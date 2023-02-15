Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Results
LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $18.8 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $16.6 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income(1) was $21.1 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to $17.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Effective December 31, 2022, the Company adjusts for net realized and unrealized gains and losses when calculating and presenting adjusted net income, diluted adjusted earnings per share, and adjusted return on equity. All prior year amounts have been adjusted accordingly.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights
Gross written premiums increased by 59.5% to $239.1 million compared to $149.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021
Net income of $18.8 million, compared to $16.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021
Adjusted net income(1) of $21.1 million, compared to $17.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021
Total loss ratio of 22.4% compared to 15.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021
Combined ratio of 75.5% compared to 75.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021
Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 71.4%, compared to 70.7%, in the fourth quarter of 2021
Annualized return on equity of 19.9%, compared to 17.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021
Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 22.4%, compared to 18.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021
Full Year 2022 Highlights
Gross written premiums increased by 64.8% to $881.9 million compared to $535.2 million in 2021
Net income of $52.2 million, compared to $45.8 million in 2021
Adjusted net income(1) of $71.3 million, compared to $52.4 million in 2021
Total loss ratio of 24.9%, compared to 17.7% in 2021
Combined ratio of 80.4%, compared to 80.0% in 2021
Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 75.6%, compared to 76.1% in 2021
Return on equity of 13.4%, compared to 12.1% in 2021
Adjusted return on equity(1) of 18.3%, compared to 13.8% in 2021
(1) See discussion of “Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators” below.
Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Palomar’s strong fourth quarter results are the final illustration of success in a record-setting year. During the quarter we generated nearly 60% top-line growth while also achieving strong profitability with an annualized adjusted return on equity of 22.4%. For the full year 2022, we delivered record premium growth and earnings, generating an adjusted ROE of 18.3%. The fourth quarter and full year results demonstrate further execution of Palomar 2X, our strategy to profitably grow the company, deliver predictable earnings, and achieve an ROE in excess of 20% while maintaining industry leading profit margins.”
Mr. Armstrong continued, “Looking to 2023, we expect to earn adjusted net income of $86 million to $90 million. This guidance implies 23% net income growth and an adjusted ROE of 21% at the midpoint of our expected range – a target that exceeds our PLMR 2X stated objective of 20%. We believe our guidance points to the durability of our business model as we successfully navigate the reinsurance market; execute on diversifying endeavors like PLMR-Front as well as our casualty and inland marine divisions; and invest in underwriting talent, technology and data analytics to support new and existing products.”
Underwriting Results
Gross written premiums increased 59.5% to $239.1 million compared to $149.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, while net earned premiums increased 21.2% compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter.
Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the fourth quarter were $18.4 million including $16.6 million of non-catastrophe attritional losses, and $1.9 million of unfavorable catastrophe development from prior periods. The loss ratio for the quarter was 22.4%, comprised of a catastrophe loss ratio of 2.3%(1) and an attritional loss ratio of 20.1%, compared to a loss ratio of 15.0% during the same period last year comprised of a catastrophe loss ratio of negative 2.5% and attritional loss ratio of 17.5%.
Underwriting income(1) for the fourth quarter was $20.1 million resulting in a combined ratio of 75.5% compared to underwriting income of $17.0 million and a combined ratio of 75.0% during the same period last year. The Company’s adjusted underwriting income(1) was $23.5 million resulting in an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 71.4% in the fourth quarter compared to adjusted underwriting income(1) of $19.9 million and an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 70.7% during the same period last year.
Investment Results
Net investment income increased by 81.6% to $4.4 million compared to $2.4 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on invested assets and a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended December 31, 2022 due to cash generated from operations. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 3.81 years at December 31, 2022. Cash and invested assets totaled $621.8 million at December 31, 2022. During the fourth quarter, the Company recorded net realized and unrealized gains of $0.8 million related to its investment portfolio as compared to realized and unrealized gains of $2.0 million in last year’s fourth quarter.
Tax Rate
The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was 24.9% compared to 22.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2021. For the current quarter and prior year quarter, the Company’s income tax rate differed from the statutory rate due primarily to non-deductible executive compensation expense.
Stockholders’ Equity and Returns
Stockholders' equity was $384.8 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $394.2 million at December 31, 2021. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 19.9% compared to 17.2% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity(1) was 22.4% compared to 18.2% for the same period in the prior year. During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 222,217 shares for $11.1 million of the Company’s previously announced $100 million share repurchase authorization. As of December 31, 2022, $65.6 million remains available for future repurchases.
Full Year 2023 Outlook
For the full year 2023, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $86 million to $90 million. This includes catastrophe flood losses incurred in the first quarter of approximately $2.5 million. The expected results do not include any additional catastrophe losses.
Conference Call
As previously announced, Palomar will host a conference call Thursday February 16, 2023, to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 16, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13735679. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 23, 2023.
Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.palomarspecialty.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.
About Palomar Holdings, Inc.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”). Palomar is an innovative insurer serving residential and commercial clients in specialty markets including the market for earthquake insurance. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.
To learn more, visit PLMR.com.
Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators
Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.
Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.
Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.
Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.
Annualized Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.
Annualized adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.
Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.
Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.
Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.
Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.
Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.
Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.
Adjusted underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.
Tangible stockholders’ equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.
Safe Harbor Statement
Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Contact
Media Inquiries
Lindsay Conner
1-551-206-6217
lconner@plmr.com
Investor Relations
Jamie Lillis
1-203-428-3223
investors@plmr.com
Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.
Summary of Operating Results:
The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:
Three months ended
December 31,
Percent
2022
2021
Change
Change
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Gross written premiums
$
239,117
$
149,908
$
89,209
59.5
%
Ceded written premiums
(150,466
)
(70,437
)
(80,029
)
113.6
%
Net written premiums
88,651
79,471
9,180
11.6
%
Net earned premiums
82,228
67,840
14,388
21.2
%
Commission and other income
1,143
872
271
31.1
%
Total underwriting revenue(1)
83,371
68,712
14,659
21.3
%
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
18,421
10,169
8,252
81.1
%
Acquisition expenses
26,843
27,284
(441
)
(1.6
)
%
Other underwriting expenses
17,986
14,285
3,701
25.9
%
Underwriting income(1)
20,121
16,974
3,147
18.5
%
Interest expense
(398
)
(40
)
(358
)
NM
Net investment income
4,415
2,431
1,984
81.6
%
Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments
841
2,029
(1,188
)
(58.6
)
%
Income before income taxes
24,979
21,394
3,585
16.8
%
Income tax expense
6,219
4,762
1,457
30.6
%
Net income
$
18,760
$
16,632
$
2,128
12.8
%
Adjustments:
Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments(2)
(841
)
(2,029
)
1,188
(58.6
)
%
Expenses associated with transactions
—
153
(153
)
(100.0
)
%
Stock-based compensation expense
3,068
2,214
854
38.6
%
Amortization of intangibles
313
547
(234
)
(42.8
)
%
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate
—
5
(5
)
(100.0
)
%
Tax impact
(214
)
76
(290
)
(381.6
)
%
Adjusted net income(1) (2)
$
21,086
$
17,598
$
3,488
19.8
%
Key Financial and Operating Metrics
Annualized return on equity
19.9
%
17.2
%
Annualized adjusted return on equity(1)
22.4
%
18.2
%
Loss ratio
22.4
%
15.0
%
Expense ratio
53.1
%
60.0
%
Combined ratio
75.5
%
75.0
%
Adjusted combined ratio(1)
71.4
%
70.7
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.73
$
0.64
Diluted adjusted earnings per share(1)
$
0.82
$
0.68
Catastrophe losses
$
1,865
$
(1,704
)
Catastrophe loss ratio(1)
2.3
%
(2.5
)
%
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1)
69.2
%
73.2
%
Adjusted underwriting income(1)
$
23,502
$
19,893
$
3,609
18.1
%
NM-Not Meaningful
(1)- Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
(2)- Beginning with this earnings release, we are including the impact of net realized and unrealized losses and gains on investments as an adjustment to our net income. As this line is primarily driven by equity market fluctuations rather than our underlying business performance, we believe adding this adjustment provides a more meaningful comparison of our performance. We have also changed the prior year adjusted net income to conform to this presentation.
The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:
Year ended
December 31,
Percent
2022
2021
Change
Change
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Gross written premiums
$
881,868
$
535,175
$
346,693
64.8
%
Ceded written premiums
(524,575
)
(223,443
)
(301,132
)
134.8
%
Net written premiums
357,293
311,732
45,561
14.6
%
Net earned premiums
316,466
233,826
82,640
35.3
%
Commission and other income
4,272
3,608
664
18.4
%
Total underwriting revenue(1)
320,738
237,434
83,304
35.1
%
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
78,672
41,457
37,215
89.8
%
Acquisition expenses
110,771
95,433
15,338
16.1
%
Other underwriting expenses
69,219
53,723
15,496
28.8
%
Underwriting income(1)
62,076
46,821
15,255
32.6
%
Interest expense
(873
)
(40
)
(833
)
NM
Net investment income
13,877
9,080
4,797
52.8
%
Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments
(7,529
)
1,277
(8,806
)
NM
Income before income taxes
67,551
57,138
10,413
18.2
%
Income tax expense
15,381
11,291
4,090
36.2
%
Net income
$
52,170
$
45,847
$
6,323
13.8
%
Adjustments:
Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments(2)
7,529
(1,277
)
8,806
NM
Expenses associated with transactions
130
563
(433
)
(76.9
)
%
Stock-based compensation expense
11,624
5,584
6,040
108.2
%
Amortization of intangibles
1,255
1,251
4
0.3
%
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate
1,992
1,704
288
16.9
%
Tax impact
(3,366
)
(1,238
)
(2,128
)
171.9
%
Adjusted net income(1) (2)
$
71,334
$
52,434
$
18,900
36.0
%
Key Financial and Operating Metrics
Return on equity
13.4
%
12.1
%
Adjusted return on equity(1)
18.3
%
13.8
%
Loss ratio
24.9
%
17.7
%
Expense ratio
55.5
%
62.2
%
Combined ratio
80.4
%
80.0
%
Adjusted combined ratio(1)
75.6
%
76.1
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
2.02
$
1.76
Diluted adjusted earnings per share(1)
$
2.77
$
2.01
Catastrophe losses
$
15,394
$
5,015
Catastrophe loss ratio(1)
4.9
%
2.1
%
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1)
70.8
%
73.9
%
Adjusted underwriting income(1)
$
77,077
$
55,923
$
21,154
37.8
%
NM-Not Meaningful
Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets
Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(in thousands, except shares and par value data)
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
Investments:
Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $561,580 in 2022; $426,122 in 2021)
$
515,064
$
432,682
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $42,352 in 2022; $31,834 in 2021)
38,576
33,261
Total investments
553,640
465,943
Cash and cash equivalents
68,108
50,284
Restricted cash
56
87
Accrued investment income
3,777
2,725
Premium receivable
159,025
88,012
Deferred policy acquisition costs
56,740
55,953
Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses
35,425
29,368
Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses
153,895
127,947
Ceded unearned premiums
204,084
58,315
Prepaid expenses and other assets
44,582
37,072
Deferred tax assets, net
10,622
—
Property and equipment, net
603
527
Intangible assets, net
8,261
9,501
Total assets
$
1,298,818
$
925,734
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Liabilities:
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
$
25,760
$
21,284
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses
231,415
173,366
Unearned premiums
471,314
284,665
Ceded premium payable
138,495
37,460
Funds held under reinsurance treaty
10,680
10,882
Deferred tax liabilities, net
—
3,908
Borrowings from credit agreements
36,400
—
Total liabilities
914,064
531,565
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
—
—
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 25,027,467 and 25,428,929 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
3
3
Additional paid-in capital
333,557
318,902
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(36,514
)
5,312
Retained earnings
87,708
69,952
Total stockholders' equity
384,754
394,169
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,298,818
$
925,734
Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Gross written premiums
$
239,117
$
149,908
$
881,868
$
535,175
Ceded written premiums
(150,466
)
(70,437
)
(524,575
)
(223,443
)
Net written premiums
88,651
79,471
357,293
311,732
Change in unearned premiums
(6,423
)
(11,631
)
(40,827
)
(77,906
)
Net earned premiums
82,228
67,840
316,466
233,826
Net investment income
4,415
2,431
13,877
9,080
Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments
841
2,029
(7,529
)
1,277
Commission and other income
1,143
872
4,272
3,608
Total revenues
88,627
73,172
327,086
247,791
Expenses:
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
18,421
10,169
78,672
41,457
Acquisition expenses
26,843
27,284
110,771
95,433
Other underwriting expenses
17,986
14,285
69,219
53,723
Interest expense
398
40
873
40
Total expenses
63,648
51,778
259,535
190,653
Income before income taxes
24,979
21,394
67,551
57,138
Income tax expense
6,219
4,762
15,381
11,291
Net income
18,760
16,632
52,170
45,847
Other comprehensive income, net:
Net unrealized (losses) gains on securities available for sale for the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively
6,114
(2,790
)
(41,827
)
(7,934
)
Net comprehensive income
$
24,874
$
13,842
$
10,343
$
37,913
Per Share Data:
Basic earnings per share
$
0.74
$
0.65
$
2.07
$
1.80
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.73
$
0.64
$
2.02
$
1.76
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
25,199,074
25,419,477
25,243,397
25,459,514
Diluted
25,729,681
26,045,213
25,796,008
26,111,904
Underwriting Segment Data
The Company has a single reportable segment and offers primarily property and casualty insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product, location and company are presented below:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
% of
% of
% of
% of
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
Product
Fronting
$
69,003
28.9
%
$
11,459
7.7
%
$
223,249
25.3
%
$
11,459
2.2
%
Residential Earthquake
53,808
22.5
%
42,883
28.6
%
213,803
24.2
%
171,048
32.0
%
Commercial Earthquake
40,782
17.1
%
24,500
16.3
%
131,677
14.9
%
90,552
16.9
%
Inland Marine
32,855
13.7
%
18,077
12.1
%
105,068
11.9
%
57,124
10.7
%
Commercial All Risk
10,025
4.2
%
8,609
5.7
%
51,671
5.9
%
38,640
7.2
%
Casualty
10,078
4.2
%
4,080
2.7
%
35,791
4.1
%
9,584
1.9
%
Hawaii Hurricane
8,388
3.5
%
7,377
4.9
%
32,967
3.7
%
30,298
5.6
%
Residential Flood
4,089
1.7
%
3,218
2.2
%
14,539
1.7
%
11,652
2.2
%
Specialty Homeowners
(108
)
—
%
14,875
9.9
%
29,959
3.4
%
67,894
12.7
%
Other
10,197
4.2
%
14,830
9.9
%
43,144
4.9
%
46,924
8.6
%
Total Gross Written Premiums
$
239,117
100.0
%
$
149,908
100.0
%
$
881,868
100.0
%
$
535,175
100.0
%
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
% of
% of
% of
% of
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
State
California
$
128,490
53.7
%
$
63,956
42.7
%
$
418,809
47.5
%
$
244,416
45.6
%
Texas
18,960
7.9
%
14,729
9.8
%
90,459
10.3
%
62,893
11.8
%
Washington
12,436
5.2
%
7,671
5.1
%
41,827
4.7
%
23,608
4.4
%
Florida
11,499
4.8
%
8,407
5.6
%
38,715
4.4
%
27,386
5.1
%
Hawaii
10,428
4.4
%
8,680
5.8
%
40,157
4.5
%
34,993
6.5
%
Oregon
7,625
3.2
%
3,991
2.7
%
24,108
2.7
%
13,677
2.6
%
Illinois
4,215
1.8
%
3,465
2.3
%
17,368
2.0
%
12,133
2.3
%
New York
4,109
1.7
%
1,790
1.2
%
12,510
1.4
%
3,077
0.6
%
Other
41,355
17.3
%
37,219
24.8
%
197,915
22.5
%
112,992
21.1
%
Total Gross Written Premiums
$
239,117
100.0
%
$
149,908
100.0
%
$
881,868
100.0
%
$
535,175
100.0
%
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
% of
% of
% of
% of
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
Subsidiary
PSIC
$
132,562
55.4
%
$
97,074
64.8
%
$
489,720
55.5
%
$
383,064
71.6
%
PESIC
106,555
44.6
%
52,834
35.2
%
392,148
44.5
%
152,111
28.4
%
Total Gross Written Premiums
$
239,117
100.0
%
$
149,908
100.0
%
$
881,868
100.0
%
$
535,175
100.0
%
Gross and net earned premiums
The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
Change
% Change
2022
2021
Change
% Change
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Gross earned premiums
$
211,267
$
122,910
$
88,357
71.9
%
$
695,272
$
433,999
$
261,273
60.2
%
Ceded earned premiums
(129,039
)
(55,070
)
(73,969
)
134.3
%
(378,806
)
(200,173
)
(178,633
)
89.2
%
Net earned premiums
$
82,228
$
67,840
$
14,388
21.2
%
$
316,466
$
233,826
$
82,640
35.3
%
Net earned premium ratio
38.9%
55.2%
45.5%
53.9%
Loss detail
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
Change
% Change
2022
2021
Change
% Change
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Catastrophe losses
$
1,865
$
(1,704
)
$
3,569
(209.4
)
%
$
15,394
$
5,015
$
10,379
207.0
%
Non-catastrophe losses
16,556
11,873
4,683
39.4
%
63,278
36,442
26,836
73.6
%
Total losses and loss adjustment expenses
$
18,421
$
10,169
$
8,252
81.1
%
$
78,672
$
41,457
$
37,215
89.8
%
The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period
$
74,248
$
46,643
$
45,419
$
34,470
Add: Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses, net of reinsurance, related to:
Current year
16,384
10,840
75,087
45,042
Prior years
2,037
(671
)
3,585
(3,585
)
Total incurred
18,421
10,169
78,672
41,457
Deduct: Loss and loss adjustment expense payments, net of reinsurance, related to:
Current year
7,896
8,656
21,658
12,063
Prior years
7,253
2,737
24,913
18,445
Total payments
15,149
11,393
46,571
30,508
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expense net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period
77,520
45,419
77,520
45,419
Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses at end of period
153,895
127,947
153,895
127,947
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses at end of period
$
231,415
$
173,366
$
231,415
$
173,366
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
For the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:
Underwriting revenue
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
Total revenue
$
88,627
$
73,172
$
327,086
$
247,791
Net investment income
(4,415
)
(2,431
)
(13,877
)
(9,080
)
Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments
(841
)
(2,029
)
7,529
(1,277
)
Underwriting revenue
$
83,371
$
68,712
$
320,738
$
237,434
Underwriting income and adjusted underwriting income
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
Income before income taxes
$
24,979
$
21,394
$
67,551
$
57,138
Net investment income
(4,415
)
(2,431
)
(13,877
)
(9,080
)
Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments
(841
)
(2,029
)
7,529
(1,277
)
Interest expense
398
40
873
40
Underwriting income
$
20,121
$
16,974
$
62,076
$
46,821
Expenses associated with transactions
—
153
130
563
Stock-based compensation expense
3,068
2,214
11,624
5,584
Amortization of intangibles
313
547
1,255
1,251
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate
—
5
1,992
1,704
Adjusted underwriting income
$
23,502
$
19,893
$
77,077
$
55,923
Adjusted net income
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
Net income
$
18,760
$
16,632
$
52,170
$
45,847
Adjustments:
Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments
(841
)
(2,029
)
7,529
(1,277
)
Expenses associated with transactions
—
153
130
563
Stock-based compensation expense
3,068
2,214
11,624
5,584
Amortization of intangibles
313
547
1,255
1,251
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond
—
5
1,992
1,704
Tax impact
(214
)
76
(3,366
)
(1,238
)
Adjusted net income
$
21,086
$
17,598
$
71,334
$
52,434
Annualized adjusted return on equity
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Annualized adjusted net income
$
84,344
$
70,392
$
71,334
$
52,434
Average stockholders' equity
$
376,299
$
385,973
$
389,461
$
378,941
Annualized adjusted return on equity
22.4
%
18.2
%
18.3
%
13.8
%
Adjusted combined ratio
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Numerator: Sum of losses, loss adjustment expenses, underwriting, acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income
$
62,107
$
50,866
$
254,390
$
187,005
Denominator: Net earned premiums
$
82,228
$
67,840
$
316,466
$
233,826
Combined ratio
75.5
%
75.0
%
80.4
%
80.0
%
Adjustments to numerator:
Expenses associated with transactions
$
—
$
(153
)
$
(130
)
$
(563
)
Stock-based compensation expense
(3,068
)
(2,214
)
(11,624
)
(5,584
)
Amortization of intangibles
(313
)
(547
)
(1,255
)
(1,251
)
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond
—
(5
)
(1,992
)
(1,704
)
Adjusted combined ratio
71.4
%
70.7
%
75.6
%
76.1
%
Diluted adjusted earnings per share
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
( in thousands, except shares and per share data)
( in thousands, except shares and per share data)
Adjusted net income
$
21,086
$
17,598
$
71,334
$
52,434
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted
25,729,681
26,045,213
25,796,008
26,111,904
Diluted adjusted earnings per share
$
0.82
$
0.68
$
2.77
$
2.01
Catastrophe loss ratio
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses
$
18,421
$
10,169
$
78,672
$
41,457
Denominator: Net earned premiums
$
82,228
$
67,840
$
316,466
$
233,826
Loss ratio
22.4
%
15.0
%
24.9
%
17.7
%
Numerator: Catastrophe losses
$
1,865
$
(1,704
)
$
15,394
$
5,015
Denominator: Net earned premiums
$
82,228
$
67,840
$
316,466
$
233,826
Catastrophe loss ratio
2.3
%
(2.5
)
%
4.9
%
2.1
%
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses
Three Months Ended
Year ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income
$
62,107
$
50,866
$
254,390
$
187,005
Denominator: Net earned premiums
$
82,228
$
67,840
$
316,466
$
233,826
Combined ratio
75.5
%
75.0
%
80.4
%
80.0
%
Adjustments to numerator:
Expenses associated with transactions
$
—
$
(153
)
$
(130
)
$
(563
)
Stock-based compensation expense
(3,068
)
(2,214
)
(11,624
)
(5,584
)
Amortization of intangibles
(313
)
(547
)
(1,255
)
(1,251
)
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond
—
(5
)
(1,992
)
(1,704
)
Catastrophe losses
(1,865
)
1,704
(15,394
)
(5,015
)
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses
69.2
%
73.2
%
70.8
%
73.9
%
Tangible Stockholders’ equity
December 31,
2022
2021
(in thousands)
Stockholders’ equity
$
384,754
$
394,169
Intangible assets
(8,261
)
(9,501
)
Tangible stockholders’ equity
$
376,493
$
384,668