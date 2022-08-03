Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- PLMR
LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $14.6 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $12.3 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income(1) was $18.7 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022 as compared to $13.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.
Second Quarter 2022 Highlights
Gross written premiums increased by 69.1% to $218.7 million compared to $129.4 million in the second quarter of 2021
Net income of $14.6 million, compared to $12.3 million in the second quarter of 2021
Adjusted net income(1) of $18.7 million, compared to $13.2 million in the second quarter of 2021
Total loss ratio of 17.9% compared to 13.3% in the second quarter of 2021
Combined ratio of 75.1% compared to 76.0% in the second quarter of 2021
Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 69.1%, compared to 73.8% in the second quarter of 2021
Annualized return on equity of 15.4%, compared to 13.1% in the second quarter of 2021
Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 19.7%, compared to 14.1% in the second quarter of 2021
(1) See discussion of “Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators” below.
Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Simply put, Palomar had a very strong second quarter. Our results clearly demonstrate further execution of our 2022 strategic objectives and “Palomar 2X”, our intermediate term strategic plan of doubling our adjusted underwriting income and delivering an adjusted return on equity of 20%. Highlights of the quarter included 69% year-over-year gross written premium growth, the successful placement of our excess of loss reinsurance program, the conversion of our Texas Specialty Homeowner’s product to a fronting program and incremental traction in our new products including professional liability and PLMR-FRONT.”
“Predictable, profitable growth is a key tenant of Palomar 2X and the second quarter results embodied this tenant. During the quarter, we achieved an adjusted combined ratio of approximately 69.1%, an annualized adjusted ROE of 19.7%, and year-over-year adjusted net income growth of 41.3%, even with $4.6 million of unrealized losses in our equity portfolio," concluded Mr. Armstrong.
Underwriting Results
Gross written premiums increased 69.1% to $218.7 million compared to $129.4 million in the second quarter of 2021, while net earned premiums increased 48.0% compared to the prior year’s second quarter.
Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the second quarter were $14.4 million including $13.9 million of non-catastrophe attritional losses, and $0.5 million of catastrophe losses from unfavorable prior period development. The loss ratio for the quarter of 17.9% was comprised of a catastrophe loss ratio of 0.7% and an attritional loss ratio of 17.2%, compared to a loss ratio of 13.3% during the same period last year comprised of a catastrophe loss ratio of negative 2.1% and an attritional loss ratio of 15.4%. Non-catastrophe losses and loss ratio increased mainly due to the growth of lines of business subject to attritional losses, such as Inland Marine, Flood, and Commercial All Risk.
Underwriting income(1) was $20.0 million resulting in a combined ratio of 75.1% compared to underwriting income of $13.0 million and a combined ratio of 76.0% during the same period last year. Excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, and catastrophe bonds, the Company’s adjusted combined ratio(1) was 69.1% in the second quarter compared to 73.8% during the same period last year. The adjusted combined ratio(1) decreased primarily due to a lower expense ratio offset by a higher loss ratio during the quarter.
Investment Results
Net investment income increased by 43.1% to $3.1 million compared to $2.2 million in the prior year’s second quarter. The year over year increase was a result of a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended June 30, 2022 due to cash generated from operations and higher yields on fixed income investments. Funds are generally invested conservatively in high quality securities, including government agency, asset and mortgage-backed securities, municipal and corporate bonds with an average credit quality of "A1/A" with a small portion of our portfolio invested in equity securities. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 4.18 years at June 30, 2022. Cash and invested assets totaled $552.5 million at June 30, 2022. During the second quarter, the Company recorded realized and unrealized losses of $4.7 million related to its equity investment portfolio as compared to realized and unrealized gains of $0.3 million in last year’s second quarter.
Tax Rate
The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was 20.2% compared to 20.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2021. For the current quarter and prior year quarter, the Company’s income tax rate was lower than the statutory rate of 21% due primarily to the tax impact of the permanent component of employee stock option exercises.
Stockholders’ Equity and Returns
Stockholders' equity was $378.1 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $376.7 million at June 30, 2021. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 15.4% compared to 13.1% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity(1) was 19.7% compared to 14.1% for the same period in the prior year. During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 127,952 shares, or $7.3 million, of the Company’s previously announced $100 million share repurchase authorization. As of June 30 2022, $79.7 million remains available for future repurchases.
Full Year 2022 Outlook
For the full year 2022, the Company maintains its outlook to achieve adjusted net income of $80 million to $85 million, including $5.9 million of pre-tax unrealized losses on equity security holdings. This range is equivalent to adjusted net income of $85 million to $90 million excluding unrealized gains and losses for the year.
Conference Call
As previously announced, Palomar will host a conference call Thursday August 4, 2022, to discuss its second quarter 2022 results at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 4, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13730139. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 11, 2022.
Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.palomarspecialty.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.
About Palomar Holdings, Inc.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”). Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar’s underwriting and analytical expertise allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, hurricane and flood insurance. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.
To learn more, visit PLMR.com.
Follow Palomar on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @PLMRInsurance
Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators
Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.
Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.
Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.
Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.
Annualized Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.
Annualized adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.
Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.
Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.
Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.
Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.
Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.
Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.
Adjusted underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.
Tangible stockholders’ equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.
Safe Harbor Statement
Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Contact
Media Inquiries
Bill Bold
1-619-890-5972
bbold@plmr.com
Investor Relations
Jamie Lillis
1-203-428-3223
investors@plmr.com
Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.
Summary of Operating Results
The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:
Three months ended
June 30,
2022
2021
Change
% Change
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Gross written premiums
$
218,689
$
129,359
$
89,330
69.1
%
Ceded written premiums
(122,627
)
(51,568
)
(71,059
)
137.8
%
Net written premiums
96,062
77,791
18,271
23.5
%
Net earned premiums
80,265
54,215
26,050
48.0
%
Commission and other income
990
1,006
(16
)
(1.6
%
Total underwriting revenue (1)
81,255
55,221
26,034
47.1
%
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
14,398
7,235
7,163
99.0
%
Acquisition expenses
28,663
22,424
6,239
27.8
%
Other underwriting expenses
18,195
12,539
5,656
45.1
%
Underwriting income (1)
19,999
13,023
6,976
53.6
%
Interest expense
(111
)
—
(111
)
NM
Net investment income
3,140
2,194
946
43.1
%
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments
(4,735
)
300
(5,035
)
NM
Income before income taxes
18,293
15,517
2,776
17.9
%
Income tax expense
3,704
3,177
527
16.6
%
Net income
$
14,589
$
12,340
$
2,249
18.2
%
Adjustments:
Stock-based compensation expense
2,704
907
1,797
198.1
%
Amortization of intangibles
313
252
61
24.2
%
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate
1,792
16
1,776
NM
Tax impact
(695
)
(278
)
(417
)
150.0
%
Adjusted net income (1)
$
18,703
$
13,237
$
5,466
41.3
%
Key Financial and Operating Metrics
Annualized return on equity
15.4
%
13.1
%
Annualized adjusted return on equity (1)
19.7
%
14.1
%
Loss ratio
17.9
%
13.3
%
Expense ratio
57.1
%
62.6
%
Combined ratio
75.1
%
76.0
%
Adjusted combined ratio (1)
69.1
%
73.8
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.57
$
0.47
Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1)
$
0.73
$
0.51
Catastrophe losses
$
548
$
(1,137
)
Catastrophe loss ratio (1)
0.7
%
(2.1
)%
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1)
68.4
%
75.9
%
Adjusted underwriting income (1)
$
24,808
$
14,198
10,610
74.7
%
NM - not meaningful
(1)- Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:
Six months ended
June 30,
2022
2021
Change
% Change
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Gross written premiums
$
389,623
$
232,936
$
156,687
67.3
%
Ceded written premiums
(212,179
)
(94,932
)
(117,247
)
123.5
%
Net written premiums
177,444
138,004
39,440
28.6
%
Net earned premiums
156,297
101,268
55,029
54.3
%
Commission and other income
1,767
1,717
50
2.9
%
Total underwriting revenue (1)
158,064
102,985
55,079
53.5
%
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
29,351
2,813
26,538
NM
Acquisition expenses
56,718
41,737
14,981
35.9
%
Other underwriting expenses
34,119
26,786
7,333
27.4
%
Underwriting income (1)
37,876
31,649
6,227
19.7
%
Interest expense
(204
)
—
(204
)
NM
Net investment income
5,719
4,413
1,306
29.6
%
Net realized and unrealized losses on investments
(6,014
)
(439
)
(5,575
)
NM
Income before income taxes
37,377
35,623
1,754
4.9
%
Income tax expense
8,251
6,653
1,598
24.0
%
Net income
$
29,126
$
28,970
$
156
0.5
%
Adjustments:
Expenses associated with transactions
85
411
(326
)
(79.3
)%
Stock-based compensation expense
5,463
1,845
3,618
196.1
%
Amortization of intangibles
628
589
39
6.6
%
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate
1,992
1,698
294
17.3
%
Tax impact
(1,019
)
(990
)
(29
)
2.9
%
Adjusted net income (1)
$
36,275
$
32,523
$
3,752
11.5
%
Key Financial and Operating Metrics
Annualized return on equity
15.1
%
15.6
%
Annualized adjusted return on equity (1)
18.8
%
17.6
%
Loss ratio
18.8
%
2.8
%
Expense ratio
57.0
%
66.0
%
Combined ratio
75.8
%
68.7
%
Adjusted combined ratio (1)
70.5
%
64.3
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.13
$
1.11
Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1)
$
1.41
$
1.24
Catastrophe losses
$
1,029
$
(10,768
)
Catastrophe loss ratio (1)
0.7
%
(10.6
)%
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1)
69.9
%
74.9
%
Adjusted underwriting income (1)
$
46,044
$
36,192
9,852
27.2
%
NM- not meaningful
Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets
Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(in thousands, except shares and par value data)
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
Assets
Investments:
Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $513,166 in 2022; $426,122 in 2021)
$
478,477
$
432,682
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $41,990 in 2022; $31,834 in 2021)
37,509
33,261
Total investments
515,986
465,943
Cash and cash equivalents
36,471
50,284
Restricted cash
37
87
Accrued investment income
3,221
2,725
Premium receivable
119,698
88,012
Deferred policy acquisition costs
55,731
55,953
Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses
107,898
127,947
Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses
24,748
29,368
Ceded unearned premiums
129,724
58,315
Prepaid expenses and other assets
40,519
37,072
Deferred tax assets, net
7,533
—
Property and equipment, net
687
527
Intangible assets, net
8,888
9,501
Total assets
$
1,051,141
$
925,734
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Liabilities:
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
$
17,646
$
21,284
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses
163,667
173,366
Unearned premiums
376,809
284,665
Ceded premium payable
85,592
37,460
Funds held under reinsurance treaty
6,362
10,882
Deferred tax liabilities, net
—
3,908
Borrowings from credit agreements
23,000
—
Total liabilities
673,076
531,565
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
—
—
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 25,220,131 and 25,428,929 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
3
3
Additional paid-in capital
326,473
318,902
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(27,216)
5,312
Retained earnings
78,805
69,952
Total stockholders' equity
378,065
394,169
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,051,141
$
925,734
Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Gross written premiums
$
218,689
$
129,359
$
389,623
$
232,936
Ceded written premiums
(122,627
)
(51,568
)
(212,179
)
(94,932
)
Net written premiums
96,062
77,791
177,444
138,004
Change in unearned premiums
(15,797
)
(23,576
)
(21,147
)
(36,736
)
Net earned premiums
80,265
54,215
156,297
101,268
Net investment income
3,140
2,194
5,719
4,413
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments
(4,735
)
300
(6,014
)
(439
)
Commission and other income
990
1,006
1,767
1,717
Total revenues
79,660
57,715
157,769
106,959
Expenses:
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
14,398
7,235
29,351
2,813
Acquisition expenses
28,663
22,424
56,718
41,737
Other underwriting expenses
18,195
12,539
34,119
26,786
Interest expense
111
—
204
—
Total expenses
61,367
42,198
120,392
71,336
Income before income taxes
18,293
15,517
37,377
35,623
Income tax expense
3,704
3,177
8,251
6,653
Net income
14,589
12,340
29,126
28,970
Other comprehensive income (loss), net:
Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities available for sale for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively
(14,065
)
2,710
(32,528
)
(3,489
)
Net comprehensive income (loss)
$
524
$
15,050
$
(3,402
)
$
25,481
Per Share Data:
Basic earnings per share
$
0.58
$
0.48
$
1.15
$
1.14
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.57
$
0.47
$
1.13
$
1.11
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
25,211,924
25,479,561
25,283,222
25,515,893
Diluted
25,746,780
26,104,880
25,817,442
26,181,206
Underwriting Segment Data
The Company has a single reportable segment and offers primarily earthquake, wind, inland marine, and flood insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product, location and company are presented below:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
% of
% of
% of
% of
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
Product
Residential Earthquake
$
54,090
24.7
%
$
42,192
32.6
%
$
100,426
25.8
%
$
78,090
33.5
%
Fronting Premiums
42,154
19.3
%
—
0.0
%
71,999
18.5
%
—
0.0
%
Commercial Earthquake
33,103
15.1
%
17,343
13.4
%
58,247
14.9
%
38,619
16.6
%
Inland Marine
23,134
10.6
%
11,681
9.0
%
41,371
10.6
%
19,515
8.4
%
Commercial All Risk
21,213
9.7
%
14,976
11.6
%
31,791
8.2
%
23,165
9.9
%
Specialty Homeowners
13,891
6.4
%
19,135
14.8
%
30,176
7.7
%
33,138
14.2
%
Hawaii Hurricane
8,240
3.8
%
7,788
6.0
%
15,154
3.9
%
13,925
6.0
%
Residential Flood
3,583
1.6
%
2,865
2.2
%
6,577
1.7
%
5,149
2.2
%
Other
19,281
8.8
%
13,379
10.4
%
33,882
8.7
%
21,335
9.2
%
Total Gross Written Premiums
$
218,689
100.0
%
$
129,359
100.0
%
$
389,623
100.0
%
$
232,936
100.0
%
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
% of
% of
% of
% of
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
State
California
$
93,130
42.6
%
$
54,223
41.9
%
$
161,848
41.5
%
$
104,725
45.0
%
Texas
26,286
12.0
%
17,373
13.4
%
45,265
11.6
%
28,427
12.2
%
Florida
14,809
6.8
%
11,697
9.0
%
19,771
5.1
%
17,755
7.6
%
Hawaii
10,191
4.7
%
9,041
7.0
%
18,731
4.8
%
15,970
6.9
%
Washington
8,937
4.1
%
4,663
3.6
%
15,818
4.1
%
8,751
3.8
%
Illinois
4,676
2.1
%
3,173
2.5
%
8,949
2.3
%
5,775
2.4
%
Oregon
4,371
2.0
%
2,818
2.2
%
8,745
2.2
%
5,723
2.4
%
North Carolina
3,700
1.7
%
4,264
3.3
%
7,778
2.0
%
8,152
3.5
%
Other
52,589
24.0
%
22,107
17.1
%
102,718
26.4
%
37,658
16.2
%
Total Gross Written Premiums
$
218,689
100.0
%
$
129,359
100.0
%
$
389,623
100.0
%
$
232,936
100.0
%
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
% of
% of
% of
% of
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
Subsidiary
PSIC
$
116,338
53.2
%
$
95,271
73.6
%
$
220,342
56.6
%
$
175,117
75.2
%
PESIC
102,351
46.8
%
34,088
26.4
%
169,281
43.4
%
57,819
24.8
%
Total Gross Written Premiums
$
218,689
100.0
%
$
129,359
100.0
%
$
389,623
100.0
%
$
232,936
100.0
%
Gross and net earned premiums
The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
Change
% Change
2022
2021
Change
% Change
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Gross earned premiums
$
158,142
$
102,520
$
55,622
54.3
%
$
297,067
$
193,812
$
103,255
53.3
%
Ceded earned premiums
(77,877
)
(48,305
)
(29,572
)
61.2
%
(140,770
)
(92,544
)
(48,226
)
52.1
%
Net earned premiums
$
80,265
$
54,215
$
26,050
48.0
%
$
156,297
$
101,268
$
55,029
54.3
%
Net earned premium ratio
50.8
%
52.9
%
52.6
%
52.3
%
Loss detail
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
Change
% Change
2022
2021
Change
% Change
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Catastrophe losses
$
548
$
(1,137
)
$
1,685
NM
$
1,029
$
(10,768
)
$
11,797
NM
Non-catastrophe losses
13,850
8,372
5,478
65.4
%
28,322
13,581
14,741
108.5
%
Total losses and loss adjustment expenses
$
14,398
$
7,235
$
7,163
99.0
%
$
29,351
$
2,813
$
26,538
NM
The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period
$
51,386
$
19,016
$
45,419
$
34,470
Add: Incurred losses and LAE, net of reinsurance, related to:
Current year
14,350
7,612
27,799
5,916
Prior years
48
(377
)
1,552
(3,103
)
Total incurred
14,398
7,235
29,351
2,813
Deduct: Loss and LAE payments, net of reinsurance, related to:
Current year
4,399
(1,060
)
5,889
620
Prior years
5,615
3,678
13,112
13,030
Total payments
10,014
2,618
19,001
13,650
Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period
55,769
23,633
55,769
23,633
Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period
107,898
145,459
107,898
145,459
Reserve for losses and LAE gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period
$
163,667
$
169,092
$
163,667
$
169,092
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:
Underwriting revenue
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
Total revenue
$
79,660
$
57,715
$
157,769
$
106,959
Net investment income
(3,140
)
(2,194
)
(5,719
)
(4,413
)
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments
4,735
(300
)
6,014
439
Underwriting revenue
$
81,255
$
55,221
$
158,064
$
102,985
Underwriting income and adjusted underwriting income
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
Income before income taxes
$
18,293
$
15,517
$
37,377
$
35,623
Net investment income
(3,140
)
(2,194
)
(5,719
)
(4,413
)
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments
4,735
(300
)
6,014
439
Interest expense
111
—
204
—
Underwriting income
$
19,999
$
13,023
$
37,876
$
31,649
Expenses associated with transactions
—
—
85
411
Stock-based compensation expense
2,704
907
5,463
1,845
Amortization of intangibles
313
252
628
589
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate
1,792
16
1,992
1,698
Adjusted underwriting income
$
24,808
$
14,198
$
46,044
$
36,192
Adjusted net income
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
Net income
$
14,589
$
12,340
$
29,126
$
28,970
Adjustments:
Expenses associated with transactions
—
—
85
411
Stock-based compensation expense
2,704
907
5,463
1,845
Amortization of intangibles
313
252
628
589
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate
1,792
16
1,992
1,698
Tax impact
(695
)
(278
)
(1,019
)
(990
)
Adjusted net income
$
18,703
$
13,237
$
36,275
$
32,523
Annualized adjusted return on equity
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Annualized adjusted net income
$
74,812
$
52,948
$
72,550
$
65,046
Average stockholders' equity
$
379,232
$
376,563
$
386,117
$
370,229
Annualized adjusted return on equity
19.7
%
14.1
%
18.8
%
17.6
%
Adjusted combined ratio
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income
$
60,266
$
41,192
$
118,421
$
69,619
Denominator: Net earned premiums
$
80,265
$
54,215
$
156,297
$
101,268
Combined ratio
75.1
%
76.0
%
75.8
%
68.7
Adjustments to numerator:
Expenses associated with transactions
$
—
$
—
$
(85
)
$
(411
)
Stock-based compensation expense
(2,704
)
(907
)
(5,463
)
(1,845
)
Amortization of intangibles
(313
)
(252
)
(628
)
(589
)
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate
(1,792
)
(16
)
(1,992
)
(1,698
)
Adjusted combined ratio
69.1
%
73.8
%
70.5
%
64.3
Diluted adjusted earnings per share
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in thousands, except per share data)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Adjusted net income
$
18,703
$
13,237
$
36,275
$
32,523
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted
25,746,780
26,104,880
25,817,442
26,181,206
Diluted adjusted earnings per share
$
0.73
$
0.51
$
1.41
$
1.24
Catastrophe loss ratio
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses
$
14,398
$
7,235
$
29,351
$
2,813
Denominator: Net earned premiums
$
80,265
$
54,215
$
156,297
$
101,268
Loss ratio
17.9
%
13.3
%
18.8
%
2.8
%
Numerator: Catastrophe losses
$
548
$
(1,137
)
$
1,029
$
(10,768
)
Denominator: Net earned premiums
$
80,265
$
54,215
)
$
156,297
$
101,268
Catastrophe loss ratio
0.7
%
(2.1
%
0.7
%
(10.6
)%
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income
$
60,266
$
41,192
$
118,421
$
69,619
Denominator: Net earned premiums
$
80,265
$
54,215
$
156,297
$
101,268
Combined ratio
75.1
%
76.0
%
75.8
%
68.7
%
Adjustments to numerator:
Expenses associated with transactions
$
—
$
—
$
(85
)
$
(411
)
Stock-based compensation expense
(2,704
)
(907
)
(5,463
)
(1,845
)
Amortization of intangibles
(313
)
(252
)
(628
)
(589
)
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate
(1,792
)
(16
)
(1,992
)
(1,698
)
Catastrophe losses
(548
)
1,137
(1,029
)
10,768
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses
68.4
%
75.9
%
69.9
%
74.9
%
Tangible Stockholders’ equity
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
(in thousands)
Stockholders' equity
$
378,065
$
394,169
Intangible assets
(8,888
)
(9,501
)
Tangible stockholders' equity
$
369,177
$
384,668