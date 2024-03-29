Palo Alto Networks Insiders Sold US$20m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy

In the last year, many Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Palo Alto Networks

The Chairman & CEO, Nikesh Arora, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$17m worth of shares at a price of US$226 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$284, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 13% of Nikesh Arora's stake.

Insiders in Palo Alto Networks didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Palo Alto Networks

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Palo Alto Networks insiders own about US$892m worth of shares (which is 1.0% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Palo Alto Networks Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Palo Alto Networks insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Palo Alto Networks insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Palo Alto Networks (1 is a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

