Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript February 20, 2024

Walter Pritchard: Good day, everyone, and welcome to Palo Alto Networks' Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. I am Walter Pritchard, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Please note that this call is being recorded today, Tuesday, February 20th, 2024 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific Time. With me on today's call to discuss second quarter results are Nikesh Arora, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Dipak Golechha, our Chief Financial Officer. Following our prepared remarks, Lee Klarich, our Chief Product Officer, will join us for the question-and-answer portion. You can find the press release and other information to supplement today's discussion on our website at investors.paloaltonetworks.com.

While there, please click on the link for quarterly results to find the Q2 '24 supplemental information and the Q2 '24 earnings presentation. During the course of today's call, we will make forward-looking statements and projections regarding the company's business operations and financial performance. These statements made today are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from those forward-looking statements. Please review our press release and recent SEC filings for a description of these risks and uncertainties. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in the presentations today. We will also refer to non-GAAP financial measures. These measures should not be considered as substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial metrics and reconciliations are in the press release and the appendix of the investor presentation. Unless specifically noted otherwise, all results and comparisons are on a fiscal year-over-year basis. We would also like to note that management is scheduled to participate in the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference in March. I will now turn the call over to Nikesh.

Nikesh Arora: Thank you, Walter. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today for our earnings call. I am pleased to report another quarter in which we successfully executed our profitable growth strategy, driving a combination of top-line growth, significant expansion in non-GAAP operating margin, and strong free cash flow generation. Revenues grew 19% year-to-year and RPO grew 22%, capturing the full value of our future revenue. Billings grew 16% year-to-year. Just as important as we focus on profitable growth, we again delivered substantial operating margin leverage and strong growth in free cash flow. Non-GAAP operating margins of 28.6% expanded nearly 600 basis points year-over-year and we generated $2.9 billion in adjusted free cash flow on a trailing 12-month basis.

Our strong profitability drove non-GAAP EPS of $1.46 up 39% year-over-year, and our GAAP net income continued to grow meaningfully even without one-time items. Beyond our financial results, we achieved a number of notable milestones in Q2, worthy of spotlighting. We continued to drive large deals, including a steady stream of million dollar plus deals and success in our largest deals with 10 transactions that were $20 million in the quarter. Our 10 highest spending customers in Q2 increased their spend with us by 36% of the period. I also wanted to update you on key achievements across our three platforms. In our network security business, we continue to see progress driving ARR growth in our SASE business. Q2 was our fifth consecutive quarter of 50% ARR growth.

