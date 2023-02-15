U.S. markets closed

Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Results

Palomar Holdings, Inc
·29 min read
Palomar Holdings, Inc
Palomar Holdings, Inc

LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $18.8 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $16.6 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income(1) was $21.1 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to $17.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Effective December 31, 2022, the Company adjusts for net realized and unrealized gains and losses when calculating and presenting adjusted net income, diluted adjusted earnings per share, and adjusted return on equity. All prior year amounts have been adjusted accordingly.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Gross written premiums increased by 59.5% to $239.1 million compared to $149.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021

  • Net income of $18.8 million, compared to $16.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021

  • Adjusted net income(1) of $21.1 million, compared to $17.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021

  • Total loss ratio of 22.4% compared to 15.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021

  • Combined ratio of 75.5% compared to 75.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021

  • Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 71.4%, compared to 70.7%, in the fourth quarter of 2021

  • Annualized return on equity of 19.9%, compared to 17.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021

  • Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 22.4%, compared to 18.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021

Full Year 2022 Highlights

  • Gross written premiums increased by 64.8% to $881.9 million compared to $535.2 million in 2021

  • Net income of $52.2 million, compared to $45.8 million in 2021

  • Adjusted net income(1) of $71.3 million, compared to $52.4 million in 2021

  • Total loss ratio of 24.9%, compared to 17.7% in 2021

  • Combined ratio of 80.4%, compared to 80.0% in 2021

  • Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 75.6%, compared to 76.1% in 2021

  • Return on equity of 13.4%, compared to 12.1% in 2021

  • Adjusted return on equity(1) of 18.3%, compared to 13.8% in 2021

(1)  See discussion of “Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators” below.

Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Palomar’s strong fourth quarter results are the final illustration of success in a record-setting year. During the quarter we generated nearly 60% top-line growth while also achieving strong profitability with an annualized adjusted return on equity of 22.4%. For the full year 2022, we delivered record premium growth and earnings, generating an adjusted ROE of 18.3%. The fourth quarter and full year results demonstrate further execution of Palomar 2X, our strategy to profitably grow the company, deliver predictable earnings, and achieve an ROE in excess of 20% while maintaining industry leading profit margins.”

Mr. Armstrong continued, “Looking to 2023, we expect to earn adjusted net income of $86 million to $90 million. This guidance implies 23% net income growth and an adjusted ROE of 21% at the midpoint of our expected range – a target that exceeds our PLMR 2X stated objective of 20%. We believe our guidance points to the durability of our business model as we successfully navigate the reinsurance market; execute on diversifying endeavors like PLMR-Front as well as our casualty and inland marine divisions; and invest in underwriting talent, technology and data analytics to support new and existing products.”

Underwriting Results
Gross written premiums increased 59.5% to $239.1 million compared to $149.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, while net earned premiums increased 21.2% compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the fourth quarter were $18.4 million including $16.6 million of non-catastrophe attritional losses, and $1.9 million of unfavorable catastrophe development from prior periods. The loss ratio for the quarter was 22.4%, comprised of a catastrophe loss ratio of 2.3%(1) and an attritional loss ratio of 20.1%, compared to a loss ratio of 15.0% during the same period last year comprised of a catastrophe loss ratio of negative 2.5% and attritional loss ratio of 17.5%.

Underwriting income(1) for the fourth quarter was $20.1 million resulting in a combined ratio of 75.5% compared to underwriting income of $17.0 million and a combined ratio of 75.0% during the same period last year. The Company’s adjusted underwriting income(1) was $23.5 million resulting in an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 71.4% in the fourth quarter compared to adjusted underwriting income(1) of $19.9 million and an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 70.7% during the same period last year.

Investment Results
Net investment income increased by 81.6% to $4.4 million compared to $2.4 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on invested assets and a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended December 31, 2022 due to cash generated from operations. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 3.81 years at December 31, 2022. Cash and invested assets totaled $621.8 million at December 31, 2022. During the fourth quarter, the Company recorded net realized and unrealized gains of $0.8 million related to its investment portfolio as compared to realized and unrealized gains of $2.0 million in last year’s fourth quarter.

Tax Rate
The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was 24.9% compared to 22.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2021. For the current quarter and prior year quarter, the Company’s income tax rate differed from the statutory rate due primarily to non-deductible executive compensation expense.

Stockholders’ Equity and Returns
Stockholders' equity was $384.8 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $394.2 million at December 31, 2021. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 19.9% compared to 17.2% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity(1) was 22.4% compared to 18.2% for the same period in the prior year. During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 222,217 shares for $11.1 million of the Company’s previously announced $100 million share repurchase authorization. As of December 31, 2022, $65.6 million remains available for future repurchases.

Full Year 2023 Outlook
For the full year 2023, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $86 million to $90 million. This includes catastrophe flood losses incurred in the first quarter of approximately $2.5 million. The expected results do not include any additional catastrophe losses.

Conference Call
As previously announced, Palomar will host a conference call Thursday February 16, 2023, to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 16, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13735679. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 23, 2023.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.palomarspecialty.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”). Palomar is an innovative insurer serving residential and commercial clients in specialty markets including the market for earthquake insurance. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best. 
To learn more, visit PLMR.com.

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators

Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

Annualized Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Annualized adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses.  See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Adjusted underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.

Tangible stockholders’ equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.

Safe Harbor Statement
Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact
Media Inquiries 
Lindsay Conner 
1-551-206-6217 
lconner@plmr.com

Investor Relations
Jamie Lillis
1-203-428-3223
investors@plmr.com
Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Summary of Operating Results:

The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

Percent

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

Change

 

Change

 

 

 

($ in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Gross written premiums

 

$

239,117

 

 

$

149,908

 

 

$

89,209

 

 

59.5

 

%

Ceded written premiums

 

 

(150,466

)

 

 

(70,437

)

 

 

(80,029

)

 

113.6

 

%

Net written premiums

 

 

88,651

 

 

 

79,471

 

 

 

9,180

 

 

11.6

 

%

Net earned premiums

 

 

82,228

 

 

 

67,840

 

 

 

14,388

 

 

21.2

 

%

Commission and other income

 

 

1,143

 

 

 

872

 

 

 

271

 

 

31.1

 

%

Total underwriting revenue(1)

 

 

83,371

 

 

 

68,712

 

 

 

14,659

 

 

21.3

 

%

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

 

18,421

 

 

 

10,169

 

 

 

8,252

 

 

81.1

 

%

Acquisition expenses

 

 

26,843

 

 

 

27,284

 

 

 

(441

)

 

(1.6

)

%

Other underwriting expenses

 

 

17,986

 

 

 

14,285

 

 

 

3,701

 

 

25.9

 

%

Underwriting income(1)

 

 

20,121

 

 

 

16,974

 

 

 

3,147

 

 

18.5

 

%

Interest expense

 

 

(398

)

 

 

(40

)

 

 

(358

)

 

NM

 

 

Net investment income

 

 

4,415

 

 

 

2,431

 

 

 

1,984

 

 

81.6

 

%

Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments

 

 

841

 

 

 

2,029

 

 

 

(1,188

)

 

(58.6

)

%

Income before income taxes

 

 

24,979

 

 

 

21,394

 

 

 

3,585

 

 

16.8

 

%

Income tax expense

 

 

6,219

 

 

 

4,762

 

 

 

1,457

 

 

30.6

 

%

Net income

 

$

18,760

 

 

$

16,632

 

 

$

2,128

 

 

12.8

 

%

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments(2)

 

 

(841

)

 

 

(2,029

)

 

 

1,188

 

 

(58.6

)

%

Expenses associated with transactions

 

 

 

 

 

153

 

 

 

(153

)

 

(100.0

)

%

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

3,068

 

 

 

2,214

 

 

 

854

 

 

38.6

 

%

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

313

 

 

 

547

 

 

 

(234

)

 

(42.8

)

%

Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate

 

 

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

(5

)

 

(100.0

)

%

Tax impact

 

 

(214

)

 

 

76

 

 

 

(290

)

 

(381.6

)

%

Adjusted net income(1) (2)

 

$

21,086

 

 

$

17,598

 

 

$

3,488

 

 

19.8

 

%

Key Financial and Operating Metrics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Annualized return on equity

 

 

19.9

 

%

 

17.2

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Annualized adjusted return on equity(1)

 

 

22.4

 

%

 

18.2

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss ratio

 

 

22.4

 

%

 

15.0

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expense ratio

 

 

53.1

 

%

 

60.0

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Combined ratio

 

 

75.5

 

%

 

75.0

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted combined ratio(1)

 

 

71.4

 

%

 

70.7

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

0.73

 

 

$

0.64

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted adjusted earnings per share(1)

 

$

0.82

 

 

$

0.68

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catastrophe losses

 

$

1,865

 

 

$

(1,704

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catastrophe loss ratio(1)

 

 

2.3

 

%

 

(2.5

)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1)

 

 

69.2

 

%

 

73.2

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted underwriting income(1)

 

$

23,502

 

 

$

19,893

 

 

$

3,609

 

 

18.1

 

%

NM-Not Meaningful

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)- Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(2)- Beginning with this earnings release, we are including the impact of net realized and unrealized losses and gains on investments as an adjustment to our net income. As this line is primarily driven by equity market fluctuations rather than our underlying business performance, we believe adding this adjustment provides a more meaningful comparison of our performance. We have also changed the prior year adjusted net income to conform to this presentation.

The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:

 

 

Year ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percent

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

Change

 

 

Change

 

 

 

 

($ in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Gross written premiums

 

$

881,868

 

 

$

535,175

 

 

$

346,693

 

 

64.8

 

%

Ceded written premiums

 

 

(524,575

)

 

 

(223,443

)

 

 

(301,132

)

 

134.8

 

%

Net written premiums

 

 

357,293

 

 

 

311,732

 

 

 

45,561

 

 

14.6

 

%

Net earned premiums

 

 

316,466

 

 

 

233,826

 

 

 

82,640

 

 

35.3

 

%

Commission and other income

 

 

4,272

 

 

 

3,608

 

 

 

664

 

 

18.4

 

%

Total underwriting revenue(1)

 

 

320,738

 

 

 

237,434

 

 

 

83,304

 

 

35.1

 

%

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

 

78,672

 

 

 

41,457

 

 

 

37,215

 

 

89.8

 

%

Acquisition expenses

 

 

110,771

 

 

 

95,433

 

 

 

15,338

 

 

16.1

 

%

Other underwriting expenses

 

 

69,219

 

 

 

53,723

 

 

 

15,496

 

 

28.8

 

%

Underwriting income(1)

 

 

62,076

 

 

 

46,821

 

 

 

15,255

 

 

32.6

 

%

Interest expense

 

 

(873

)

 

 

(40

)

 

 

(833

)

 

NM

 

 

Net investment income

 

 

13,877

 

 

 

9,080

 

 

 

4,797

 

 

52.8

 

%

Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments

 

 

(7,529

)

 

 

1,277

 

 

 

(8,806

)

 

NM

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

67,551

 

 

 

57,138

 

 

 

10,413

 

 

18.2

 

%

Income tax expense

 

 

15,381

 

 

 

11,291

 

 

 

4,090

 

 

36.2

 

%

Net income

 

$

52,170

 

 

$

45,847

 

 

$

6,323

 

 

13.8

 

%

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments(2)

 

 

7,529

 

 

 

(1,277

)

 

 

8,806

 

 

NM

 

 

Expenses associated with transactions

 

 

130

 

 

 

563

 

 

 

(433

)

 

(76.9

)

%

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

11,624

 

 

 

5,584

 

 

 

6,040

 

 

108.2

 

%

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

1,255

 

 

 

1,251

 

 

 

4

 

 

0.3

 

%

Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate

 

 

1,992

 

 

 

1,704

 

 

 

288

 

 

16.9

 

%

Tax impact

 

 

(3,366

)

 

 

(1,238

)

 

 

(2,128

)

 

171.9

 

%

Adjusted net income(1) (2)

 

$

71,334

 

 

$

52,434

 

 

$

18,900

 

 

36.0

 

%

Key Financial and Operating Metrics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on equity

 

 

13.4

 

%

 

12.1

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted return on equity(1)

 

 

18.3

 

%

 

13.8

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss ratio

 

 

24.9

 

%

 

17.7

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expense ratio

 

 

55.5

 

%

 

62.2

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Combined ratio

 

 

80.4

 

%

 

80.0

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted combined ratio(1)

 

 

75.6

 

%

 

76.1

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

2.02

 

 

$

1.76

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted adjusted earnings per share(1)

 

$

2.77

 

 

$

2.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catastrophe losses

 

$

15,394

 

 

$

5,015

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catastrophe loss ratio(1)

 

 

4.9

 

%

 

2.1

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1)

 

 

70.8

 

%

 

73.9

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted underwriting income(1)

 

$

77,077

 

 

$

55,923

 

 

$

21,154

 

 

37.8

 

%

NM-Not Meaningful

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and par value data)

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $561,580 in 2022; $426,122 in 2021)

 

$

515,064

 

 

$

432,682

 

 

Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $42,352 in 2022; $31,834 in 2021)

 

 

38,576

 

 

 

33,261

 

 

Total investments

 

 

553,640

 

 

 

465,943

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

68,108

 

 

 

50,284

 

 

Restricted cash

 

 

56

 

 

 

87

 

 

Accrued investment income

 

 

3,777

 

 

 

2,725

 

 

Premium receivable

 

 

159,025

 

 

 

88,012

 

 

Deferred policy acquisition costs

 

 

56,740

 

 

 

55,953

 

 

Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

 

35,425

 

 

 

29,368

 

 

Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

 

153,895

 

 

 

127,947

 

 

Ceded unearned premiums

 

 

204,084

 

 

 

58,315

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

44,582

 

 

 

37,072

 

 

Deferred tax assets, net

 

 

10,622

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

603

 

 

 

527

 

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

8,261

 

 

 

9,501

 

 

Total assets

 

$

1,298,818

 

 

$

925,734

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

 

$

25,760

 

 

$

21,284

 

 

Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

 

231,415

 

 

 

173,366

 

 

Unearned premiums

 

 

471,314

 

 

 

284,665

 

 

Ceded premium payable

 

 

138,495

 

 

 

37,460

 

 

Funds held under reinsurance treaty

 

 

10,680

 

 

 

10,882

 

 

Deferred tax liabilities, net

 

 

 

 

 

3,908

 

 

Borrowings from credit agreements

 

 

36,400

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

914,064

 

 

 

531,565

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 25,027,467 and 25,428,929 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

3

 

 

 

3

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

333,557

 

 

 

318,902

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

(36,514

)

 

 

5,312

 

 

Retained earnings

 

 

87,708

 

 

 

69,952

 

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

384,754

 

 

 

394,169

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

1,298,818

 

 

$

925,734

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross written premiums

 

$

239,117

 

 

$

149,908

 

 

$

881,868

 

 

$

535,175

 

 

Ceded written premiums

 

 

(150,466

)

 

 

(70,437

)

 

 

(524,575

)

 

 

(223,443

)

 

Net written premiums

 

 

88,651

 

 

 

79,471

 

 

 

357,293

 

 

 

311,732

 

 

Change in unearned premiums

 

 

(6,423

)

 

 

(11,631

)

 

 

(40,827

)

 

 

(77,906

)

 

Net earned premiums

 

 

82,228

 

 

 

67,840

 

 

 

316,466

 

 

 

233,826

 

 

Net investment income

 

 

4,415

 

 

 

2,431

 

 

 

13,877

 

 

 

9,080

 

 

Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments

 

 

841

 

 

 

2,029

 

 

 

(7,529

)

 

 

1,277

 

 

Commission and other income

 

 

1,143

 

 

 

872

 

 

 

4,272

 

 

 

3,608

 

 

Total revenues

 

 

88,627

 

 

 

73,172

 

 

 

327,086

 

 

 

247,791

 

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

 

18,421

 

 

 

10,169

 

 

 

78,672

 

 

 

41,457

 

 

Acquisition expenses

 

 

26,843

 

 

 

27,284

 

 

 

110,771

 

 

 

95,433

 

 

Other underwriting expenses

 

 

17,986

 

 

 

14,285

 

 

 

69,219

 

 

 

53,723

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

398

 

 

 

40

 

 

 

873

 

 

 

40

 

 

Total expenses

 

 

63,648

 

 

 

51,778

 

 

 

259,535

 

 

 

190,653

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

24,979

 

 

 

21,394

 

 

 

67,551

 

 

 

57,138

 

 

Income tax expense

 

 

6,219

 

 

 

4,762

 

 

 

15,381

 

 

 

11,291

 

 

Net income

 

 

18,760

 

 

 

16,632

 

 

 

52,170

 

 

 

45,847

 

 

Other comprehensive income, net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net unrealized (losses) gains on securities available for sale for the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively

 

 

6,114

 

 

 

(2,790

)

 

 

(41,827

)

 

 

(7,934

)

 

Net comprehensive income

 

$

24,874

 

 

$

13,842

 

 

$

10,343

 

 

$

37,913

 

 

Per Share Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

 

$

0.74

 

 

$

0.65

 

 

$

2.07

 

 

$

1.80

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

0.73

 

 

$

0.64

 

 

$

2.02

 

 

$

1.76

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

25,199,074

 

 

 

25,419,477

 

 

 

25,243,397

 

 

 

25,459,514

 

 

Diluted

 

 

25,729,681

 

 

 

26,045,213

 

 

 

25,796,008

 

 

 

26,111,904

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Underwriting Segment Data

The Company has a single reportable segment and offers primarily property and casualty insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product, location and company are presented below:

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

Amount

 

 

GWP

 

Amount

 

GWP

 

 

Amount

 

GWP

 

Amount

 

GWP

 

Product

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fronting

 

$

69,003

 

 

28.9

%

$

11,459

 

7.7

%

 

$

223,249

 

25.3

%

$

11,459

 

2.2

%

Residential Earthquake

 

 

53,808

 

 

22.5

%

 

42,883

 

28.6

%

 

 

213,803

 

24.2

%

 

171,048

 

32.0

%

Commercial Earthquake

 

 

40,782

 

 

17.1

%

 

24,500

 

16.3

%

 

 

131,677

 

14.9

%

 

90,552

 

16.9

%

Inland Marine

 

 

32,855

 

 

13.7

%

 

18,077

 

12.1

%

 

 

105,068

 

11.9

%

 

57,124

 

10.7

%

Commercial All Risk

 

 

10,025

 

 

4.2

%

 

8,609

 

5.7

%

 

 

51,671

 

5.9

%

 

38,640

 

7.2

%

Casualty

 

 

10,078

 

 

4.2

%

 

4,080

 

2.7

%

 

 

35,791

 

4.1

%

 

9,584

 

1.9

%

Hawaii Hurricane

 

 

8,388

 

 

3.5

%

 

7,377

 

4.9

%

 

 

32,967

 

3.7

%

 

30,298

 

5.6

%

Residential Flood

 

 

4,089

 

 

1.7

%

 

3,218

 

2.2

%

 

 

14,539

 

1.7

%

 

11,652

 

2.2

%

Specialty Homeowners

 

 

(108

)

 

%

 

14,875

 

9.9

%

 

 

29,959

 

3.4

%

 

67,894

 

12.7

%

Other

 

 

10,197

 

 

4.2

%

 

14,830

 

9.9

%

 

 

43,144

 

4.9

%

 

46,924

 

8.6

%

Total Gross Written Premiums

 

$

239,117

 

 

100.0

%

$

149,908

 

100.0

%

 

$

881,868

 

100.0

%

$

535,175

 

100.0

%


 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

Amount

 

GWP

 

Amount

 

GWP

 

 

Amount

 

GWP

 

Amount

 

GWP

 

State

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

California

 

$

128,490

 

 

53.7

%

$

63,956

 

42.7

%

 

$

418,809

 

47.5

%

$

244,416

 

45.6

%

Texas

 

 

18,960

 

 

7.9

%

 

14,729

 

9.8

%

 

 

90,459

 

10.3

%

 

62,893

 

11.8

%

Washington

 

 

12,436

 

 

5.2

%

 

7,671

 

5.1

%

 

 

41,827

 

4.7

%

 

23,608

 

4.4

%

Florida

 

 

11,499

 

 

4.8

%

 

8,407

 

5.6

%

 

 

38,715

 

4.4

%

 

27,386

 

5.1

%

Hawaii

 

 

10,428

 

 

4.4

%

 

8,680

 

5.8

%

 

 

40,157

 

4.5

%

 

34,993

 

6.5

%

Oregon

 

 

7,625

 

 

3.2

%

 

3,991

 

2.7

%

 

 

24,108

 

2.7

%

 

13,677

 

2.6

%

Illinois

 

 

4,215

 

 

1.8

%

 

3,465

 

2.3

%

 

 

17,368

 

2.0

%

 

12,133

 

2.3

%

New York

 

 

4,109

 

 

1.7

%

 

1,790

 

1.2

%

 

 

12,510

 

1.4

%

 

3,077

 

0.6

%

Other

 

 

41,355

 

 

17.3

%

 

37,219

 

24.8

%

 

 

197,915

 

22.5

%

 

112,992

 

21.1

%

Total Gross Written Premiums

 

$

239,117

 

 

100.0

%

$

149,908

 

100.0

%

 

$

881,868

 

100.0

%

$

535,175

 

100.0

%


 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

Amount

 

GWP

 

Amount

 

GWP

 

 

Amount

 

GWP

 

Amount

 

GWP

 

Subsidiary

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PSIC

 

$

132,562

 

 

55.4

%

$

97,074

 

64.8

%

 

$

489,720

 

55.5

%

$

383,064

 

71.6

%

PESIC

 

 

106,555

 

 

44.6

%

 

52,834

 

35.2

%

 

 

392,148

 

44.5

%

 

152,111

 

28.4

%

Total Gross Written Premiums

 

$

239,117

 

 

100.0

%

$

149,908

 

100.0

%

 

$

881,868

 

100.0

%

$

535,175

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross and net earned premiums

The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

Change

 

% Change

 

2022

 

2021

 

Change

 

% Change

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

($ in thousands)

Gross earned premiums

 

$

211,267

 

 

$

122,910

 

 

$

88,357

 

 

71.9

%

 

$

695,272

 

 

$

433,999

 

 

$

261,273

 

 

60.2

%

Ceded earned premiums

 

 

(129,039

)

 

 

(55,070

)

 

 

(73,969

)

 

134.3

%

 

 

(378,806

)

 

 

(200,173

)

 

 

(178,633

)

 

89.2

%

Net earned premiums

 

$

82,228

 

 

$

67,840

 

 

$

14,388

 

 

21.2

%

 

$

316,466

 

 

$

233,826

 

 

$

82,640

 

 

35.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earned premium ratio

 

 

38.9%

 

 

 

55.2%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

45.5%

 

 

 

53.9%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss detail

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

Change

 

% Change

 

2022

 

2021

 

Change

 

% Change

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

($ in thousands)

Catastrophe losses

 

$

1,865

 

$

(1,704

)

 

$

3,569

 

(209.4

)

%

 

$

15,394

 

$

5,015

 

$

10,379

 

207.0

%

Non-catastrophe losses

 

 

16,556

 

 

11,873

 

 

 

4,683

 

39.4

 

%

 

 

63,278

 

 

36,442

 

 

26,836

 

73.6

%

Total losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

$

18,421

 

$

10,169

 

 

$

8,252

 

81.1

 

%

 

$

78,672

 

$

41,457

 

$

37,215

 

89.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

(in thousands)

 

(in thousands)

Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period

 

$

74,248

 

 

$

46,643

 

 

$

45,419

 

 

$

34,470

 

Add: Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses, net of reinsurance, related to:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current year

 

 

16,384

 

 

 

10,840

 

 

 

75,087

 

 

 

45,042

 

Prior years

 

 

2,037

 

 

 

(671

)

 

 

3,585

 

 

 

(3,585

)

Total incurred

 

 

18,421

 

 

 

10,169

 

 

 

78,672

 

 

 

41,457

 

Deduct: Loss and loss adjustment expense payments, net of reinsurance, related to:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current year

 

 

7,896

 

 

 

8,656

 

 

 

21,658

 

 

 

12,063

 

Prior years

 

 

7,253

 

 

 

2,737

 

 

 

24,913

 

 

 

18,445

 

Total payments

 

 

15,149

 

 

 

11,393

 

 

 

46,571

 

 

 

30,508

 

Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expense net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period

 

 

77,520

 

 

 

45,419

 

 

 

77,520

 

 

 

45,419

 

Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses at end of period

 

 

153,895

 

 

 

127,947

 

 

 

153,895

 

 

 

127,947

 

Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses at end of period

 

$

231,415

 

 

$

173,366

 

 

$

231,415

 

 

$

173,366

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:

Underwriting revenue

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

(in thousands)

 

(in thousands)

Total revenue

 

$

88,627

 

 

$

73,172

 

 

$

327,086

 

 

$

247,791

 

Net investment income

 

 

(4,415

)

 

 

(2,431

)

 

 

(13,877

)

 

 

(9,080

)

Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments

 

 

(841

)

 

 

(2,029

)

 

 

7,529

 

 

 

(1,277

)

Underwriting revenue

 

$

83,371

 

 

$

68,712

 

 

$

320,738

 

 

$

237,434

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Underwriting income and adjusted underwriting income

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

(in thousands)

 

(in thousands)

Income before income taxes

 

$

24,979

 

 

$

21,394

 

 

$

67,551

 

 

$

57,138

 

Net investment income

 

 

(4,415

)

 

 

(2,431

)

 

 

(13,877

)

 

 

(9,080

)

Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments

 

 

(841

)

 

 

(2,029

)

 

 

7,529

 

 

 

(1,277

)

Interest expense

 

 

398

 

 

 

40

 

 

 

873

 

 

 

40

 

Underwriting income

 

$

20,121

 

 

$

16,974

 

 

$

62,076

 

 

$

46,821

 

Expenses associated with transactions

 

 

 

 

 

153

 

 

 

130

 

 

 

563

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

3,068

 

 

 

2,214

 

 

 

11,624

 

 

 

5,584

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

313

 

 

 

547

 

 

 

1,255

 

 

 

1,251

 

Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate

 

 

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

1,992

 

 

 

1,704

 

Adjusted underwriting income

 

$

23,502

 

 

$

19,893

 

 

$

77,077

 

 

$

55,923

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

(in thousands)

 

(in thousands)

Net income

 

$

18,760

 

 

$

16,632

 

 

$

52,170

 

 

$

45,847

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments

 

 

(841

)

 

 

(2,029

)

 

 

7,529

 

 

 

(1,277

)

Expenses associated with transactions

 

 

 

 

 

153

 

 

 

130

 

 

 

563

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

3,068

 

 

 

2,214

 

 

 

11,624

 

 

 

5,584

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

313

 

 

 

547

 

 

 

1,255

 

 

 

1,251

 

Expenses associated with catastrophe bond

 

 

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

1,992

 

 

 

1,704

 

Tax impact

 

 

(214

)

 

 

76

 

 

 

(3,366

)

 

 

(1,238

)

Adjusted net income

 

$

21,086

 

 

$

17,598

 

 

$

71,334

 

 

$

52,434

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Annualized adjusted return on equity

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Annualized adjusted net income

 

$

84,344

 

$

70,392

 

 

$

71,334

 

$

52,434

 

Average stockholders' equity

 

$

376,299

 

$

385,973

 

 

$

389,461

 

$

378,941

 

Annualized adjusted return on equity

 

 

22.4

%

 

18.2

%

 

 

18.3

%

 

13.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted combined ratio

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

Numerator: Sum of losses, loss adjustment expenses, underwriting, acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income

 

$

62,107

 

 

$

50,866

 

 

 

$

254,390

 

 

$

187,005

 

 

Denominator: Net earned premiums

 

$

82,228

 

 

$

67,840

 

 

 

$

316,466

 

 

$

233,826

 

 

Combined ratio

 

 

75.5

 

%

 

75.0

 

%

 

 

80.4

 

%

 

80.0

 

%

Adjustments to numerator:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses associated with transactions

 

$

 

 

$

(153

)

 

 

$

(130

)

 

$

(563

)

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(3,068

)

 

 

(2,214

)

 

 

 

(11,624

)

 

 

(5,584

)

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

(313

)

 

 

(547

)

 

 

 

(1,255

)

 

 

(1,251

)

 

Expenses associated with catastrophe bond

 

 

 

 

 

(5

)

 

 

 

(1,992

)

 

 

(1,704

)

 

Adjusted combined ratio

 

 

71.4

 

%

 

70.7

 

%

 

 

75.6

 

%

 

76.1

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted adjusted earnings per share

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

( in thousands, except shares and per share data)

 

 

( in thousands, except shares and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income

 

$

21,086

 

$

17,598

 

 

$

71,334

 

$

52,434

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted

 

 

25,729,681

 

 

26,045,213

 

 

 

25,796,008

 

 

26,111,904

Diluted adjusted earnings per share

 

$

0.82

 

$

0.68

 

 

$

2.77

 

$

2.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catastrophe loss ratio

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

$

18,421

 

$

10,169

 

 

 

$

78,672

 

$

41,457

 

Denominator: Net earned premiums

 

$

82,228

 

$

67,840

 

 

 

$

316,466

 

$

233,826

 

Loss ratio

 

 

22.4

%

 

15.0

 

%

 

 

24.9

%

 

17.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Numerator: Catastrophe losses

 

$

1,865

 

$

(1,704

)

 

 

$

15,394

 

$

5,015

 

Denominator: Net earned premiums

 

$

82,228

 

$

67,840

 

 

 

$

316,466

 

$

233,826

 

Catastrophe loss ratio

 

 

2.3

%

 

(2.5

)

%

 

 

4.9

%

 

2.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Year ended

 

 

 

December 31, 

 

 

December 31, 

 

 

 

2022

    

2021

 

 

2022

    

2021

 

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income

 

$

62,107

 

 

$

50,866

 

 

 

$

254,390

 

 

$

187,005

 

 

Denominator: Net earned premiums

 

$

82,228

 

 

$

67,840

 

 

 

$

316,466

 

 

$

233,826

 

 

Combined ratio

 

 

75.5

 

%

 

75.0

 

%

 

 

80.4

 

%

 

80.0

 

%

Adjustments to numerator:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses associated with transactions

 

$

 

 

$

(153

)

 

 

$

(130

)

 

$

(563

)

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(3,068

)

 

 

(2,214

)

 

 

 

(11,624

)

 

 

(5,584

)

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

(313

)

 

 

(547

)

 

 

 

(1,255

)

 

 

(1,251

)

 

Expenses associated with catastrophe bond

 

 

 

 

 

(5

)

 

 

 

(1,992

)

 

 

(1,704

)

 

Catastrophe losses

 

 

(1,865

)

 

 

1,704

 

 

 

 

(15,394

)

 

 

(5,015

)

 

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

 

 

69.2

 

%

 

73.2

 

%

 

 

70.8

 

%

 

73.9

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible Stockholders’ equity

 

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

(in thousands)

Stockholders’ equity

 

$

384,754

 

 

$

394,169

 

Intangible assets

 

 

(8,261

)

 

 

(9,501

)

Tangible stockholders’ equity

 

$

376,493

 

 

$

384,668

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



