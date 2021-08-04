Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $12.3 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $12.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income(1) was $13.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $13.0 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.
The Company reported net income of $29.0 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $23.8 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Adjusted net income(1) was $32.5 million, or $1.24 per diluted share for six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $25.4 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Second Quarter 2021 Highlights
Gross written premiums increased by 54.4% to $129.4 million compared to $83.8 million in the second quarter of 2020
Net income increased by 2.7% to $12.3 million compared to $12.0 million in the second quarter of 2020
Adjusted net income(1) increased by 1.5% to $13.2 million compared to $13.0 million in the second quarter of 2020
Total loss ratio of 13.3% compared to 10.1% in the second quarter of 2020
Combined ratio of 76.0% compared to 68.4% in the second quarter of 2020
Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 73.8%, compared to 65.1% in the second quarter of 2020
Annualized return on equity of 13.1%, compared to 15.1% in the second quarter of 2020
Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 14.1%, compared to 16.4% in the second quarter of 2020
(1) See discussion of “Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators” below.
“Our second quarter results, highlighted by year-over-year gross written premium growth of 54%, demonstrate the sustained momentum we are seeing across our business,” commented Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that our E&S business, which delivered $34.1 million in gross written premium and grew 43% sequentially from the first quarter, is in the very early innings of its development and has the potential to reach the size of our admitted carrier over time. In addition to our topline growth, importantly we delivered strong earnings, and grew net income despite $3.9 million of non-recurring, incremental reinsurance charges incurred as a result of Winter Storm Uri. During the quarter we continued our focus on using risk transfer to provide a stable earnings base and profitable growth as we successfully completed our June 1 reinsurance renewal in which we procured approximately $180 million of incremental reinsurance limit for earthquakes and $100 million of incremental limit for windstorms. Our reinsurance coverage now exhausts at $1.65 billion for earthquake events and $700 million for hurricane events, which we believe provides ample capacity for our growth.”
Mr. Armstrong added, “While I am very pleased with our growth, I am most proud of our people and the culture they create at Palomar. We analytically and proactively manage our portfolio, product by product and state by state, at a granular level, as we seek to optimize risk adjusted returns, exposures, and most of all profitability. We continue to invest in the development of new product offerings that add value to the market and achieve target returns and as such launched several during the quarter. We remain confident in our ability to expand our product suite, distribution footprint, and earnings base over time. Moreover, we believe we have the capital to execute our strategy for the foreseeable future and opportunistically deploy it towards other initiatives that we believe generate an attractive return. Consistent with that philosophy, during the quarter we repurchased 239,000 shares of our stock under the share repurchase program we announced in late March.”
Underwriting Results
Gross written premiums increased 54.4% to $129.4 million compared to $83.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, while net earned premiums increased 37.9% compared to the prior year’s second quarter. Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the second quarter were $7.2 million due to attritional losses of $8.4 million offset by $1.1 million of favorable development on current and prior year catastrophe losses. The loss ratio for the quarter was 13.3%, including an attritional loss ratio of 15.4%, compared to a loss ratio of 10.1% during the same period last year comprised entirely of attritional losses. Non-catastrophe losses increased mainly due to growth of lines of business subject to attritional losses such as Specialty Homeowners, Flood, and Inland Marine.
Underwriting income(1) was $13.0 million resulting in a combined ratio of 76.0% compared to underwriting income of $12.4 million and a combined ratio of 68.4% during the same period last year. The Company’s second quarter underwriting income and combined ratio were impacted by $3.9 million of additional reinsurance charges from Winter Storm Uri.
The second quarter of 2021 results also include certain expenses related to stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, and catastrophe bond issuances. The second quarter of 2020 results include certain expenses related to the Company’s stock offerings, stock-based compensation, and expenses associated with a catastrophe bond. Without these items, the Company’s adjusted combined ratio was 73.8% in the second quarter compared to 65.1% during the same period last year.
Investment Results
Net investment income increased by 3.8% to $2.2 million compared to $2.1 million in the prior year’s second quarter. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended June 30, 2021, offset by lower yields on invested assets. Funds are generally invested conservatively in high quality securities, including government agency, asset and mortgage-backed securities, municipal and corporate bonds with an average credit quality of "A1/A". The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 3.84 years at June 30, 2021. Cash and invested assets totaled $427.8 million at June 30, 2021. During the current year second quarter, the Company recognized realized and unrealized gains of $0.3 million due to unrealized gains on fixed income based equity securities as compared to realized and unrealized gains of $0.8 million in last year’s second quarter.
Tax Rate
The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was 20.5% compared to 21.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2020.
Stockholders’ Equity and Returns
Stockholders' equity was $376.7 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $363.7 million at December 31, 2020. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 13.1% compared to 15.1% for the same period last year while annualized adjusted(1) return on equity was 14.1% compared to 16.4% for the same period last year. During the current quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 239,000 shares, or $15.8 million, of the Company’s previously announced $40 million share repurchase authorization.
Full Year 2021 Outlook
For the full year 2021, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $64.0 million to $69.0 million.
About Palomar Holdings, Inc.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar’s underwriting and analytical expertise allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, hurricane and flood insurance. Palomar’s principal insurance subsidiary, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, is an admitted carrier in 32 states and has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent).
Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators
Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.
Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.
Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.
Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.
Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.
Adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.
Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.
Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.
Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.
Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.
Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.
Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.
Tangible stockholders’ equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.
Safe Harbor Statement
Safe Harbor Statement

Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business.
Summary of Operating Results
The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:
Three months ended
June 30,
2021
2020
Change
% Change
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Gross written premiums
$
129,359
83,807
$
45,552
54.4
%
Ceded written premiums
(51,568)
(30,198)
(21,370)
70.8
%
Net written premiums
77,791
53,609
24,182
45.1
%
Net earned premiums
54,215
39,320
14,895
37.9
%
Commission and other income
1,006
937
69
7.4
%
Total underwriting revenue (1)
55,221
40,257
14,964
37.2
%
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
7,235
3,978
3,257
81.9
%
Acquisition expenses
22,424
14,886
7,538
50.6
%
Other underwriting expenses
12,539
8,976
3,563
39.7
%
Underwriting income (1)
13,023
12,417
606
4.9
%
Net investment income
2,194
2,114
80
3.8
%
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments
300
778
(478)
(61.4)
%
Income before income taxes
15,517
15,309
208
1.4
%
Income tax expense
3,177
3,297
(120)
(3.6)
%
Net income
$
12,340
$
12,012
$
328
2.7
%
Adjustments:
Expenses associated with transactions and stock offerings
—
456
(456)
NM
Stock-based compensation expense
907
464
443
95.5
%
Amortization of intangibles
252
—
252
NM
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate
16
399
(383)
NM
Tax impact
(278)
(284)
6
NM
Adjusted net income (1)
$
13,237
$
13,047
$
190
1.5
%
Key Financial and Operating Metrics
Annualized return on equity
13.1
%
15.1
%
Annualized adjusted return on equity (1)
14.1
%
16.4
%
Loss ratio
13.3
%
10.1
%
Expense ratio
62.6
%
58.3
%
Combined ratio
76.0
%
68.4
%
Adjusted combined ratio (1)
73.8
%
65.1
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.47
$
0.48
Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1)
$
0.51
$
0.52
Catastrophe losses
$
(1,137)
$
—
Catastrophe loss ratio (1)
(2.1)
%
—
%
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1)
75.9
%
65.1
%
NM- not meaningful
(1)- Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:
Six months ended
June 30,
2021
2020
Change
% Change
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Gross written premiums
$
232,936
$
155,301
$
77,635
50.0
%
Ceded written premiums
(94,932)
(59,693)
(35,239)
59.0
%
Net written premiums
138,004
95,608
42,396
44.3
%
Net earned premiums
101,268
74,126
27,142
36.6
%
Commission and other income
1,717
1,675
42
2.5
%
Total underwriting revenue (1)
102,985
75,801
27,184
35.9
%
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
2,813
5,841
(3,028)
(51.8)
%
Acquisition expenses
41,737
27,933
13,804
49.4
%
Other underwriting expenses
26,786
16,928
9,858
58.2
%
Underwriting income (1)
31,649
25,099
6,550
26.1
%
Net investment income
4,413
4,148
265
6.4
%
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments
(439)
1,219
(1,658)
(136.0)
%
Income before income taxes
35,623
30,466
5,157
16.9
%
Income tax expense
6,653
6,681
(28)
(0.4)
%
Net income
$
28,970
$
23,785
$
5,185
21.8
%
Adjustments:
Expenses associated with transactions and stock offerings
411
708
(297)
NM
Stock-based compensation expense
1,845
907
938
103.4
%
Amortization of intangibles
589
—
589
NM
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate
1,698
399
1,299
NM
Tax impact
(990)
(433)
(557)
NM
Adjusted net income (1)
$
32,523
$
25,366
$
7,157
28.2
%
Key Financial and Operating Metrics
Annualized return on equity
15.6
%
16.0
%
Annualized adjusted return on equity (1)
17.6
%
17.1
%
Loss ratio
2.8
%
7.9
%
Expense ratio
66.0
%
58.3
%
Combined ratio
68.7
%
66.1
%
Adjusted combined ratio (1)
64.3
%
63.4
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.11
$
0.95
Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1)
$
1.24
$
1.02
Catastrophe losses
$
(10,768)
$
—
Catastrophe loss ratio (1)
(10.6)
%
—
%
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1)
74.9
%
63.4
%
NM- not meaningful
(1)- Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets
Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(in thousands, except shares and par value data)
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
Assets
Investments:
Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $384,450 in 2021; $381,279 in 2020)
$
396,637
$
397,987
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $5,407 in 2021; $22,291 in 2020)
5,554
24,322
Total investments
402,191
422,309
Cash and cash equivalents
24,932
33,538
Restricted cash
687
248
Accrued investment income
2,629
2,545
Premium receivable
71,605
48,842
Deferred policy acquisition costs
46,007
35,481
Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses
145,459
94,566
Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses
49,458
10,162
Ceded unearned premiums
37,419
35,031
Prepaid expenses and other assets
37,787
34,119
Property and equipment, net
633
739
Intangible assets, net
10,849
11,512
Total assets
$
829,656
$
729,092
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Liabilities:
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
$
20,954
$
20,730
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses
169,092
129,036
Unearned premiums
222,612
183,489
Ceded premium payable
29,019
22,233
Funds held under reinsurance treaty
6,823
4,515
Deferred tax liabilities, net
4,411
5,376
Total liabilities
452,911
365,379
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
—
—
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 25,369,503 and 25,525,796 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
3
3
Additional paid-in capital
313,910
310,507
Accumulated other comprehensive income
9,757
13,246
Retained earnings
53,075
39,957
Total stockholders' equity
376,745
363,713
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
829,656
$
729,092
Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues:
Gross written premiums
$
129,359
$
83,807
$
232,936
$
155,301
Ceded written premiums
(51,568)
(30,198)
(94,932)
(59,693)
Net written premiums
77,791
53,609
138,004
95,608
Change in unearned premiums
(23,576)
(14,289)
(36,736)
(21,482)
Net earned premiums
54,215
39,320
101,268
74,126
Net investment income
2,194
2,114
4,413
4,148
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments
300
778
(439)
1,219
Commission and other income
1,006
937
1,717
1,675
Total revenues
57,715
43,149
106,959
81,168
Expenses:
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
7,235
3,978
2,813
5,841
Acquisition expenses
22,424
14,886
41,737
27,933
Other underwriting expenses
12,539
8,976
26,786
16,928
Total expenses
42,198
27,840
71,336
50,702
Income before income taxes
15,517
15,309
35,623
30,466
Income tax expense
3,177
3,297
6,653
6,681
Net income
12,340
12,012
28,970
23,785
Other comprehensive income, net:
Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities available for sale for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively
2,710
10,676
(3,489)
4,843
Net comprehensive income
$
15,050
$
22,688
$
25,481
$
28,628
Per Share Data:
Basic earnings per share
$
0.48
$
0.49
$
1.14
$
0.98
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.47
$
0.48
$
1.11
$
0.95
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
25,479,561
24,343,425
25,515,893
24,231,344
Diluted
26,104,880
25,057,029
26,181,206
24,922,630
Underwriting Segment Data
The Company has a single reportable segment and offers primarily earthquake, wind, inland marine, and flood insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product and location are presented below:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
% of
% of
% of
% of
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
Product
Residential Earthquake
$
42,192
32.6
%
$
34,240
40.9
%
$
78,090
33.5
%
$
62,996
40.6
%
Specialty Homeowners
19,135
14.8
%
11,568
13.8
%
33,138
14.2
%
21,413
13.8
%
Commercial Earthquake
17,343
13.4
%
11,818
14.1
%
38,619
16.6
%
22,666
14.6
%
Commercial All Risk
14,976
11.6
%
14,841
17.7
%
23,165
9.9
%
27,297
17.6
%
Inland Marine
11,681
9.0
%
3,451
4.1
%
19,515
8.4
%
5,341
3.4
%
Hawaii Hurricane
7,788
6.0
%
3,242
3.9
%
13,925
6.0
%
5,937
3.8
%
Residential Flood
2,865
2.2
%
2,032
2.4
%
5,149
2.2
%
3,558
2.3
%
Other
13,379
10.4
%
2,615
3.1
%
21,335
9.2
%
6,093
3.9
%
Total Gross Written Premiums
$
129,359
100.0
%
$
83,807
100.0
%
$
232,936
100.0
%
$
155,301
100.0
%
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
% of
% of
% of
% of
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
State
California
$
54,223
41.9
%
$
38,420
45.9
%
$
104,725
45.0
%
$
71,172
45.8
%
Texas
17,373
13.4
%
18,796
22.4
%
28,427
12.2
%
34,587
22.3
%
Florida
11,697
9.0
%
—
0.0
%
17,755
7.6
%
—
0.0
%
Hawaii
9,041
7.0
%
3,840
4.6
%
15,970
6.9
%
6,892
4.5
%
Washington
4,663
3.6
%
3,055
3.7
%
8,751
3.8
%
5,661
3.6
%
North Carolina
4,264
3.3
%
2,609
3.1
%
8,152
3.5
%
4,293
2.8
%
Illinois
3,173
2.5
%
1,694
2.0
%
5,775
2.4
%
2,841
1.8
%
Oregon
2,818
2.2
%
2,289
2.7
%
5,723
2.4
%
4,386
2.8
%
Other
22,107
17.1
%
13,104
15.6
%
37,658
16.2
%
25,469
16.4
%
Total Gross Written Premiums
$
129,359
100.0
%
$
83,807
100.0
%
$
232,936
100.0
%
$
155,301
100.0
%
During the three months ended June 30, 2021, PSIC accounted for $95.3 million or approximately 73.6% of our gross written premiums and PESIC accounted for $34.1 million or approximately 26.4% of our gross written premiums.
During the six months ended June 30, 2021, PSIC accounted for $175.1 million or approximately 75.2% of our gross written premiums and PESIC accounted for $57.8 million or approximately 24.8% of our gross written premiums.
Gross and net earned premiums
The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
Change
% Change
2021
2020
Change
% Change
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Gross earned premiums
$
102,520
$
70,864
$
31,656
44.7
%
$
193,812
$
135,838
$
57,974
42.7
%
Ceded earned premiums
(48,305)
(31,544)
(16,761)
53.1
%
(92,544)
(61,712)
(30,832)
50.0
%
Net earned premiums
$
54,215
$
39,320
$
14,895
37.9
%
$
101,268
$
74,126
$
27,142
36.6
%
Net earned premium ratio
52.9%
55.5%
52.3%
54.6%
Loss detail
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
Change
% Change
2021
2020
Change
% Change
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Catastrophe losses
$
(1,137)
$
—
$
(1,137)
NM
$
(10,768)
$
—
$
(10,768)
NM
Non-catastrophe losses
8,372
3,978
4,394
110.5
%
13,581
5,841
7,740
132.5
%
Total losses and loss adjustment expenses
$
7,235
$
3,978
$
3,257
81.9
%
$
2,813
$
5,841
$
(3,028)
(51.8)
%
NM- not meaningful
The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period
$
19,016
$
4,499
$
34,470
$
3,869
Add: Incurred losses and LAE, net of reinsurance, related to:
Current year
7,612
3,885
5,916
6,064
Prior years
(377)
93
(3,103)
(223)
Total incurred
7,235
3,978
2,813
5,841
Deduct: Loss and LAE payments, net of reinsurance, related to:
Current year
(1,060)
1,171
620
1,522
Prior years
3,678
219
13,030
1,101
Total payments
2,618
1,390
13,650
2,623
Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period
23,633
7,087
23,633
7,087
Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period
145,459
17,129
145,459
17,129
Reserve for losses and LAE gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period
$
169,092
$
24,216
$
169,092
$
24,216
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:
Underwriting revenue
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
Total revenue
$
57,715
$
43,149
$
106,959
$
81,168
Net investment income
(2,194)
(2,114)
(4,413)
(4,148)
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments
(300)
(778)
439
(1,219)
Underwriting revenue
$
55,221
$
40,257
$
102,985
$
75,801
Underwriting income
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
Income before income taxes
$
15,517
$
15,309
$
35,623
$
30,466
Net investment income
(2,194)
(2,114)
(4,413)
(4,148)
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments
(300)
(778)
439
(1,219)
Underwriting income
$
13,023
$
12,417
$
31,649
$
25,099
Adjusted net income
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
Net income
$
12,340
$
12,012
$
28,970
$
23,785
Adjustments:
Expenses associated with transactions and stock offerings
—
456
411
708
Stock-based compensation expense
907
464
1,845
907
Amortization of intangibles
252
—
589
—
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate
16
399
1,698
399
Tax impact
(278)
(284)
(990)
(433)
Adjusted net income
$
13,237
$
13,047
$
32,523
$
25,366
Annualized adjusted return on equity
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Annualized adjusted net income
$
52,948
$
52,188
$
65,046
$
50,732
Average stockholders' equity
$
376,563
$
318,032
$
370,229
$
296,900
Annualized adjusted return on equity
14.1
%
16.4
%
17.6
%
17.1
%
Adjusted combined ratio
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income
$
41,192
$
26,903
$
69,619
$
49,027
Denominator: Net earned premiums
$
54,215
$
39,320
$
101,268
$
74,126
Combined ratio
76.0
%
68.4
%
68.7
%
66.1
%
Adjustments to numerator:
Expenses associated with transactions and stock offerings
$
—
$
(456)
$
(411)
$
(708)
Stock-based compensation expense
(907)
(464)
(1,845)
(907)
Amortization of intangibles
(252)
—
(589)
—
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate
(16)
(399)
(1,698)
(399)
Adjusted combined ratio
73.8
%
65.1
%
64.3
%
63.4
%
Diluted adjusted earnings per share
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(in thousands, except per share data)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Adjusted net income
$
13,237
$
13,047
$
32,523
$
25,366
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted
$
26,104,880
25,057,029
26,181,206
24,922,630
Diluted adjusted earnings per share
$
0.51
$
0.52
$
1.24
$
1.02
Catastrophe loss ratio
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses
$
7,235
$
3,978
$
2,813
$
5,841
Denominator: Net earned premiums
$
54,215
$
39,320
$
101,268
$
74,126
Loss ratio
13.3
%
10.1
%
2.8
%
7.9
%
Numerator: Catastrophe losses
$
(1,137)
$
—
$
(10,768)
$
—
Denominator: Net earned premiums
$
54,215
$
39,320
$
101,268
$
74,126
Catastrophe loss ratio
(2.1)
%
0.0
%
(10.6)
%
0.0
%
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income
$
41,192
$
26,903
$
69,619
$
49,027
Denominator: Net earned premiums
$
54,215
$
39,320
$
101,268
$
74,126
Combined ratio
76.0
%
68.4
%
68.7
%
66.1
%
Adjustments to numerator:
Expenses associated with transactions and stock offerings
$
—
$
(456)
$
(411)
$
(708)
Stock-based compensation expense
(907)
(464)
(1,845)
(907)
Amortization of intangibles
(252)
—
(589)
—
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate
(16)
(399)
(1,698)
(399)
Catastrophe losses
1,137
—
10,768
—
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses
75.9
%
65.1
%
74.9
%
63.4
%
Tangible Stockholders’ equity
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
(in thousands)
Stockholders' equity
$
376,745
$
363,713
Intangible assets
(10,849)
(11,512)
Tangible stockholders' equity
$
365,896
$
352,201