Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Could Easily Take On More Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

Check out our latest analysis for Palo Alto Networks

What Is Palo Alto Networks's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Palo Alto Networks had debt of US$1.95b at the end of October 2023, a reduction from US$3.68b over a year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$3.89b in cash, so it actually has US$1.95b net cash.

How Strong Is Palo Alto Networks' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Palo Alto Networks had liabilities of US$7.51b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$5.12b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$3.89b and US$1.86b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$6.89b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Palo Alto Networks shares are worth a very impressive total of US$107.3b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Palo Alto Networks also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Story continues

It was also good to see that despite losing money on the EBIT line last year, Palo Alto Networks turned things around in the last 12 months, delivering and EBIT of US$587m. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Palo Alto Networks can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Palo Alto Networks has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Palo Alto Networks actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last year. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Palo Alto Networks has US$1.95b in net cash. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$2.9b, being 498% of its EBIT. So is Palo Alto Networks's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Palo Alto Networks you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.