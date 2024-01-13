Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) soars 15% this week, taking five-year gains to 380%

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. Don't believe it? Then look at the Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) share price. It's 380% higher than it was five years ago. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 25% gain in the last three months. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 11% in the last three months.

Since it's been a strong week for Palo Alto Networks shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

We don't think that Palo Alto Networks' modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last 5 years Palo Alto Networks saw its revenue grow at 22% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Arguably, this is well and truly reflected in the strong share price gain of 37%(per year) over the same period. Despite the strong run, top performers like Palo Alto Networks have been known to go on winning for decades. On the face of it, this looks lke a good opportunity, although we note sentiment seems very positive already.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Palo Alto Networks is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Palo Alto Networks will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

We're pleased to report that Palo Alto Networks shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 134% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 37%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Palo Alto Networks has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

