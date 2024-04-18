Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR) Insider Sells Shares

On April 17, 2024, Jon Christianson, President of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR), sold 2,000 shares of the company according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $76.3 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $152,600.

Palomar Holdings Inc is a specialty insurance company that focuses on providing insurance products for personal and commercial clients. The company's offerings include specialty property insurance and other niche markets that are underserved by traditional insurance providers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 32,733 shares of Palomar Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 42 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc were trading at $76.3 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.938 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 24.93, which is above the industry median of 11.82 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.48, with a GF Value of $159.76, indicating that Palomar Holdings Inc is significantly undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

