimulus check, once the House approves it?

    Here's what still has to happen, following the big vote scheduled for Friday.

  • Banks Buoy S. Africa Stocks as Budget Hits ‘All the Right Notes’

    (Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s main stock index extended its gains, spurred by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s budget address, climbing as much as 1.6% as banks rallied on a speech that Deutsche Bank AG described as “hitting all the right notes.”The benchmark gauge posted its strongest advance for a month, with Standard Bank Group Ltd. climbing 2.7% and fellow lender FirstRand Ltd. rising 1.7% to be among the strongest drivers of the gains. So-called South Africa Inc. stocks focused on the domestic economy such as retailers also climbed as the rand strengthened.“This should be positive for the rand and markets -- better-than-consensus deficit trajectory, thanks to an increase in tax collections of some 99 billion rand in FY20/21,” Johannesburg-based Deutsche Bank economist Danelee Masia wrote in a note. “The budget has been a welcomed surprise, and a positive deviation from previous years’ negative surprises.”FTSE/JSE Africa All-Share Index was 1.2% higher as of 3:36 p.m. in Johannesburg, with 101 out of the 141 members of the gauge higher.An index of banking stocks was 2.5% higher, after rising as much as 3.3%. Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. rose 1.8%, Absa Group Ltd. gained 4.7%, Nedbank Group Ltd. rose 4.4% and Investec Plc 3.1%Insurers climbed 3.1%, also boosted by the stronger local currency.Discovery Ltd. +5.3%, Sanlam Ltd. +2%, Old Mutual Ltd. +2.6%, Momentum Metropolitan Holdings +2.5%, Liberty Holdings Ltd. +3.3%General retailers gained 3.2%, while food and drug retailers were up 1.4%.Woolworths Holdings Ltd. +4.4%, Foschini Group Ltd. +3.8%, Truworths International Ltd. +4.1%, Mr Price Group Ltd. +3.4%, Pepkor Holdings Ltd. +2.8%Shoprite Holdings Ltd. +3.5%, Clicks Group Ltd. +1.1%, Spar Group Ltd. +2.6%, Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. +2.3%, Spar Group Ltd. +0.4%, Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. +2.9%The gauge of mining stocks climbed 1.7%, as diversified miners joined gold and platinum producers in rising.Anglo American Plc +2.8%, BHP Group Plc +1.4%, Exxaro Resources Ltd. +3%, Glencore Plc +2.4%, African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. +1.2%Platinum miners resumed their rally, climbing 1% as prices increased.Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. +1.7%, Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. +0.6%, Northam Platinum Ltd. +2.2%, Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd. +4.1%A gauge of gold miners climbed 1.1%.AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. +2.3%, Harmony Gold Mining Co. +0.1%, Pan African Resources Plc +0.3%You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hong Kong’s Richest Property Tycoon Plans U.S. SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong’s richest property tycoon, is planning to raise funds for dealmaking by listing a special purpose acquisition company in the U.S., people with knowledge of the matter said.A company backed by Li’s family is working with advisers on the potential SPAC initial public offering, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. They are considering seeking around $400 million, though the exact terms haven’t been finalized, the people said.The blank-check company could file registration documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as this week, the people said.Li is lionized by the public in Hong Kong, where he’s been nicknamed “Superman” for his investing prowess. The 92-year-old businessman became famous for his well-timed bets on everything from real estate to social media as he built a corporate empire spanning 50 countries.His family controls CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., a $29 billion conglomerate that owns one of the world’s biggest port operators and has telecommunications, retail and infrastructure operations across Asia and Europe. They also run CK Asset Holdings Ltd., which is one of Hong Kong’s largest developers and also has investments in hotels, utilities and aircraft leasing. Both companies are now led by Li’s elder son, Victor.No final decisions have been made, and details of the transaction could change, the people said. Representatives for Li didn’t immediately respond to emailed queries.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Now that mortgage rates are soaring, are Americans making a big mistake?

    Borrowers are backing off, and mortgage demand is falling — but what if rates go higher?

  • Meme Stock Mania Kicks Up Anew After GameStop Shares Triple

    (Bloomberg) -- A flurry of buying that saw GameStop Corp. shares almost quadruple from Tuesday’s close spread to a host of other meme stocks at the center of last month’s day trader-fueled boom and bust.GameStop jumped 104% in Wednesday’s cash session, spurred by a final-hour surge that brought its biggest advance since Jan. 29, the day Robinhood Markets restricted trading in it and 49 other stocks at the height of the frenzy. An equally weighted Bloomberg basket of those rose more than 5%, the most since late January. AMC Entertainment Inc. rallied 18% to push a three-day climb toward 59%. Express Inc. surged 41%, Naked Brand Group gained 31% and Koss Corp. jumped 55%.The flurry of activity inflated trading volumes in the meme stocks and caused an outage on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum, the hub of the January volatility. The tumult continued in late trading, where GameStop rallied another 120% before paring the advance. At $135, the stock is up more than 200% from its close on Tuesday. Express jumped 30% while AMC was up 21%. “It seems like the Reddit crowd is still active and when you see a bit of news like that they’re pressing again,” Keith Gangl, portfolio manager at Gradient Investments, said in a phone interview. “Though I’m not sure how that’ll last,” he added.The sudden revival in left-for-dead stocks recalled the frenzy last month that captured the attention of Wall Street, regulators and eventually Congress, as members of Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum egged on retail hordes in an attempt to take on professional short sellers.Various explanations circulated as to what spurred the rallies. The GameStop frenzy came after Bloomberg News reported late Tuesday that the company’s chief financial officer Jim Bell was pushed out in a disagreement over strategy to make way for an executive more in line with the vision of activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen, the co-founder of online pet-food retailer Chewy.com. His addition to the board in early January underpinned the first flurry of moves in the stock after capturing the attention of WallStreetBets.The clearinghouse whose demands for increased margin collateral from Robinhood forced the brokerage to restrict trading last month published a white paper Wednesday that laid the grounds for speeding up the stock settlement process. It proposed cutting settlement to one day from two, prompting some chest puffing among the retail crowd on Reddit.The now infamous WallStreetBets forum, which boasts 9.2 million members, saw so much demand that the site would not load. When attempted, a page read “www.reddit.com is currently unable to handle this request” as of 4:43 p.m. in New York. (Updates late trading moves in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exxon Casts Out Canadian Oil Sands in Massive Reserves Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. erased almost every drop of oil-sands crude from its books in a sweeping revision of worldwide reserves to depths never before seen in the company’s modern history.Exxon counted the equivalent of 15.2 billion barrels of reserves as of Dec. 31, down from 22.44 billion a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday. The company’s reserves of the dense, heavy crude extracted from Western Canada’s sandy bogs dropped by 98%.In practical terms, the revision clipped Exxon’s future growth prospects until oil prices rise, costs slide or technological advances make it profitable to drill those fields. Exxon has enough reserves to sustain current production levels for 11 years, down from 15.5 years a year ago, based on Bloomberg calculations.The pandemic-driven price crash that rocked global energy markets was the main driver of Exxon’s reserve downgrade, along with internal budget cuts that took out a significant portion of its U.S. shale assets. The oil sands have historically been among the company’s higher-cost operations, making them more vulnerable to removal when oil prices foundered.Price SensitiveThe reserves accounting doesn’t mean Exxon is closing up shop or walking away from Canada because the company can bring them back onto its ledger as crude prices rise.“Among the factors that could result in portions of these amounts being recognized again as proved reserves at some point in the future are a recovery in the SEC price basis, cost reductions, operating efficiencies, and increases in planned capital spending,” Exxon said in the filing.The blow to future production potential comes just weeks after Exxon posted its first annual loss in at least four decades. Exxon shares were little changed at $56.85 in after-hours trading and have advanced 38% this year.The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Exxon was being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly overvaluing a key asset in the Permian Basin. Exxon has said the allegations are demonstrably false.CEO’s PrioritiesExxon previously flagged that low prices could wipe as much as one-fifth of its oil and gas reserves from its books but steep cuts in drilling expenditures also imperil the assets its able to keep on the books.Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods has prioritized high-return projects such as offshore oil in Guyana, shale in the Permian Basin as well as chemical and gas operations along the Gulf Coast in order to defend the company’s dividend. This year’s rally in oil prices will help bolster Exxon’s cash generation, which in recent quarters has failed to cover both its capital spending and dividend, leading to an increase in debt to almost $70 billion.(Updates share price in seventh paragraph. A previous version of this story corrected the scale of U.S. shale revisions.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 3 Stocks Goldman Sachs Says Are Ready to Rip Higher

    Is the bull market about to take a long breather? Not according to Goldman Sachs. In fact, the firm believes the bull market has a long way to run yet; Chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer recently noted that the market was moving from a “’Hope’ phase to a longer ‘Growth’ phase.” The firm’s economists are expecting the economy to sprout higher by 6.8% in 2021 and believe that by the end of the year the unemployment rate could drop to 4.1%. And there’s enough evidence to suggest the economy is on the mend. Although unemployment rates remain high, claims have dropped since early January and retail sales have bounced back strongly. The drop in Covid-19 cases and a growing vaccinated population are an additional boost. So is the massive federal stimulus. “We’re extremely likely to get a very high growth rate,” Goldman’s chief economist Jan Hatzius added. “Whether it’s a boom or not, I do think it’s a V-shaped recovery.” With this in mind, the firm’s analysts have pinpointed 3 stocks they think are primed to roar ahead. Using the TipRanks database, we can see what the rest of the Street makes of Goldman’s choices. As it happens, these names are all Buy-rated by the analyst consensus as well. Patria Investments (PAX) The first Goldman’s choice is Patria Investments. This Brazilian asset manager is one of the leading investment companies in Latin American, having raised more than $8.7 billion in investment capital since 2015. As of the end of 3Q20, the last for which data is available, the company had total assets under management of $12.7 billion, put into 16 active funds. The direct investment portfolio included more than 55 companies. Last month, Patria made its debut in the US equity markets, listing on the NASDAQ as PAX after its January 22 IPO. The plan had been to raise $400 million in new capital; in the event, the company brought in almost $512 million. The 30.1 million shares put on the market were 3.4 million more than had been called for, and adding to the success, they sold at $17, over the $14 to $16 range expected. After the IPO, Patria was valued at $2.3 billion and that market cap has now reached $2.77 billion. The company has caught the eye of Goldman analyst Tito Labarta, who wrote, “We think Patria is well positioned to benefit from the ongoing “equitization” trends in Brazil, given historically low interest rates as investors search for higher yields… We think Patria is well positioned to grow its AUM at a healthy pace of c.20% per year over the next three years… while distributable earnings (DE) can grow 42% per year, as the company realizes performance fees from closed-end funds over the next few years.” In line with that upbeat outlook, Labarta rates the stock a Buy, and his $28 price target indicates his confidence in 35% upside growth for the next year. (To watch Labarta’s track record, click here) Patria has attracted 5 reviews already in its short time as a publicly traded company, and they break down 3 to 2 in favor of Buy versus Hold. The shares are priced at $20.74 and their $26.60 average price target implies a 12-month upside of ~23%. (See PAX stock analysis on TipRanks) Constellation Brands (STZ) Some companies need an extensive introduction, some we are familiar with. Constellation Brands is in the latter category. The company is the largest beer importer in the US, measured by sales, and consistently among the top three when measured by market share. Constellation’s portfolio includes more than 100 brands of beer, wine, and spirits, and is best known as the US owner of Mexico’s Corona and Modelo beers. In its last reported quarter, 3Q20, STZ showed solid yearly gains. Specifically, the company posted $2.44 billion at the top line, for a 22% year-over-year gain. Non-GAAP EPS was up, too, at $3.09 per share, beating consensus estimates of $2.39. It was the fourth quarter in a row that STZ beat the expectations. The company has gotten into a small spot of trouble, however, around Corona (the beer, not the virus). A lawsuit was filed by Grupo Modelo, the Mexican branch of international beverage giant AB InBev against Constellation, alleging violation of an agreement over use of the Corona brand name. Constellation purchased the US rights to that name in 2013, when AB InBev acquired Grupo Modelo, maker of Corona beer. In 2020, STZ launched Corona Hard Seltzer, and ABI now alleges that STZ’s ownership of the name applies only to beer. Constellation has hit back with filings claiming that it owns all exclusive rights to the Corona brand in the US. Bonnie Herzog, Goldman’s beverage industry expert, notes that Constellation has already won an arbitration session on the Corona issue (after all, Corona Hard Seltzer was launched in February 2020). “While we take no view on the outcome of this litigation, we believe the selloff in STZ’s stock is overdone and has provided a nice entry point especially considering how small Corona Hard Seltzer is to STZ’s total portfolio today,” Herzog noted. "We continue to expect the stock to re-rate higher over the long term driven by faster & more profitable growth." Herzog continues to see STZ as a solid portfolio addition, and maintains her Buy rating and $275 price target. At current levels, this implies ~23% upside on the one-year time frame. (To watch Herzog’s track record, click here) Wall Street generally likes STZ, as shown by the 10 Buy-side reviews compared to just 5 Holds. This gives the stock a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. Shares are priced at $223.93, and their $253.20 average price target suggests room for 13% growth. (See STZ stock analysis on TipRanks) Kornit Digital (KRNT) Kornit Digital inhabits an interesting niche in the tech and manufacturing worlds, producing high-speed, industrial-grade, inkjet printers, along with pigmented ink and chemical products. The company’s business customer base comes from the apparel, garment, and textile industries. Textiles make up a huge segment of the world’s economy, finding use in a wide range of sectors and appearing pretty much everywhere we go – so Kornit has no lack of customers, and even the corona crisis could not derail its business for long. This was apparent from the company’s share performance and quarterly finances over the past year. The share price has appreciated 180% in the last 12 months, while revenues, after a dip in Q1:20, have shown sequential gains in every quarter since and year-over-year gains in Q3 and Q4. The fourth quarter results included $72.3 million at the top line, a 45% year-over-year gain. The company beat the estimates on the bottom-line with Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 coming in $0.02 above the Street’s forecast. Goldman’s Rod Hall attributes Kornit’s strength to “broad-based demand outperformance as the company continues to see tailwinds from the shift to digital printing and e-commerce.” The analyst goes on to note unexpected effects of the COVID pandemic on Kornit’s business: “While we had originally believed that current growth might be unsustainable as we exit COVID we are increasingly convinced that COVID has actually accelerated adoption of personalized fashion enabling technology. We also believe COVID might have driven companies to adopt this technology to reduce physical inventory.” Everything that KRNT has going for it convinced Hall to upgrade the stock from Neutral to Buy. In addition to the call, the analyst boosted his price target from $83 to $135, suggesting 17% upside potential. (To watch Hall’s track record, click here) Kornit holds a unanimous Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus, having received 6 Buy reviews recently. This stock has appreciated strongly in recent weeks, pushing the share price almost up to the average price target of $124. This leaves room for ~8% upside from the current trading price of $115. (See KRNT stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 2 Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We’re in a volatile period right now, as stocks slipping after starting the year on a strong note. Big Tech, which boomed during the pandemic lockdowns and the move to remote work, is leading the declines. Investors have taken the measure of the vaccination programs, and now, in fueled by both a belief and a hope that economies will soon return to a more normal footing, they are seeking out those stocks that will gain we revert to a ‘pre-corona’ market situation. There is also inflation to take into account. Oil prices are up this year, and that’s one commodity whose price fluctuations are certain to trickle down the supply chain. Along with rising consumer demand, there’s an expectation that prices are going to increase, at least in the near term. All in all, this is the moment to take the old market advice: buy low and sell high. With stock prices falling for now, and volatility up, the low is covered. The key is finding the stocks that are primed to gain when the bulls start running again. Wall Street’s analyst corps know this, and they are not shying away from recommending stocks that may have hit bottom. Using TipRanks database, we pinpointed two such stocks. Each is down significantly, but each also has enough upside potential to warrant a Buy rating. TechnipFMC Plc (FTI) We’ll start in the hydrocarbon sector, where TechnipFMC operates two divisions in the oil and gas business: subsea, and surface. The company’s projects, until recently, included oil and gas exploration and extraction, rig and platform operations, crude oil refining, petrochemical (ethylene, benzene, naphtha, hydrogen) production, and both on- and offshore liquified natural gas (LNG) plants. Earlier this month, the petrochemical and LNG operations were spun off as Technip Energy, a separate independently traded company. TechnipFMC retains the subsea and surface hydrocarbon activities, allowing the company to better focus its efforts. TechnipFMC may need that focus, as the company has had a difficult time gaining traction in the stock markets. Like most of its peers, TechnipFMC saw share value fall steeply last winter at the height of the coronavirus crisis, but since then the stock has only regained about half of the losses. Over the past 12 months, shares of FTI are down 53%. Q4 results are due out today, after market close, and should shed more light on the company’s full-year performance. The company has reported quarterly earnings in 2020 that are in-line with the previous year’s results. The second quarter showed a year-over-year loss; Q1 and Q3 both showed yoy gains. Covering FTI for JPMorgan, analyst Sean Meakim writes, “Since the spin-off of Technip Energies was placed back in motion on 1/7, after outperforming considerably in the first days, FTI shares are now down… With newfound visibility to an exit from “spin purgatory”, investors are giving FTI another look with some still taking a “wait and see” approach until post-spin... We view the completion of the spin as a re-rating opportunity… allowing for broader investor participation. Monetization of TechnipFMC’s stake in Technip Energies helps the balance sheet and provides optionality on capital allocation.” To this end, Meakim rates FTI an Overweight (i.e. Buy) and his $20 price target suggests the stock has room to more than double in the year ahead, with a 172% upside potential. (To watch Meakim’s track record, click here) Overall, there are 13 recent reviews on FTI, breaking down 8 to 5 in favor of Buy versus Hold. This makes the analyst consensus rating a Moderate Buy, and suggests that Wall Street generally sees opportunity here. Shares are priced at $7.35, and the $12.18 average price target implies a bullish upside of ~65% over the next 12 months. (See FTI stock analysis on TipRanks) CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) Next up, CoreCivic, is a for-profit provider of detention facilities for law enforcement agencies, primarily the US government. The company owns and operates 65 prisons and detention centers with a total capacity of 90,000 inmates, located in 19 states plus DC. Effective on January 1 of this year, the company completed its switch from an REIT to a taxable C-corporation. The move was made without fanfare, and the company reported its Q4 and full-year 2020 results – which covers the preparation period for the switch – earlier this month. CXW showed a top line of $1.91 billion for the ‘corona year’ of 2020, a small drop (3%) from the $1.98 billion reported in 2019. Full-year earnings came in at 45 cents per share. During the fourth quarter, the company reported paying off some $125 million of its long-term debt; CoreCivic’s current long-term liabilities are listed as $2.3 billion. The company showed liquid assets on hand at the end of 2020 as $113 million in cash, plus $566 million in available credit. The heavy debt load may help explain the company’s share performance, even as revenues and earnings remain positive. The stock is down 50% in the past 12 months, having never really recovered from share price losses incurred in the corona panic last winter. 5-star analyst Joe Gomes, of Noble Capital, covers CoreCivic, and remains sanguine on the stock despite its apparent weaknesses. “We view the fourth quarter as continuation a trend, one across the last three quarters of 2020. In spite of COVID, the large reduction in detainees, the reduction in normal operations of the court system, and other impacts, CoreCivic posted relatively flat revenue and sequential adjusted EPS growth. We believe this illustrates the strength of the Company's operating model,” Gomes noted. In line with his optimistic approach, Gomes keeps his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating and $15 price target as is. This target puts the upside potential at 97%. (To watch Gomes’ track record, click here) Some stocks fly under the radar, and CXW is one of those. Gomes' is the only recent analyst review of this company, and it is decidedly positive. (See CXW stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for beaten-down stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Dave Portnoy Hurls Insults at Robinhood’s Vlad Tenev in Livestreamed Chat

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev went into his interview with Dave Portnoy looking forward to discussing Bulgarian pizza. Within the first few minutes of their chat, he was called a “rat” by the brash Barstool Sports founder.The insults continued throughout their 40-minute livestreamed discussion on Tuesday night. Portnoy played an edited video that depicted Tenev as a clown, told him that everyone watching “hates your guts” and branded the CEO’s hairstyle at a government hearing last week as “ridiculous.”The source of the acrimony was Robinhood’s decision to curb trading last month during the mania over “meme” stocks such as GameStop Corp. Portnoy, a cult figure for individual investors who follow the mantra that “stocks only go up,” has previously said that he lost about $700,000 after selling his “meme” stock holdings during the market slide that followed Robinhood’s clampdown.The brokerage’s move was a precautionary measure that was necessary, Tenev told Portnoy on Tuesday. “We very likely could have faced a liquidity issue in the future,” he said. “We had to act to protect the firm and our customers.”Portnoy pressed the CEO on why the company failed to allow customers to freely trade and communicate the issues it was facing more clearly. He also asked why Robinhood hadn’t provided more transparency on its liquidity situation.“The L word is a big thing in financial services,” Tenev said. “‘Liquidity issue’ means you can’t meet your capital requirements or your deposit requirements, and you’re essentially dead. That was not the case with Robinhood. We met our capital requirements, we met our deposit requirements.”Those explanations seemed to do little to assuage Portnoy, who has accused Tenev of siding with Wall Street and against individual investors.“You know everybody watching this hates your guts right,” Portnoy said Tuesday.“That’s what I hear,” Tenev responded.Portnoy told Tenev that the no-fee brokerage turned its back to its customers and “killed the little guy” by causing stocks to crater. When he pressed Tenev on why Robinhood didn’t also restrict the selling of shares to freeze the market, the executive responded it was to protect long positions.Tenev said the decision to restrict trading was to meet deposit requirements for clearinghouses and once again that there was no collusion between Robinhood and any hedge fund or market maker. He told Portnoy that until recently he hadn’t heard of Melvin Capital Management, which lost billions closing out its GameStop position and reducing other wagers.Still, the brokerage was witnessing “incredible growth” because of the hype. It was the first time that something going viral on social media transplanted over to the financial markets, and the structure of the system has to be improved to prevent any future scandals, Tenev said.By the end of the interview, the Robinhood CEO, who was wearing a hat that read “Taco Tuesday” on it, said he only wore the hat to cover his hair because Portnoy had made fun of it during the GameStop House Financial Services hearing last week.“Vlad, your hair, it looks normal here,” Portnoy said. “It looked like, your scalp, somebody took a wig and put it on, I mean it was a ridiculous look.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Family Trust-Tied Novo Stock Soars Over 900% After Move to Nasdaq

    (Bloomberg) -- Novo Integrated Sciences Inc., a stock controlled by a family trust tied to its chief executive, surged as much as 276% on Wednesday, a day after it switched trading to the Nasdaq.“The uplist to the Nasdaq Capital Market creates the opportunity for the company to have more visibility from a much broader pool of investors and, in turn, increased liquidity,” Robert Mattacchione, the company’s CEO, said in a statement earlier this week.Mentions of the penny stock picked up steam on Twitter and more than 3 million shares traded hands in the first 15 minutes of trading. The stock had climbed as high as $42 in the premarket after closing at $3.99 on Tuesday. Novo’s largest holder, the Mattacchione family trust’s ALMC-ASAP Holdings, had a 54% stake as of Feb. 19, according to Bloomberg data.Novo was formed in 2017 by the merger of Turbine Truck Engines, an over-the-counter-traded clean energy technology company, and Canadian clinic operator Novo Healthnet Ltd. Stocks with a low amount of tradeable shares, in Novo’s case about 5.5 million, can be particularly volatile and are often the target of daytraders.Novo director Robert Oliva picked up more than 9,000 shares earlier this week at $4.31 to $4.45 each, according to a filing.(Updates share moves throughout, adds chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lucid dream deal turns Klein's $43 million investment into $3.3 billion windfall

    Veteran dealmaker Michael Klein and his partners have made a paper gain of nearly $3.3 billion on their $43 million personal investment in the blank-check acquisition firm they are merging with luxury electric vehicle startup Lucid Motors Inc, according to Reuters calculations. The gain, within just a few weeks, came from the meteoric rise in the shares of Klein's special purpose acquisition company, SPAC Churchill Capital IV Corp. It is by far the most striking example of a Wall Street insider benefiting from the amateur trading frenzy in shares such as GameStop Corp, sweeping the world of SPACs. Many mom-and-pop investors bought Churchill Capital IV shares hoping for a quick gain, pushing Lucid's implied valuation from $11.75 billion at its nominal deal price to $56.3 billion at Tuesday's closing price.

  • Munger compares bitcoin to what Oscar Wilde said about fox hunting

    Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlie Munger unloaded on bitcoin, showing that his views haven't changed since Warren Buffett and Munger last opined on the digital asset.

  • U.K. Brokerages Put Limits on Trading

    Feb.23 -- It’s been nearly 4 weeks since GameStop shares hit a record high, but the retail trading frenzy has yet to dissipate entirely. It’s not just in the U.S. U.K. brokerages have announced additional trading limits to cope with a growing force of non-professional investors. Bloomberg’s Dani Burger reports on “Bloomberg Markets: European Open.”

  • AT&T Is Close to Sale of Major DirecTV Stake to TPG

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. is nearing a deal to sell a significant stake in DirecTV to private equity firm TPG, marking a long-sought exit from the struggles of managing a declining satellite TV business.A deal would value DirecTV at about $15 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter. That’s a fraction of the $48.5 billion AT&T agreed to pay for the business in 2014.If AT&T and TPG are able to reach a deal, an announcement could come as soon as this week or next, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.The talks could still fall apart and end without a deal, the people said.Representatives for TPG and AT&T declined to comment. The news was reported earlier by CNBC.AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey has been trying to clean house at the company, selling underperforming assets and using the proceeds to pay down debt. If AT&T can unload a major stake in the satellite business, it could let the telecom giant remove DirecTV from its books while maintaining access to some of its cash flow. In 2019, activist investor Elliott Investment Management urged AT&T to explore a divestiture of DirecTV.DirecTV had been open to a merger with rival Dish Network Corp., people familiar with the matter said in 2019. But such a deal would have raised antitrust questions. A proposed combination of the two satellite services was shot down by the Federal Communications Commission and the U.S. Justice Department in 2002.A blank-check company backed by former Citigroup Inc. rainmaker Michael Klein previously expressed interest in a deal, Bloomberg reported last year, but those talks stalled. Apollo Global Management Inc. also has held discussions about a transaction.Klein’s vehicle announced a deal this week with electric carmaker Lucid Motors Inc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Keystone XL’s Death Sparks Rush to Ship Oil-Sands by Rail

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline is sparking renewed interest in shipping Canadian oil-sands crude by rail, and that comes with its own environmental risks.Cenovus Energy Inc. and Imperial Oil Ltd. have increasingly turned to trains to move their crude, with oil exports by rail from Canada more than tripling since July. Now, Gibson Energy Inc. -- an oil shipping company that signed a 10-year contract with ConocoPhillips to process oil-sands crude before loading it at its train terminal -- expects other producers to follow suit.Without Keystone XL, which was scheduled to enter service in 2023, rail is poised to become a more important way for Canadian oil to reach U.S. Gulf Coast refineries, which need the heavy crude to replace declining supplies from Mexico and Venezuela. That means the risk of derailments may also rise. Rail also creates more emissions than pipelines, with the cost of air pollution and greenhouse gases more than double the costs associated with pipelines, according to a 2017 study by Carnegie Mellon University and University of Pittsburgh.“Those U.S. refineries need that heavy crude oil produced by Canada,” Sean Brown, Calgary-based Gibson’s chief financial officer, said in a conference call Tuesday. “Discussions continue to heat up.”Gibson expects that by the third or fourth quarter it will start a 50,000-barrel-a-day facility that will maximize the crude content in rail shipments by removing diluent used to move the crude through pipelines to its terminal in Hardisty, Alberta.Plans for other diluent recovery units, or DRUs, are also emerging with a small one built near Cenovus Bruderheim Rail terminal.Biden rescinded a permit granted by his preprocessor Donald Trump to build Keystone XL on his first day in office, citing environmental concerns. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday, following a virtual meeting with Biden, that the U.S. president wasn’t going to change his mind.“I think it’s very clear that the U.S. administration has made its decision on that, a decision that we disagree with and are disappointed by,” he said.(Adds study in third, Trudeau comments in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.