Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) shareholder returns have been massive, earning 385% in 5 years

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. For example, the Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) share price is up a whopping 385% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 45% gain in the last three months.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Palo Alto Networks investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

View our latest analysis for Palo Alto Networks

Given that Palo Alto Networks only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last 5 years Palo Alto Networks saw its revenue grow at 22% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 37% per year in that time. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like Palo Alto Networks, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, but keep in mind the market seems optimistic.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Palo Alto Networks is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for Palo Alto Networks in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Palo Alto Networks shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 119% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 37%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Palo Alto Networks that you should be aware of.

Story continues

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.