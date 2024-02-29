Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 28, 2024

Operator: Welcome to the Palmer Square Capital BDC's Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen mode only. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Andrew Wedderburn-Maxwell, Investor Relations. You may now begin.

Andrew Wedderburn-Maxwell: Good morning, and welcome to Palmer Square Capital BDC's fourth quarter and year-end 2023 earnings call. Joining me this morning are Chris Long, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Angie Long, Chief Investment Officer; Matt Bloomfield, President; and Jeff Fox, Chief Financial Officer and Director. Palmer Square Capital BDC's fourth quarter and fiscal year ended 2023 financial results were released earlier today and can also be accessed on Palmer Square's Investor Relations website at palmersquarebdc.com. We have also arranged for a replay of today's event that can be accessed on our website for the next six months. During this call, I want to remind you that the forward-looking statements we make are based on current expectations.

The statements on this call that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including and without limitation, market conditions caused by uncertainty surrounding interest rates, changing economic conditions and other factors we identified in our filings with the SEC. Although, we believe that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based on are reasonable, any of those assumptions can prove to be inaccurate, and as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions can be incorrect.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Palmer Square Capital BDC assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements unless required by law. To obtain copies of SEC related filings, please visit our website at palmersquarebdc.com. With that, I will now turn the call over to Chris Long.

Chris Long: Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. We're thrilled to have you with us. This is our first earnings call as a publicly traded company, so I want to welcome our new shareholders, prospective investors and recently initiated analysts. I'm going to offer a brief overview of the opportunity we see for the Palmer Square BDC. An overview of our IPO in January, and then turn it over to the team to discuss our market outlook, portfolio update and financial performance. We started Palmer Square Capital Management, the parent investment adviser to PSBD's Investment Advisor in 2009, amidst the financial crisis to deliver superior relative value opportunities across corporate and structured credit. Today, the broader firm manages close to $30 billion in assets and have invested over $45 billion of capital since inception.

Notably, Palmer Square has established its reputation in the global corporate and structured credit market as the top-ranked CLO issuer by deal volume in 2023. This strong performance during a difficult environment for CLO issuance demonstrates our ability to find attractive opportunities and deliver for our investors across market conditions. The performance also highlights the merits of our durable, relative value-driven approach that we are excited to bring to a broader range of investors through PSBD. Palmer Square's platform is focused on corporate and structured credit across three significant strategies, opportunistic, income short duration; and finally, private and structured credit. PSBD was launched in 2019, and we started investing in early 2020.

We will continue to benefit from the broader Palmer Square platform with our deep credit expertise, strong relationships across capital markets and thoughtful approach to liability structures. Unlike traditional direct lending models, we believe our model offers investors attractive risk-adjusted returns through a more liquid and transparent strategy, given our ability to invest across the syndicated and direct lending markets. We are incredibly excited about the long-term opportunity for our strategy and especially in this present moment in time, given the compelling risk return we see in today's market. As you evaluate, our offering amidst the broader sector, we want you to understand three critically important tenets about our investment profile.

First, we have a differentiated strategy across markets, that provides more optionality and the ability to be more agile than the broader BDC sector. This means, we have more upside potential with the ability to generate long-term total return through building NAV. Second, because our strategy is more liquid and focused on larger borrowers, we believe our portfolio offers more stability and less risk to our investors. In short, we believe PSBD generates more competitive yield than the broader landscape with significantly less risk. And third, we are extremely committed to enhance transparency, offering monthly NAV updates and estimates, as well as the unique fee structure that charges only on net assets. Now, let's dive deeper into those three points and review how these attributes are growth drivers for us.

First, our differentiated investment strategy offers the opportunity to invest across multiple markets and deliver long-term total return through NAV expansion. This ability to invest across the liquid and private markets at scale, gives us multiple shots on goal. We can drive returns for investors through both attractive income generation and purchasing discounted loans to generate NAV growth and total return. Specifically, our team has the ability to identify the best relative value in the larger, more liquid parts of the market in both the broadly syndicated market and private credit. We've already seen private credit issuers return to the broadly syndicated mode market to refinance the tighter spreads. And we expect the overlap between the two markets will continue to grow.

The broader BDC industry is frequently constrained by illiquid assets and portfolio adjustment challenges in the face of economic disruption. We believe we have the ability to capitalize across various markets due to the multifaceted nature of our investment capabilities and strategy. Importantly, our emphasis on higher quality, shorter duration and liquid credits should enable us to opportunistically rotate investments. This is the case when attractive relative value opportunities arise or when we were able to capitalize on market dislocation. Again, our ability to drive growth in a uniquely created high-quality portfolio should grow NAV and drive long-term shareholder return. My second takeaway is that we have constructed an opportunistic portfolio that we believe generates strong returns, while mitigating risk.

We focus on investing in large, broadly syndicated loans and large private credit. Our focus is on loans to larger companies with strong fundamentals in positions that are senior in the capital structure. We also maintained a smaller pocket for opportunistic investments where our firm possesses specialized investment capabilities. This includes structured credit and European credit. Our portfolio is supported by a rigorous investment process, focused on downside protection and overall credit quality. We have thoughtful credit analysis and cash flow-based lending techniques and a focus on strong structural protection and limited downside. Our highly liquid and first lien weighted portfolio will limit risk and allow us to deploy capital quickly.

In addition, we can generate excess returns during periods of elevated market volatility. My last point is our commitment to enhance transparency and shareholder alignment relative to the broader BDC landscape. Our fee structure is unique to other externally managed publicly-traded BDCs. We only charge a management beyond net, not gross assets. At Palmer Square, we want to be rewarded when we attract more equity capital that grows net asset value, not for taking on leverage. With our current debt-to-equity ratio, the base management fee payable would represent approximately 70 basis points of our gross assets and 1.75% of net assets. We also plan to continue our practice of publishing monthly NAVs. For our liquid assets, this NAV is based on live, actionable prices.

As recently announced, our NAV per share as of January 31st, 2024, was $17.17. We believe this disclosure is best-in-class and reinforces our alignment with shareholders. To close, I want to offer a little more color around our IPO last month. On January 17th, PSBD priced a public offering of approximately 5.5 million shares on the New York Stock Exchange at a price of $16.45 per share. Gross proceeds from the IPO totaled approximately $90 million. The team is delighted with the outcome of the offering and could not be more excited to embark on this journey as a public company. I'll now hand the call over to Angie to discuss our outlook for the year and how we have already put this capital to good use.

Angie Long: Thank you, Chris. Looking at the current operating environment and outlook, there is a lot to be excited about, while yields are still very attractive for credit products, given spread and base rates, we also have the ability to generate total returns with continued NAV appreciation. We are pleased with the returns we drove in 2023, but it's worth noting that many of our loans still trade at a discount to par. Remember, these discounted loan prices are included in our monthly NAV. So, as the capital markets continue to reopen and refinancing accelerate, our NAV has room to appreciate and drive long-term total return. We have strong visibility into Q1 and have been encouraged by the overall capital markets activity pickup we've seen to the start of the year.

In some cases, borrowers that relied on the private credit markets to finance themselves in the past have come back to the broadly syndicated market. Our recent conversations with sponsors indicate that this trend could continue as they seek more efficient capital solutions in the traditional bank loan market. This is a change from the prior two years when more activity was larger borrowers entering the private credit market. We believe this parallel growth dynamic will continue and our platform was intentionally designed to capitalize on this exact trend. Another hot topic in the industry is around whether or not large banks leveraged finance lending will pick up in 2024 after being less active in the past couple of years. We believe this is already happening as recent deal announcements support that and our conversations with capital markets desk at both the banks and private equity sponsors continue to increase.

We saw loan activity pick up in the fourth quarter of 2023 and have continued to see accelerated activity to start 2024. We expect this will continue to lead interesting opportunities for us across the markets in which we operate. And again, think this could lead to long-term total return opportunities for the portfolio. Now, turning to our investment strategy, which is based on a view that rigorous and disciplined credit selection in senior secured loans is optimal over the course of a credit cycle. Given the idiosyncratic nature of single-name credit, our investment team focuses on downside protection and overall credit quality when evaluating each and every loan borrower. Minimizing default risk is paramount to delivering on the opportunity in credit.

Our experienced leadership team has a proven track record with a deep bench of investment professionals boasting 21 years of industry experience on average. We believe the expertise of the investment team across multiple credit cycles, asset classes and industries provides a competitive advantage in sourcing and idea generation, investment diligence and risk management. This is an opportune time for Palmer Square given these dynamics. We are pleased to be the first BDC IPO in over two years and that we are able to quickly deploy the IPO proceeds and utilize additional borrowings on our flexible financing facilities in the secondary loan market. Given we were not beholden to waiting for new origination activity to deploy capital, we were able to put this capital to work in short order for our investors.

The portfolio mix will look consistent to how we have invested the BDC prior to the IPO. So primarily first lien senior secured loans, which we think continue to offer strong relative value in this yield environment. We are well positioned to capture the opportunities in front of us and look forward to accelerating the growth of our platform this year. With that, I'd now like to hand the call over to Matt, who will discuss our investment process and the portfolio.

Matt Bloomfield: Thank you, Angie. The foundation of our investment process is the strength and depth of our credit platform. PFBD's investment advisor has established a resource agreement with Palmer Square Capital Management, which is important given the synergies of the Palmer Square Capital Management platform. Across the platform, the investment team reviews approximately $350 billion in annual deal flow as potential investment opportunities suitable for PSBD. In addition to sourcing an idea generation in the primary market, we also have access to the secondary leverage loan market, estimated at $1.4 trillion in size and the ever-growing large-cap private credit market. Our large funnel is critical to our selective approach to investing.

Fundamental to Palmer Square strategy is that each corporate credit analyst has to be an expert in their respective industry vertical, drawing not only from analytical skill set, but also their networks within the industry. At the conclusion of the due diligence process, the credit analyst present the entire investment team, ultimately requiring unanimous approval from the investment committee to move forward. We view this as a unique process across credit investment firms that results in better decision-making. Of equal importance is the monitoring phase of each loan. Detailed write-ups and model updates are performed quarterly, and our credit analysts are digesting daily information regarding our borrowers, their industries and their competitors.

Now, let's take a more granular look into our diversified portfolio. Our total investment portfolio had a fair value at December 31, 2023, of approximately $1.1 billion across 38 industries that exhibited strong credit quality and diversification. Our strategy focuses on large companies with stable recurring revenue streams, while avoiding cyclical industries. As mentioned, our analysts are organized by industry, which is intentional due to our core belief that trends come by industry and not credit ratings. In the fourth quarter, we invested approximately $85 million across 30 new investment commitments. During the same period, we realized about $53 million through repayments and realization. For the full fiscal year ended 2023, gross investments were $274 million, offset by $247 million in realizations and repayments.

During the fiscal year 2023, there were 67 new investment commitments at an average value of approximately $3.8 million. As of year-end 2023, our weighted average total yield to maturity of debt and income producing securities at fair value was 10.51%, and our weighted average total yield to maturity of debt and income-producing securities at amortized cost was 8.93%. Our portfolio is highly diversified across sectors and borrowers. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, the largest portfolio exposure based on industries included software, healthcare, professional services and IT services. Further, the 10 largest investments account for only 10.4% of the overall portfolio. We believe these factors have resulted in a strong credit profile.

On a fair value-added basis, our first lien borrowers have a weighted average EBITDA of $438 million, senior secured leverage of 5.3 times and interest coverage of 2.1 times. Our focus on liquid loans to larger companies with strong fundamentals and positions that are senior in the capital structure has yielded strong credit outcomes, including an average internal rating of 3.6% on a fair valuated basis for all loan investments and no debt investments on non-accrual status. Unlike traditional middle market risk systems, we have a unique relative value-based scoring approach that allows our team to ascertain where the best relative value resides and to reflect that in the portfolio. It's a dynamic system that is updated quarterly, but given the size of the markets we participate in, the scores are updated in real time when warranted.

As an example, while we might underwrite a new issue loan at a for given attractive spread and OID characteristics at the time, as that loan accretes towards par over time, there might be better relative value in that loan sector or another new issue or in the secondary market. At that point in time, our analysts might deem that to be fair value and score to three, and continue to look for better opportunities. We think that this relative value approach makes for a more precise investment process and leads to strong credit outcomes, all while reinforcing the transparency that you have heard us discuss. Now, I'd like to turn it over to Jeff, who will review our fourth quarter and full year financial results.

Jeff Fox: Thank you, Matt. We were very pleased with our fourth quarter and full year results in 2023. Total investment income was $29.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, up 25% compared to $23.8 million for the prior year period. This increase was primarily driven by interest income from our investments. Total net expenses for the fourth quarter were $14.4 million compared to $11.4 million in the prior year period. A major factor in the increases in expenses compared to the prior year was primarily due to the increased average interest rate under our credit facilities. Net investment income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $15.4 million or $0.57 per share as compared to $12.4 million or $0.51 per share for the comparable period last year.

As one would generally expect higher base interest rates along with higher spreads in the market, provide context for the greater net investment income in Q4 of 2023 versus Q4 of 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the company had total realized and unrealized gains of $6.6 million compared to a loss of $11.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. NAV per share was $17.04, up from $16.76 at the end of the third quarter, representing a 1.7% increase sequentially. As a reminder, the December NAV also reflects the payment of a $0.54 dividend intra month. Moving to our balance sheet. As of December 31, 2023, total assets were $1.1 billion and total net assets were $462 million. At the end of Q4, our debt-to-equity ratio was 1.39 times compared to 1.42 times at the end of Q3.

Available liquidity, consisting of cash and undrawn capacity on our credit facilities was approximately $262 million. This compares to $20.1 million of undrawn investment commitments. In addition to upsizing and extending our Wells Fargo credit facility in December of 2023, we continue to have active dialogue with our lending partners to explore alternative financing options, including a potential CLO issuance. Our Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase plan to acquire up to $20 million of PSBD common stock. This program expires on January 17, 2025. Additionally, Palmer Square Capital Management has authorized an incremental $5 million repurchase program that will raise the total authorization to up to $25 million going forward. Our Board is continuing to evaluate a go-forward dividend policy, and we'll be updating shareholders on that front at quarter end.

In sum, we are positioned to demonstrate high and attractive levels of investment income earned across our portfolio and strong credit performance across our borrowers, while mitigating risk wherever possible. With that, I'd now like to open up the call for questions.

