Palo Alto Networks Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Protecting Organizations against Modern Cybersecurity Threats

·3 min read

Palo Alto Networks is well-positioned in the Indian network security market for delivering a spectrum of advanced cybersecurity solutions to organizations and enterprises

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Indian network security market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Palo Alto Networks with the 2021 Indian Company of the Year Award for leading the market with its highly reliable cybersecurity solutions. Palo Alto Networks protects global organizations from the greatest modern security threats with a solid portfolio of applications that help customers handle sophisticated attacks while maintaining a highly protected environment.

2021 Indian Network Security Vendor Company of the Year Award

Palo Alto Networks' next-generation cybersecurity technologies address the world's greatest challenges and threats with best-in-class security products to enhance security, prevent data loss, avoid security breaches, and block malware, among other benefits. The company empowers large organizations in their digital transformation with a tool-rich platform that can detect threats and respond quickly to any vulnerability.

"Palo Alto Networks delivers an end-to-end holistic platform approach to help customers integrate with existing solutions, consolidate current services, and simplify enterprise security architectures to manage and maintain an enhanced security posture," said Steven Lopez, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Its industry-leading machine learning-based platform applies techniques that help customers handle sophisticated threats and meet end-to-end demands across network, endpoint, and cloud security."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Palo Alto Networks has strengthened its leadership in the Indian security network market by consolidating the remote workforce and accelerating digital transformation. To increase its market-leading performance and reputation, the company has incorporated an education program in universities with a Cybersecurity Academy that trains university students in up-to-date security topics.

In addition, Palo Alto Networks is valued for having exceptional customer service that provides 24/7 support and focuses on regular improvement through customer feedback. With its overall growth and proven adaptability, the company is expected to continue growing in the coming years in the Indian market with a robust customer base.

"Despite industry growth strains caused by the pandemic, Palo Alto Networks increased its market share by over 1.0% in India and gained the top position in the Indian network security market," noted Rajarshi Dhar, senior industry analyst for Frost & Sullivan. "Frost & Sullivan research shows that during the second half of 2020, Palo Alto Networks provided solutions to more than 20,000 customers in Asia-Pacific and reported annual revenue of $627.5 million for the calendar year of 2020."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tarini Singh
P: +91-9953764546
E: tarini.singh@frost.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palo-alto-networks-lauded-by-frost--sullivan-for-protecting-organizations-against-modern-cybersecurity-threats-301475624.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

