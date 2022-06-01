Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

Palomar Holdings, Inc

LA JOLLA, Calif., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) (“Palomar” or the “Company”) today announced that Mac Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and Chris Uchida, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the William Blair Growth Stock Conference at the Loews Chicago Hotel on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. In addition to participating in one-on-one investor meetings, management is scheduled to present at 2:00pm Central Time.



Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the Investors section of Palomar’s website at http://ir.palomarspecialty.com/. An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”). Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar’s underwriting and analytical expertise allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, hurricane and flood insurance. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.

Contact

Media Inquiries

Bill Bold

1-619-890-5972

bbold@plmr.com

Investor Relations

Jamie Lillis

1-203-428-3223

investors@plmr.com

