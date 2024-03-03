Palo Alto Networks' (NASDAQ:PANW) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Palo Alto Networks:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.074 = US$778m ÷ (US$18b - US$7.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2024).

Therefore, Palo Alto Networks has an ROCE of 7.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Software industry average of 7.7%.

In the above chart we have measured Palo Alto Networks' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Palo Alto Networks .

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The fact that Palo Alto Networks is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 7.4% on its capital. In addition to that, Palo Alto Networks is employing 174% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

Another thing to note, Palo Alto Networks has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 42%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line On Palo Alto Networks' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Palo Alto Networks has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. Since the stock has returned a staggering 287% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

