Is Palo Alto Networks, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PANW) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Palo Alto Networks' (NASDAQ:PANW) stock is up by a considerable 41% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Palo Alto Networks' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Palo Alto Networks is:

28% = US$614m ÷ US$2.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.28 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Palo Alto Networks' Earnings Growth And 28% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Palo Alto Networks has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 9.8% which is quite remarkable. So, the substantial 23% net income growth seen by Palo Alto Networks over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

We then compared Palo Alto Networks' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 17% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for PANW? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Palo Alto Networks Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Palo Alto Networks doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Palo Alto Networks' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. On studying current analyst estimates, we found that analysts expect the company to continue its recent growth streak. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

