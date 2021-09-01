Palmercare Chiropractic Lakewood: The Premier Chiropractic Facility in Colorado That Utilizes A 100+ Year History of Pioneering Treatments

Lakewood, Colorado, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With millions of Americans experiencing pain from injuries and underlying conditions each year, chiropractic practitioners are helping patients overcome their discomfort and find natural solutions to mediate long-term issues, ultimately improving their quality of life.

One such institution that has paved the way for advancements in this field are Palmercare Chiropractic Lakewood. Utilizing over 100+ years of learnings and advancements in treatments, they are at the forefront of treating musculoskeletal conditions such as back pain, neck pain, carpal tunnel, headaches and migraines, fatigue, disc issues, and fibromyalgia, amongst many, many others.

With innovative facilities dedicated to chiropractic care across a multitude of locations in Colorado, Palmercare has helped thousands of patients across the nation overcome pain and live their best lives through chiropractic adjustments and holistic healthcare.

Below, we look at why Palmercare Chiropractic Lakewood are considered the pinnacle of chiropractic care in Lakewood Colorado:

Using the learnings of a 100+ year industry to provide pioneering treatments:

It was in 1895, over a century ago, that Daniel David Palmer began to treat patients with spinal manipulation. Just a few years later, Daniel founded Palmer College of Chiropractic to teach this natural method of healing the body with others.

Fast-forward to the present day, and with a century of advancements in treatments, knowledge, education and technology within their arsenal, Palmercare Chiropractic Lakewood are Colorado’s premier chiropractic practitioners.

From physiotherapy and spinal screenings to home exercise programs and prenatal care, Palmer Chiropractic Lakewood are the experts that Colorado residents trust:

Each chiropractor at Palmer Chiropractic Lakewood has unrivaled experience, expertise, and knowledge in their industry. At their innovative facilities, you can benefit from forward-thinking treatments such as:

Physiotherapy

Massage therapy

Spinal and postural screenings

Reflexology

Rehabilitation

Therapeutic modalities

Acupuncture

Pediatric care

Adult care

Prenatal chiropractic care

Home exercise programs

Custom orthotics

Discuss your pain one-on-one with an expert chiropractor from Palmer Chiropractic Lakewood to understand the issues you’re facing and to identify suitable treatments.

It’s more than just treating pain – it’s laying the foundation for a lifetime of good health:

While there are clear benefits to chiropractic treatments, none more so than pain management, Palmer Chiropractic Lakewood take a holistic approach to wellness. Many chiropractors will only address the symptom of pain, just as most prescription medications do, but this can be a temporary relief without addressing the root cause.

Palmer look at the body as a whole, with the understanding that everything is interconnected. While a simple chiropractic adjustment can provide innumerable benefits for your body, including improved breathing, reduced congestion, improved immunity and better circulation and nerve function, there are further and arguably longer-term benefits to looking at the bigger picture.

Chiropractors that Lakewood Colorado residents trust, no matter the type of pain:

The first step is to understand the pain you are experiencing. When you make an appointment with Palmer Lakewood Colorado, whether it’s mild, severe, or even chronic pain, you’ll have the opportunity to discuss your pain directly with a Lakewood chiropractor. You will explore the possible causes and symptoms of the pain and learn about the short-term and long-term treatments that can be provided.

Learn more about their premier treatments and outstanding facilities, and read the glowing reviews from their customers, via the Palmer Lakewood Colorado website.

More information:

Palmercare Chiropractic Lakewood are Colorado’s premier chiropractic practitioners. Providing pioneering treatments from locations across the state, they determine the right treatment plan for your unique needs. Some of their services include acupuncture, adult care, physiotherapy, prenatal and pediatric care, reflexology, rehabilitation, spinal screenings, and more. Learn more via the website: https://www.lakewood.palmercare.com/

https://thenewsfront.com/palmercare-chiropractic-lakewood-the-premier-chiropractic-facility-in-colorado-that-utilizes-a-100-year-history-of-pioneering-treatments/

CONTACT: Palmercare Chiropractic Lakewood 12051 West Alameda Parkway Ste D4 Lakewood, Colorado 80228 United States 303 985 5540 https://www.lakewood.palmercare.com/ https://www.google.com/maps?cid=14852831821517670518



