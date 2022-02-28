U.S. markets open in 5 hours 45 minutes

Palo Alto Networks Introduces Industry's Most Complete SASE Solution for MSPs

·4 min read
In this article:
  • PANW
    Watchlist

<span class="legendSpanClass">Prisma</span><span class="legendSpanClass">®</span><span class="legendSpanClass">SASE for MSPs enables global service providers to offer comprehensive SASE services to the world's largest enterprise customers</span>

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Managed service providers (MSPs) have struggled to deliver SASE services cost-effectively at scale because current SD-WAN and secure access solutions for the hybrid work force lack automation, requiring manual configuration and support for disparate products and API models. Solving this challenge, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) today introduced new innovations for Prisma® SASE specifically designed for MSPs, including a hierarchical multitenant cloud management portal and open API framework.

Prisma SASE's new highly flexible, cloud-based management portal with hierarchical multitenancy capability uses granular role-based access control (RBAC) — that MSPs have lacked until now — to provide the flexibility to manage multiple customers with different needs while providing control across a customer's entire SASE services lifecycle.

"MSPs need to deliver consistent, best-in-class secure access solutions for hybrid workforce and SD-WAN services to customers at the lowest possible TCO. Until now, that has been extraordinarily difficult," said Anand Oswal, senior vice president, Network Security at Palo Alto Networks. "With Prisma SASE for MSPs, we are able to further deliver on the promise of a secure enterprise with ultimate ease of use, for both our managed service provider partners and their customers, and most importantly help address their unique network security and SD-WAN requirements."

"AT&T has been helping organizations to modernize their networks and provide 24/7 management of AT&T SASE with Palo Alto Networks deployments to provide secure, anywhere connectivity to the hybrid workforce," said Danessa Lambdin, VP, AT&T Cybersecurity. "The new Prisma SASE MSP solution will help AT&T to further accelerate and scale SASE deployments as we provide ongoing expertise and support to customers."

In addition to the new hierarchical multitenant cloud management portal, Prisma SASE includes the following new MSP capabilities:

  • An API gateway provides an open API framework that enables MSPs to seamlessly integrate with their backend infrastructure and automate day 0 and day 1 workflows, providing the greatest level of flexibility and simplicity.

  • Insights into SD-WAN and network security metrics while highlighting critical issues across all managed tenants. This helps aid MSPs to accelerate troubleshooting and meet SLAs for all their customers.

  • Identity and access management (IAM) enables MSPs to utilize their identity stores to avoid duplication of users and roles across different systems, thereby significantly strengthening network security and governance.

  • Flexible service creation provides MSPs the flexibility to create a catalog of differentiated offerings and easily assign these new services to their hierarchical customer set, providing a highly customizable SASE solution for their customers.

Palo Alto Networks is at Mobile World Congress Barcelona this week in Stand #2E50, to demonstrate its industry-leading cybersecurity solutions and discuss the new SASE for MSPs solution and the 5G security revolution. Register to see what's next in 5G and mobile security.

More Information
More information on Prisma SASE is available here and on our blog.

For more information on the Palo Alto Networks Managed Service Partner Program, please visit https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/partners/managed-security-services-provider-program.

About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks, Prisma and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners. Any unreleased services or features, and any services or features not generally available to customers, referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available, or are not yet generally available to customers, and may not be delivered when expected or at all. Customers who purchase Palo Alto Networks applications should make their purchase decisions based on services and features currently generally available.

Palo Alto Networks logo (PRNewsFoto/Palo Alto Networks, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Palo Alto Networks, Inc.)
Palo Alto Networks logo (PRNewsFoto/Palo Alto Networks, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Palo Alto Networks, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palo-alto-networks-introduces-industrys-most-complete-sase-solution-for-msps-301491126.html

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

