Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Palomar Holdings, Inc
·28 min read

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $12.3 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $12.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income(1) was $13.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $13.0 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.

The Company reported net income of $29.0 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $23.8 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Adjusted net income(1) was $32.5 million, or $1.24 per diluted share for six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $25.4 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Gross written premiums increased by 54.4% to $129.4 million compared to $83.8 million in the second quarter of 2020

  • Net income increased by 2.7% to $12.3 million compared to $12.0 million in the second quarter of 2020

  • Adjusted net income(1) increased by 1.5% to $13.2 million compared to $13.0 million in the second quarter of 2020

  • Total loss ratio of 13.3% compared to 10.1% in the second quarter of 2020

  • Combined ratio of 76.0% compared to 68.4% in the second quarter of 2020

  • Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 73.8%, compared to 65.1% in the second quarter of 2020

  • Annualized return on equity of 13.1%, compared to 15.1% in the second quarter of 2020

  • Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 14.1%, compared to 16.4% in the second quarter of 2020

(1) See discussion of “Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators” below.

“Our second quarter results, highlighted by year-over-year gross written premium growth of 54%, demonstrate the sustained momentum we are seeing across our business,” commented Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that our E&S business, which delivered $34.1 million in gross written premium and grew 43% sequentially from the first quarter, is in the very early innings of its development and has the potential to reach the size of our admitted carrier over time. In addition to our topline growth, importantly we delivered strong earnings, and grew net income despite $3.9 million of non-recurring, incremental reinsurance charges incurred as a result of Winter Storm Uri. During the quarter we continued our focus on using risk transfer to provide a stable earnings base and profitable growth as we successfully completed our June 1 reinsurance renewal in which we procured approximately $180 million of incremental reinsurance limit for earthquakes and $100 million of incremental limit for windstorms. Our reinsurance coverage now exhausts at $1.65 billion for earthquake events and $700 million for hurricane events, which we believe provides ample capacity for our growth.”

Mr. Armstrong added, “While I am very pleased with our growth, I am most proud of our people and the culture they create at Palomar. We analytically and proactively manage our portfolio, product by product and state by state, at a granular level, as we seek to optimize risk adjusted returns, exposures, and most of all profitability. We continue to invest in the development of new product offerings that add value to the market and achieve target returns and as such launched several during the quarter. We remain confident in our ability to expand our product suite, distribution footprint, and earnings base over time. Moreover, we believe we have the capital to execute our strategy for the foreseeable future and opportunistically deploy it towards other initiatives that we believe generate an attractive return. Consistent with that philosophy, during the quarter we repurchased 239,000 shares of our stock under the share repurchase program we announced in late March.”

Underwriting Results
Gross written premiums increased 54.4% to $129.4 million compared to $83.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, while net earned premiums increased 37.9% compared to the prior year’s second quarter. Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the second quarter were $7.2 million due to attritional losses of $8.4 million offset by $1.1 million of favorable development on current and prior year catastrophe losses. The loss ratio for the quarter was 13.3%, including an attritional loss ratio of 15.4%, compared to a loss ratio of 10.1% during the same period last year comprised entirely of attritional losses. Non-catastrophe losses increased mainly due to growth of lines of business subject to attritional losses such as Specialty Homeowners, Flood, and Inland Marine.

Underwriting income(1) was $13.0 million resulting in a combined ratio of 76.0% compared to underwriting income of $12.4 million and a combined ratio of 68.4% during the same period last year. The Company’s second quarter underwriting income and combined ratio were impacted by $3.9 million of additional reinsurance charges from Winter Storm Uri.

The second quarter of 2021 results also include certain expenses related to stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, and catastrophe bond issuances. The second quarter of 2020 results include certain expenses related to the Company’s stock offerings, stock-based compensation, and expenses associated with a catastrophe bond. Without these items, the Company’s adjusted combined ratio was 73.8% in the second quarter compared to 65.1% during the same period last year.

Investment Results
Net investment income increased by 3.8% to $2.2 million compared to $2.1 million in the prior year’s second quarter. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended June 30, 2021, offset by lower yields on invested assets. Funds are generally invested conservatively in high quality securities, including government agency, asset and mortgage-backed securities, municipal and corporate bonds with an average credit quality of "A1/A". The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 3.84 years at June 30, 2021. Cash and invested assets totaled $427.8 million at June 30, 2021. During the current year second quarter, the Company recognized realized and unrealized gains of $0.3 million due to unrealized gains on fixed income based equity securities as compared to realized and unrealized gains of $0.8 million in last year’s second quarter.

Tax Rate
The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was 20.5% compared to 21.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Stockholders’ Equity and Returns
Stockholders' equity was $376.7 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $363.7 million at December 31, 2020. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 13.1% compared to 15.1% for the same period last year while annualized adjusted(1) return on equity was 14.1% compared to 16.4% for the same period last year. During the current quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 239,000 shares, or $15.8 million, of the Company’s previously announced $40 million share repurchase authorization.

Full Year 2021 Outlook
For the full year 2021, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $64.0 million to $69.0 million.

Conference Call
As previously announced, Palomar will host a conference call August 5, 2021, to discuss its second quarter 2021 results at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-423-9813 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8573 (international) and asking for the Palomar Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671 and providing the access code 13721260. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on August 12, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.plmr.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar’s underwriting and analytical expertise allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, hurricane and flood insurance. Palomar’s principal insurance subsidiary, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, is an admitted carrier in 32 states and has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent).

To learn more, visit PLMR.com

Follow Palomar on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @PLMRInsurance

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators
Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Tangible stockholders’ equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.

Safe Harbor Statement
Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact
Media Inquiries
Sarah Flocken
1-240-630-0316
sarah@conwaymarketinggroup.com

Investor Relations
Shannon Devine
1-619-771-1743
investors@plmr.com

Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.



Summary of Operating Results

The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:

Three months ended

June 30,

2021

2020

Change

% Change

($ in thousands, except per share data)

Gross written premiums

$

129,359

83,807

$

45,552

54.4

%

Ceded written premiums

(51,568)

(30,198)

(21,370)

70.8

%

Net written premiums

77,791

53,609

24,182

45.1

%

Net earned premiums

54,215

39,320

14,895

37.9

%

Commission and other income

1,006

937

69

7.4

%

Total underwriting revenue (1)

55,221

40,257

14,964

37.2

%

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

7,235

3,978

3,257

81.9

%

Acquisition expenses

22,424

14,886

7,538

50.6

%

Other underwriting expenses

12,539

8,976

3,563

39.7

%

Underwriting income (1)

13,023

12,417

606

4.9

%

Net investment income

2,194

2,114

80

3.8

%

Net realized and unrealized gains on investments

300

778

(478)

(61.4)

%

Income before income taxes

15,517

15,309

208

1.4

%

Income tax expense

3,177

3,297

(120)

(3.6)

%

Net income

$

12,340

$

12,012

$

328

2.7

%

Adjustments:

Expenses associated with transactions and stock offerings

456

(456)

NM

Stock-based compensation expense

907

464

443

95.5

%

Amortization of intangibles

252

252

NM

Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate

16

399

(383)

NM

Tax impact

(278)

(284)

6

NM

Adjusted net income (1)

$

13,237

$

13,047

$

190

1.5

%

Key Financial and Operating Metrics

Annualized return on equity

13.1

%

15.1

%

Annualized adjusted return on equity (1)

14.1

%

16.4

%

Loss ratio

13.3

%

10.1

%

Expense ratio

62.6

%

58.3

%

Combined ratio

76.0

%

68.4

%

Adjusted combined ratio (1)

73.8

%

65.1

%

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.47

$

0.48

Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1)

$

0.51

$

0.52

Catastrophe losses

$

(1,137)

$

Catastrophe loss ratio (1)

(2.1)

%

%

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1)

75.9

%

65.1

%

NM- not meaningful

(1)- Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:

Six months ended

June 30,

2021

2020

Change

% Change

($ in thousands, except per share data)

Gross written premiums

$

232,936

$

155,301

$

77,635

50.0

%

Ceded written premiums

(94,932)

(59,693)

(35,239)

59.0

%

Net written premiums

138,004

95,608

42,396

44.3

%

Net earned premiums

101,268

74,126

27,142

36.6

%

Commission and other income

1,717

1,675

42

2.5

%

Total underwriting revenue (1)

102,985

75,801

27,184

35.9

%

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

2,813

5,841

(3,028)

(51.8)

%

Acquisition expenses

41,737

27,933

13,804

49.4

%

Other underwriting expenses

26,786

16,928

9,858

58.2

%

Underwriting income (1)

31,649

25,099

6,550

26.1

%

Net investment income

4,413

4,148

265

6.4

%

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments

(439)

1,219

(1,658)

(136.0)

%

Income before income taxes

35,623

30,466

5,157

16.9

%

Income tax expense

6,653

6,681

(28)

(0.4)

%

Net income

$

28,970

$

23,785

$

5,185

21.8

%

Adjustments:

Expenses associated with transactions and stock offerings

411

708

(297)

NM

Stock-based compensation expense

1,845

907

938

103.4

%

Amortization of intangibles

589

589

NM

Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate

1,698

399

1,299

NM

Tax impact

(990)

(433)

(557)

NM

Adjusted net income (1)

$

32,523

$

25,366

$

7,157

28.2

%

Key Financial and Operating Metrics

Annualized return on equity

15.6

%

16.0

%

Annualized adjusted return on equity (1)

17.6

%

17.1

%

Loss ratio

2.8

%

7.9

%

Expense ratio

66.0

%

58.3

%

Combined ratio

68.7

%

66.1

%

Adjusted combined ratio (1)

64.3

%

63.4

%

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.11

$

0.95

Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1)

$

1.24

$

1.02

Catastrophe losses

$

(10,768)

$

Catastrophe loss ratio (1)

(10.6)

%

%

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1)

74.9

%

63.4

%

NM- not meaningful

(1)- Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and par value data)

June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

Assets

Investments:

Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $384,450 in 2021; $381,279 in 2020)

$

396,637

$

397,987

Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $5,407 in 2021; $22,291 in 2020)

5,554

24,322

Total investments

402,191

422,309

Cash and cash equivalents

24,932

33,538

Restricted cash

687

248

Accrued investment income

2,629

2,545

Premium receivable

71,605

48,842

Deferred policy acquisition costs

46,007

35,481

Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses

145,459

94,566

Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses

49,458

10,162

Ceded unearned premiums

37,419

35,031

Prepaid expenses and other assets

37,787

34,119

Property and equipment, net

633

739

Intangible assets, net

10,849

11,512

Total assets

$

829,656

$

729,092

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

Liabilities:

Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

$

20,954

$

20,730

Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses

169,092

129,036

Unearned premiums

222,612

183,489

Ceded premium payable

29,019

22,233

Funds held under reinsurance treaty

6,823

4,515

Deferred tax liabilities, net

4,411

5,376

Total liabilities

452,911

365,379

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 25,369,503 and 25,525,796 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

3

3

Additional paid-in capital

313,910

310,507

Accumulated other comprehensive income

9,757

13,246

Retained earnings

53,075

39,957

Total stockholders' equity

376,745

363,713

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

829,656

$

729,092

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues:

Gross written premiums

$

129,359

$

83,807

$

232,936

$

155,301

Ceded written premiums

(51,568)

(30,198)

(94,932)

(59,693)

Net written premiums

77,791

53,609

138,004

95,608

Change in unearned premiums

(23,576)

(14,289)

(36,736)

(21,482)

Net earned premiums

54,215

39,320

101,268

74,126

Net investment income

2,194

2,114

4,413

4,148

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments

300

778

(439)

1,219

Commission and other income

1,006

937

1,717

1,675

Total revenues

57,715

43,149

106,959

81,168

Expenses:

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

7,235

3,978

2,813

5,841

Acquisition expenses

22,424

14,886

41,737

27,933

Other underwriting expenses

12,539

8,976

26,786

16,928

Total expenses

42,198

27,840

71,336

50,702

Income before income taxes

15,517

15,309

35,623

30,466

Income tax expense

3,177

3,297

6,653

6,681

Net income

12,340

12,012

28,970

23,785

Other comprehensive income, net:

Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities available for sale for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively

2,710

10,676

(3,489)

4,843

Net comprehensive income

$

15,050

$

22,688

$

25,481

$

28,628

Per Share Data:

Basic earnings per share

$

0.48

$

0.49

$

1.14

$

0.98

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.47

$

0.48

$

1.11

$

0.95

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

Basic

25,479,561

24,343,425

25,515,893

24,231,344

Diluted

26,104,880

25,057,029

26,181,206

24,922,630

Underwriting Segment Data

The Company has a single reportable segment and offers primarily earthquake, wind, inland marine, and flood insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product and location are presented below:

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

($ in thousands)

($ in thousands)

% of

% of

% of

% of

Amount

GWP

Amount

GWP

Amount

GWP

Amount

GWP

Product

Residential Earthquake

$

42,192

32.6

%

$

34,240

40.9

%

$

78,090

33.5

%

$

62,996

40.6

%

Specialty Homeowners

19,135

14.8

%

11,568

13.8

%

33,138

14.2

%

21,413

13.8

%

Commercial Earthquake

17,343

13.4

%

11,818

14.1

%

38,619

16.6

%

22,666

14.6

%

Commercial All Risk

14,976

11.6

%

14,841

17.7

%

23,165

9.9

%

27,297

17.6

%

Inland Marine

11,681

9.0

%

3,451

4.1

%

19,515

8.4

%

5,341

3.4

%

Hawaii Hurricane

7,788

6.0

%

3,242

3.9

%

13,925

6.0

%

5,937

3.8

%

Residential Flood

2,865

2.2

%

2,032

2.4

%

5,149

2.2

%

3,558

2.3

%

Other

13,379

10.4

%

2,615

3.1

%

21,335

9.2

%

6,093

3.9

%

Total Gross Written Premiums

$

129,359

100.0

%

$

83,807

100.0

%

$

232,936

100.0

%

$

155,301

100.0

%


Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

($ in thousands)

($ in thousands)

% of

% of

% of

% of

Amount

GWP

Amount

GWP

Amount

GWP

Amount

GWP

State

California

$

54,223

41.9

%

$

38,420

45.9

%

$

104,725

45.0

%

$

71,172

45.8

%

Texas

17,373

13.4

%

18,796

22.4

%

28,427

12.2

%

34,587

22.3

%

Florida

11,697

9.0

%

0.0

%

17,755

7.6

%

0.0

%

Hawaii

9,041

7.0

%

3,840

4.6

%

15,970

6.9

%

6,892

4.5

%

Washington

4,663

3.6

%

3,055

3.7

%

8,751

3.8

%

5,661

3.6

%

North Carolina

4,264

3.3

%

2,609

3.1

%

8,152

3.5

%

4,293

2.8

%

Illinois

3,173

2.5

%

1,694

2.0

%

5,775

2.4

%

2,841

1.8

%

Oregon

2,818

2.2

%

2,289

2.7

%

5,723

2.4

%

4,386

2.8

%

Other

22,107

17.1

%

13,104

15.6

%

37,658

16.2

%

25,469

16.4

%

Total Gross Written Premiums

$

129,359

100.0

%

$

83,807

100.0

%

$

232,936

100.0

%

$

155,301

100.0

%

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, PSIC accounted for $95.3 million or approximately 73.6% of our gross written premiums and PESIC accounted for $34.1 million or approximately 26.4% of our gross written premiums.

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, PSIC accounted for $175.1 million or approximately 75.2% of our gross written premiums and PESIC accounted for $57.8 million or approximately 24.8% of our gross written premiums.

Gross and net earned premiums

The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

Change

% Change

2021

2020

Change

% Change

($ in thousands)

($ in thousands)

Gross earned premiums

$

102,520

$

70,864

$

31,656

44.7

%

$

193,812

$

135,838

$

57,974

42.7

%

Ceded earned premiums

(48,305)

(31,544)

(16,761)

53.1

%

(92,544)

(61,712)

(30,832)

50.0

%

Net earned premiums

$

54,215

$

39,320

$

14,895

37.9

%

$

101,268

$

74,126

$

27,142

36.6

%

Net earned premium ratio

52.9%

55.5%

52.3%

54.6%

Loss detail

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

Change

% Change

2021

2020

Change

% Change

($ in thousands)

($ in thousands)

Catastrophe losses

$

(1,137)

$

$

(1,137)

NM

$

(10,768)

$

$

(10,768)

NM

Non-catastrophe losses

8,372

3,978

4,394

110.5

%

13,581

5,841

7,740

132.5

%

Total losses and loss adjustment expenses

$

7,235

$

3,978

$

3,257

81.9

%

$

2,813

$

5,841

$

(3,028)

(51.8)

%

NM- not meaningful

The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(in thousands)

(in thousands)

Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period

$

19,016

$

4,499

$

34,470

$

3,869

Add: Incurred losses and LAE, net of reinsurance, related to:

Current year

7,612

3,885

5,916

6,064

Prior years

(377)

93

(3,103)

(223)

Total incurred

7,235

3,978

2,813

5,841

Deduct: Loss and LAE payments, net of reinsurance, related to:

Current year

(1,060)

1,171

620

1,522

Prior years

3,678

219

13,030

1,101

Total payments

2,618

1,390

13,650

2,623

Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period

23,633

7,087

23,633

7,087

Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period

145,459

17,129

145,459

17,129

Reserve for losses and LAE gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period

$

169,092

$

24,216

$

169,092

$

24,216

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:

Underwriting revenue

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(in thousands)

(in thousands)

Total revenue

$

57,715

$

43,149

$

106,959

$

81,168

Net investment income

(2,194)

(2,114)

(4,413)

(4,148)

Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments

(300)

(778)

439

(1,219)

Underwriting revenue

$

55,221

$

40,257

$

102,985

$

75,801

Underwriting income

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(in thousands)

(in thousands)

Income before income taxes

$

15,517

$

15,309

$

35,623

$

30,466

Net investment income

(2,194)

(2,114)

(4,413)

(4,148)

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments

(300)

(778)

439

(1,219)

Underwriting income

$

13,023

$

12,417

$

31,649

$

25,099

Adjusted net income

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(in thousands)

(in thousands)

Net income

$

12,340

$

12,012

$

28,970

$

23,785

Adjustments:

Expenses associated with transactions and stock offerings

456

411

708

Stock-based compensation expense

907

464

1,845

907

Amortization of intangibles

252

589

Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate

16

399

1,698

399

Tax impact

(278)

(284)

(990)

(433)

Adjusted net income

$

13,237

$

13,047

$

32,523

$

25,366

Annualized adjusted return on equity

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

($ in thousands)

($ in thousands)

Annualized adjusted net income

$

52,948

$

52,188

$

65,046

$

50,732

Average stockholders' equity

$

376,563

$

318,032

$

370,229

$

296,900

Annualized adjusted return on equity

14.1

%

16.4

%

17.6

%

17.1

%

Adjusted combined ratio

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

($ in thousands)

($ in thousands)

Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income

$

41,192

$

26,903

$

69,619

$

49,027

Denominator: Net earned premiums

$

54,215

$

39,320

$

101,268

$

74,126

Combined ratio

76.0

%

68.4

%

68.7

%

66.1

%

Adjustments to numerator:

Expenses associated with transactions and stock offerings

$

$

(456)

$

(411)

$

(708)

Stock-based compensation expense

(907)

(464)

(1,845)

(907)

Amortization of intangibles

(252)

(589)

Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate

(16)

(399)

(1,698)

(399)

Adjusted combined ratio

73.8

%

65.1

%

64.3

%

63.4

%

Diluted adjusted earnings per share

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(in thousands, except per share data)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Adjusted net income

$

13,237

$

13,047

$

32,523

$

25,366

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted

$

26,104,880

25,057,029

26,181,206

24,922,630

Diluted adjusted earnings per share

$

0.51

$

0.52

$

1.24

$

1.02

Catastrophe loss ratio

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

($ in thousands)

($ in thousands)

Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses

$

7,235

$

3,978

$

2,813

$

5,841

Denominator: Net earned premiums

$

54,215

$

39,320

$

101,268

$

74,126

Loss ratio

13.3

%

10.1

%

2.8

%

7.9

%

Numerator: Catastrophe losses

$

(1,137)

$

$

(10,768)

$

Denominator: Net earned premiums

$

54,215

$

39,320

$

101,268

$

74,126

Catastrophe loss ratio

(2.1)

%

0.0

%

(10.6)

%

0.0

%

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

($ in thousands)

($ in thousands)

Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income

$

41,192

$

26,903

$

69,619

$

49,027

Denominator: Net earned premiums

$

54,215

$

39,320

$

101,268

$

74,126

Combined ratio

76.0

%

68.4

%

68.7

%

66.1

%

Adjustments to numerator:

Expenses associated with transactions and stock offerings

$

$

(456)

$

(411)

$

(708)

Stock-based compensation expense

(907)

(464)

(1,845)

(907)

Amortization of intangibles

(252)

(589)

Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate

(16)

(399)

(1,698)

(399)

Catastrophe losses

1,137

10,768

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

75.9

%

65.1

%

74.9

%

63.4

%

Tangible Stockholders’ equity

June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

(in thousands)

Stockholders' equity

$

376,745

$

363,713

Intangible assets

(10,849)

(11,512)

Tangible stockholders' equity

$

365,896

$

352,201


