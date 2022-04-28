Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas Now Open

Iconic Las Vegas Destination Celebrates Return with Festivities, Fireworks and Tribal Traditions

Room and Suite Reservations Available Now

For high-res images, video and press kit information - click here

LAS VEGAS, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas has made its triumphant return and has officially re-opened the doors to one of Las Vegas' most iconic casino resort destinations. Wednesday's opening celebration began with a traditional Tribal ceremony led by the San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority (SMGHA) Board and Palms General Manager Cynthia Kiser Murphey. The "Celebration of Community" continued throughout the day and evening with cocktails poolside and a fireworks extravaganza. Palms officially ushered in a new era at 9:00 p.m. PST, after the first dice were rolled. The property is now taking reservations for stays at www.palms.com.

Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas (PRNewsfoto/Palms Casino Resort)

"This is a day our Tribe will never forget," said SMGHA Chairperson Latisha Casas.

"Our team has worked incredibly hard to get to this day, and it's a great accomplishment to introduce Palms once again to Las Vegas," notes General Manager, Cynthia Kiser Murphey. "The excitement and outpouring of support to see Palms reopen has been incredible. This is truly a special property, and we all consider it a privilege to be trusted with its return to the city. Our goal is to deliver a distinctive experience that makes everyone feel at home while they are in Las Vegas."

The opening day was filled with celebration:

Local favorite Mark Shunock hosted a special Tribal Ceremony, where members of the San Manuel and Southern Paiute tribes opened with traditional bird singing and the SMGHA board presented charitable contributions to three local non-profit organizations

"A Taste of Palms" Dine Around offering a flavor of many of the resorts restaurant offerings

Ribbon Cutting - Palms Sportsbook and Lounge by William Hill

Poolside reception featuring: Local DJs and entertainers including Moonshiners, David Perrico & Pop Strings Orchestra and a surprise "Splash Mob"

Fireworks Extravaganza

Story continues

"We could not be happier than we are today," notes San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority Chairperson Latisha Casas. "So many people came together to make today possible. We are grateful for the expertise of our shared services teams and the hard work by Palms team members to make this day a reality. And the Las Vegas community and our brothers and sisters from the local Southern Paiute tribes have been so generous and warm with their hospitality. This is a day our Tribe will never forget."

Having undergone more than a $600 million renovation in 2019, Palms Casino Resort boasts a diverse mix of bars and restaurants, featuring the return of popular outlets such as the highly acclaimed Scotch 80 Prime and Mabel's BBQ by Chef Michael Symon. Palms is also proud to bring back its A.Y.C.E. Buffet. Open for breakfast, dinner and weekend brunch, A.Y.C.E. Buffet features seven globally inspired stations with bold flavors, flame-broiled classics and with everything prepared fresh. Casual dining options include Send Noodles and the debut of Serrano Vista Cafe.

The resort also offers guests an expansive resort pool area featuring a multi-level, sprawling 73,000-square-foot space with two luxurious main pools and 39 unique cabanas, most with their own private pool. The space also features oversized daybeds and poolside lounge chairs throughout. Also returning is the upgraded and enhanced 14-screen Brenden Theatres. Additional information regarding spa, entertainment, pool and nightlife offerings will be announced soon.

"Not many hotels get an opportunity to make a grand reintroduction in Las Vegas, but Palms is a unique property," adds Murphey. "We are proud that more than 50% of Palms team members are returning employees and we are confident that this new era in Palms history will be one filled with making new, and lasting memories."

About Palms Casino Resort

Palms Casino Resort is making history as the first resort in Las Vegas fully owned and operated by a Native American Tribe. Palms Casino Resort features two distinct towers with 766 hotel rooms and suites, a diverse mix of bars, restaurants, live entertainment venues and immersive lifestyle experiences across a 95,000-square-foot reimagined casino. The resort also includes over 190,000 square feet of meeting, convention and event space; the Pearl, a 2,500-seat theater; an expansive pool and spa area; wedding chapel; the Brenden Theatres 14-screen cinema and nearly 600 units at Palms Place condominiums.

Palms is located just west of the center of the Las Vegas Strip off I-15 on Flamingo Road. Palms Casino Resort is owned by The San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority ("SMGHA") an affiliate of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. For more information visit http://www.palms.com/ or the Palms Press Room . Follow Palms on social media Facebook Twitter Instagram.

About San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority

The San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority is a governmental instrumentality of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, a federally recognized Indian tribe, created for the purpose of independently carrying out the investment in, and ownership and management of, gaming and hospitality businesses outside of the San Manuel Reservation.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palms-casino-resort-las-vegas-now-open-301535107.html

SOURCE Palms Casino Resort