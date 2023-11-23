Is Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Palo Alto Networks Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Palo Alto Networks had debt of US$1.95b at the end of October 2023, a reduction from US$3.68b over a year. But it also has US$3.89b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$1.95b net cash.

How Healthy Is Palo Alto Networks' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Palo Alto Networks had liabilities of US$7.51b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$5.12b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$3.89b as well as receivables valued at US$1.86b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$6.89b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Palo Alto Networks has a humongous market capitalization of US$78.1b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Palo Alto Networks also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Although Palo Alto Networks made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, it was also good to see that it generated US$587m in EBIT over the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Palo Alto Networks's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Palo Alto Networks has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Palo Alto Networks actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last year. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing Up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Palo Alto Networks's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$1.95b. The cherry on top was that in converted 498% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$2.9b. So is Palo Alto Networks's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Palo Alto Networks you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

