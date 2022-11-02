Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Palomar Holdings, Inc

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $4.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income(1) was $7.4 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022 as compared to $1.7 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.



Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Gross written premiums increased by 66.2% to $253.1 million compared to $152.3 million in the third quarter of 2021

Net income of $4.3 million, compared to $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2021

Adjusted net income ( 1) of $7.4 million, compared to $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2021

Total loss ratio of 39.6% compared to 44.0% in the third quarter of 2021

Combined ratio of 94.8% compared to 102.8% in the third quarter of 2021

Adjusted combined ratio ( 1) of 90.3%, compared to 100.2% in the third quarter of 2021

Annualized return on equity of 4.6%, compared to 0.3% in the third quarter of 2021

Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 7.9%, compared to 1.8% in the third quarter of 2021

(1) See discussion of “Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators” below.

Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am very proud of our third quarter results as they are a further testament to our commitment to profitable growth and our execution of Palomar 2X – our intermediate term strategic plan of doubling our adjusted underwriting income while achieving a 20% adjusted return on equity. We grew the gross written premium of the business by 66%, and despite incurring a full retention loss from Hurricane Ian, we generated an adjusted ROE of 10% when adding back realized and unrealized gains and losses from our investment portfolio. The quarter’s results validate the resilience of our model as the business grew adjusted net income by 328% from the prior year.”

“Ian will go down as a historic storm and our thoughts and prayers are with all of those impacted by the storm. From a business perspective, we are pleased that our losses should under index the industry due to the underwriting actions we’ve implemented over the last few years that have meaningfully reduced our continental hurricane exposure.”

“The growing contributions in the quarter of our newer business lines such as inland marine and casualty have further catalyzed Palomar 2X. While our results led to a modestly higher attritional loss ratio than plan, it is worth noting that 29% of these attritional losses were from lines of business that we have exited or restructured. As such, we at Palomar strongly feel that our third quarter performance demonstrates our sustained execution of Palomar 2X and we believe we are well-positioned for further profitable growth over the remainder of 2022 and into 2023,” concluded Mr. Armstrong.

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums increased 66.2% to $253.1 million compared to $152.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, while net earned premiums increased 20.4% compared to the prior year’s third quarter.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the third quarter were $30.9 million including $18.4 million of non-catastrophe attritional losses, and $12.5 million of catastrophe losses from Hurricane Ian. The loss ratio for the quarter was 39.6%, comprised of a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 16.0% and an attritional loss ratio of 23.6%, compared to a loss ratio of 44.0% during the same period last year comprised of a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 27.0% and an attritional loss ratio of 17.0%.

The third quarter catastrophe loss results include a full retention loss from Hurricane Ian. The expected losses from Hurricane Ian also result in additional ceded reinsurance premium of $3.1 million, with $1.3 million recognized in the third quarter of 2022 and the remaining $1.8 million recognized over the remaining term of the June 1, 2022 reinsurance treaty.

Non-catastrophe losses and loss ratio increased mainly due to the growth of lines of business subject to attritional losses, such as Inland Marine, Casualty, and Commercial All Risk. The attritional loss ratio for the quarter was modestly higher than the annualized loss ratio previously targeted. Higher than projected premium from new lines of business central to the success of Palomar 2X contributed to the loss totals. Additionally, approximately $5.3 million or 29% of the of the losses for the quarter were from lines of business in runoff or restructured.

Underwriting income(1) was $4.1 million resulting in a combined ratio of 94.8% compared to an underwriting loss of $1.8 million and a combined ratio of 102.8% during the same period last year. Excluding expenses related to transactions, stock-based compensation, and amortization of intangibles, the Company’s adjusted underwriting income(1) was $7.5 million resulting in an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 90.3% in the third quarter compared to an adjusted underwriting loss(1) of $0.2 million and an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 100.2% during the same period last year. The adjusted underwriting income(1) increased and the adjusted combined ratio(1) decreased primarily due to the combination of higher underwriting revenue(1) and lower expense ratio and loss ratio compared to the prior year’s third quarter.

Investment Results

Net investment income increased by 67.4% to $3.7 million compared to $2.2 million in the prior year’s third quarter. The year over year increase was a result of a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended September 30, 2022 due to cash generated from operations and higher yields on fixed income investments. Funds are generally invested conservatively in high quality securities, including government agency, asset and mortgage-backed securities, municipal and corporate bonds with an average credit quality of "A1/A" with a small portion of our portfolio invested in equity securities. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 4.03 years at September 30, 2022. Cash and invested assets totaled $541.8 million at September 30, 2022. During the third quarter, the Company recorded realized and unrealized losses of $2.4 million as compared to realized and unrealized losses of $0.3 million in last year’s third quarter due primarily to higher mark-to-market losses on equity securities.

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was 17.5% compared to negative 101.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. For the current quarter and prior year quarter, the Company’s income tax rate was lower than the statutory rate of 21% due primarily to the tax impact of the permanent component of employee stock option exercises.

Stockholders’ Equity and Returns

Stockholders' equity was $367.8 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $377.8 million at September 30, 2021. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 4.6% compared to 0.3% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity(1) was 7.9% compared to 1.8% for the same period in the prior year. During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 52,185 shares for $3.0 million of the Company’s previously announced $100 million share repurchase authorization. As of September 30, 2022, $76.7 million remains available for future repurchases.

2022 Outlook

For 2022 the Company expects to achieve full year adjusted net income of $82 million to $85 million. The range includes additional reinsurance expense resulting from Hurricane Ian and excludes catastrophes and realized and unrealized gains and losses.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”). Palomar is an innovative insurer serving residential and commercial clients in specialty markets including the market for earthquake insurance. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators

Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

Annualized Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Annualized adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Adjusted underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.

Tangible stockholders’ equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.

Safe Harbor Statement

Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Summary of Operating Results:

The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

Three months ended September 30, 2022 2021 Change % Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Gross written premiums $ 253,128 $ 152,332 $ 100,796 66.2 % Ceded written premiums (161,930 ) (58,073 ) (103,857 ) 178.8 % Net written premiums 91,198 94,259 (3,061 ) (3.2 )% Net earned premiums 77,942 64,720 13,222 20.4 % Commission and other income 1,362 1,018 344 33.8 % Total underwriting revenue (1) 79,304 65,738 13,566 20.6 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses 30,900 28,475 2,425 8.5 % Acquisition expenses 27,210 26,412 798 3.0 % Other underwriting expenses 17,114 12,652 4,462 35.3 % Underwriting income (loss) (1) 4,080 (1,801 ) 5,881 NM Interest expense (270 ) — (270 ) NM Net investment income 3,744 2,236 1,508 67.4 % Net realized and unrealized losses on investments (2,356 ) (313 ) (2,043 ) NM Income before income taxes 5,198 122 5,076 NM Income tax expense (benefit) 912 (124 ) 1,036 NM Net income $ 4,286 $ 246 $ 4,040 NM Adjustments: Expenses associated with transactions 45 — 45 NM Stock-based compensation expense 3,092 1,525 1,567 102.8 % Amortization of intangibles 313 115 198 172.4 % Tax impact (376 ) (166 ) (210 ) 126.5 % Adjusted net income (1) $ 7,360 $ 1,720 $ 5,640 NM Key Financial and Operating Metrics Annualized return on equity 4.6 % 0.3 % Annualized adjusted return on equity (1) 7.9 % 1.8 % Loss ratio 39.6 % 44.0 % Expense ratio 55.1 % 58.8 % Combined ratio 94.8 % 102.8 % Adjusted combined ratio (1) 90.3 % 100.2 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.01 Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1) $ 0.29 $ 0.07 Catastrophe losses $ 12,500 $ 17,487 Catastrophe loss ratio (1) 16.0 % 27.0 % Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1) 74.3 % 73.2 % Adjusted underwriting income (loss) (1) $ 7,530 $ (161 ) $ 7,691 NM NM - not meaningful

(1)- Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.









The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 Change % Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Gross written premiums $ 642,751 $ 385,267 $ 257,484 66.8 % Ceded written premiums (374,109 ) (153,005 ) (221,104 ) 144.5 % Net written premiums 268,642 232,262 36,380 15.7 % Net earned premiums 234,239 165,988 68,251 41.1 % Commission and other income 3,129 2,735 394 14.4 % Total underwriting revenue (1) 237,368 168,723 68,645 40.7 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses 60,251 31,288 28,963 92.6 % Acquisition expenses 83,928 68,150 15,778 23.2 % Other underwriting expenses 51,233 39,438 11,795 29.9 % Underwriting income (1) 41,956 29,847 12,109 40.6 % Interest expense (475 ) — (475 ) NM Net investment income 9,462 6,649 2,813 42.3 % Net realized and unrealized losses on investments (8,369 ) (752 ) (7,617 ) NM Income before income taxes 42,574 35,744 6,830 19.1 % Income tax expense 9,163 6,529 2,634 40.3 % Net income $ 33,411 $ 29,215 $ 4,196 14.4 % Adjustments: Expenses associated with transactions 130 411 (281 ) (68.4 )% Stock-based compensation expense 8,556 3,370 5,186 153.9 % Amortization of intangibles 942 704 238 33.8 % Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate 1,992 1,698 294 17.3 % Tax impact (1,395 ) (1,156 ) (239 ) 20.7 % Adjusted net income (1) $ 43,636 $ 34,242 $ 9,394 27.4 % Key Financial and Operating Metrics Annualized return on equity 11.7 % 10.5 % Annualized adjusted return on equity (1) 15.3 % 12.3 % Loss ratio 25.7 % 18.8 % Expense ratio 56.4 % 63.2 % Combined ratio 82.1 % 82.0 % Adjusted combined ratio (1) 77.1 % 78.3 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.29 $ 1.12 Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1) $ 1.69 $ 1.31 Catastrophe losses $ 13,529 $ 6,719 Catastrophe loss ratio (1) 5.8 % 4.0 % Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1) 71.4 % 74.2 % Adjusted underwriting income (1) $ 53,576 $ 36,030 $ 17,546 48.7 % NM- not meaningful







Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and par value data)

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Investments: Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $530,992 in 2022; $426,122 in 2021) $ 476,794 $ 432,682 Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $42,111 in 2022; $31,834 in 2021) 35,468 33,261 Total investments 512,262 465,943 Cash and cash equivalents 29,471 50,284 Restricted cash 73 87 Accrued investment income 3,333 2,725 Premiums receivable, net 186,850 88,012 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions 57,000 55,953 Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 131,575 127,947 Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses 45,393 29,368 Ceded unearned premiums 182,657 58,315 Prepaid expenses and other assets 46,414 37,072 Deferred tax assets, net 12,200 — Property and equipment, net 663 527 Intangible assets, net 8,575 9,501 Total assets $ 1,216,466 $ 925,734 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 20,655 $ 21,284 Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 205,823 173,366 Unearned premiums 443,463 284,665 Ceded premium payable 145,918 37,460 Funds held under reinsurance treaty 6,362 10,882 Deferred tax liabilities, net — 3,908 Borrowings from credit agreements 26,400 — Total liabilities 848,621 531,565 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 25,229,486 and 25,428,929 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 330,381 318,902 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (42,629 ) 5,312 Retained earnings 80,090 69,952 Total stockholders' equity 367,845 394,169 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,216,466 $ 925,734







Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Gross written premiums $ 253,128 $ 152,332 $ 642,751 $ 385,267 Ceded written premiums (161,930 ) (58,073 ) (374,109 ) (153,005 ) Net written premiums 91,198 94,259 268,642 232,262 Change in unearned premiums (13,256 ) (29,539 ) (34,403 ) (66,274 ) Net earned premiums 77,942 64,720 234,239 165,988 Net investment income 3,744 2,236 9,462 6,649 Net realized and unrealized losses on investments (2,356 ) (313 ) (8,369 ) (752 ) Commission and other income 1,362 1,018 3,129 2,735 Total revenues 80,692 67,661 238,461 174,620 Expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 30,900 28,475 60,251 31,288 Acquisition expenses 27,210 26,412 83,928 68,150 Other underwriting expenses 17,114 12,652 51,233 39,438 Interest expense 270 — 475 — Total expenses 75,494 67,539 195,887 138,876 Income before income taxes 5,198 122 42,574 35,744 Income tax expense (benefit) 912 (124 ) 9,163 6,529 Net income 4,286 246 33,411 29,215 Other comprehensive income (loss), net: Net unrealized losses on securities available for sale for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively (15,412 ) (1,655 ) (47,941 ) (5,144 ) Net comprehensive income (loss) $ (11,126 ) $ (1,409 ) $ (14,530 ) $ 24,071 Per Share Data: Basic earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.01 $ 1.32 $ 1.15 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.01 $ 1.29 $ 1.12 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 25,209,368 25,388,630 25,258,333 25,473,006 Diluted 25,787,625 26,043,680 25,808,387 26,133,664







Underwriting Segment Data

The Company has a single reportable segment and offers primarily property and casualty insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product, location and company are presented below:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) % of % of % of % of Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP Product Fronting Premiums $ 82,232 32.5 % $ — 0.0 % $ 154,232 24.0 % $ — 0.0 % Residential Earthquake 59,569 23.5 % 50,075 32.9 % 159,995 24.9 % 128,165 33.3 % Commercial Earthquake 32,647 12.9 % 27,433 18.0 % 90,894 14.1 % 66,052 17.1 % Inland Marine 30,842 12.2 % 19,532 12.8 % 72,214 11.2 % 39,047 10.1 % Casualty 12,888 5.1 % 2,868 1.9 % 25,697 4.0 % 5,504 1.4 % Hawaii Hurricane 9,425 3.7 % 8,996 5.9 % 24,579 3.8 % 22,921 6.0 % Commercial All Risk 9,224 3.6 % 6,867 4.5 % 41,647 6.5 % 30,032 7.8 % Residential Flood 3,871 1.5 % 3,228 2.1 % 10,448 1.6 % 8,377 2.2 % Specialty Homeowners (94) (0.0) % 19,881 13.1 % 30,082 4.7 % 53,018 13.8 % Other 12,524 5.0 % 13,452 8.8 % 32,963 5.1 % 32,151 8.4 % Total Gross Written Premiums $ 253,128 100.0 % $ 152,332 100.0 % $ 642,751 100.0 % $ 385,267 100.0 %





Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) % of % of % of % of Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP State California $ 131,016 51.8 % $ 72,505 47.6 % $ 292,865 45.6 % $ 180,142 46.8 % Texas 26,234 10.4 % 19,715 13.0 % 71,499 11.1 % 48,142 12.5 % Washington 13,573 5.4 % 7,180 4.7 % 29,391 4.6 % 15,931 4.1 % Hawaii 10,998 4.3 % 10,342 6.8 % 29,729 4.6 % 26,312 6.8 % Oregon 7,738 3.1 % 3,964 2.6 % 16,483 2.6 % 9,686 2.5 % Florida 7,445 2.9 % 7,203 4.7 % 27,216 4.2 % 24,958 6.5 % Illinois 4,204 1.7 % 2,893 1.9 % 13,153 2.1 % 8,668 2.3 % New York 3,738 1.5 % 618 0.4 % 8,401 1.3 % 1,273 0.3 % Other 48,182 19.0 % 27,912 18.3 % 154,014 24.0 % 70,155 18.2 % Total Gross Written Premiums $ 253,128 100.0 % $ 152,332 100.0 % $ 642,751 100.0 % $ 385,267 100.0 %





Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) % of % of % of % of Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP Subsidiary PSIC $ 136,814 54.0 % $ 110,875 72.8 % $ 357,156 55.6 % $ 285,991 74.2 % PESIC 116,314 46.0 % 41,457 27.2 % 285,595 44.4 % 99,276 25.8 % Total Gross Written Premiums $ 253,128 100.0 % $ 152,332 100.0 % $ 642,751 100.0 % $ 385,267 100.0 %

Gross and net earned premiums





The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 Change % Change 2022 2021 Change % Change ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Gross earned premiums $ 186,938 $ 117,276 $ 69,662 59.4 % $ 484,005 $ 311,088 $ 172,917 55.6 % Ceded earned premiums (108,996) (52,556) (56,440) 107.4 % (249,766) (145,100) (104,666) 72.1 % Net earned premiums $ 77,942 $ 64,720 $ 13,222 20.4 % $ 234,239 $ 165,988 $ 68,251 41.1 % Net earned premium ratio 41.7% 55.2% 48.4% 53.4%

Loss detail

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 Change % Change 2022 2021 Change % Change ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Catastrophe losses $ 12,500 $ 17,487 $ (4,987) (28.5) % $ 13,529 $ 6,719 $ 6,810 101.4 % Non-catastrophe losses 18,400 10,988 7,412 67.5 % 46,722 24,569 22,153 90.2 % Total losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 30,900 $ 28,475 $ 2,425 8.5 % $ 60,251 $ 31,288 $ 28,963 92.6 %

The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) (in thousands) Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period $ 55,769 $ 23,633 $ 45,419 $ 34,470 Add: Incurred losses and LAE, net of reinsurance, related to: Current year 30,904 28,286 58,703 34,202 Prior years (4) 189 1,548 (2,914) Total incurred 30,900 28,475 60,251 31,288 Deduct: Loss and LAE payments, net of reinsurance, related to: Current year 7,873 2,787 13,762 3,407 Prior years 4,548 2,678 17,660 15,708 Total payments 12,421 5,465 31,422 19,115 Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period 74,248 46,643 74,248 46,643 Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period 131,575 129,044 131,575 129,044 Reserve for losses and LAE gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period $ 205,823 $ 175,687 $ 205,823 $ 175,687

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:

Underwriting revenue

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) (in thousands) Total revenue $ 80,692 $ 67,661 $ 238,461 $ 174,620 Net investment income (3,744) (2,236) (9,462) (6,649) Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments 2,356 313 8,369 752 Underwriting revenue $ 79,304 $ 65,738 $ 237,368 $ 168,723

Underwriting income and adjusted underwriting income

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) (in thousands) Income before income taxes $ 5,198 $ 122 $ 42,574 $ 35,744 Net investment income (3,744) (2,236) (9,462) (6,649) Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments 2,356 313 8,369 752 Interest expense 270 — 475 — Underwriting income $ 4,080 $ (1,801) $ 41,956 $ 29,847 Expenses associated with transactions 45 — 130 411 Stock-based compensation expense 3,092 1,525 8,556 3,370 Amortization of intangibles 313 115 942 704 Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate — — 1,992 1,698 Adjusted underwriting income $ 7,530 $ (161) $ 53,576 $ 36,030

Adjusted net income

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net income $ 4,286 $ 246 $ 33,411 $ 29,215 Adjustments: Expenses associated with transactions 45 — 130 411 Stock-based compensation expense 3,092 1,525 8,556 3,370 Amortization of intangibles 313 115 942 704 Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate — — 1,992 1,698 Tax impact (376) (166) (1,395) (1,156) Adjusted net income $ 7,360 $ 1,720 $ 43,636 $ 34,242

Annualized adjusted return on equity

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Annualized adjusted net income $ 29,441 $ 6,880 $ 58,181 $ 45,656 Average stockholders' equity $ 372,955 $ 377,260 $ 381,007 $ 370,745 Annualized adjusted return on equity 7.9 % 1.8 % 15.3 % 12.3 %

Adjusted combined ratio

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $ 73,862 $ 66,521 $ 192,283 $ 136,141 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 77,942 $ 64,720 $ 234,239 $ 165,988 Combined ratio 94.8 % 102.8 % 82.1 % 82.0 % Adjustments to numerator: Expenses associated with transactions $ (45) $ — $ (130) $ (411) Stock-based compensation expense (3,092) (1,525) (8,556) (3,370) Amortization of intangibles (313) (115) (942) (704) Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate — — (1,992) (1,698) Adjusted combined ratio 90.3 % 100.2 % 77.1 % 78.3 %

Diluted adjusted earnings per share

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands, except per share data) (in thousands, except per share data) Adjusted net income $ 7,360 $ 1,720 $ 43,636 $ 34,242 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 25,787,625 26,043,680 25,808,387 26,133,664 Diluted adjusted earnings per share $ 0.29 $ 0.07 $ 1.69 $ 1.31

Catastrophe loss ratio

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 30,900 $ 28,475 $ 60,251 $ 31,288 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 77,942 $ 64,720 $ 234,239 $ 165,988 Loss ratio 39.6 % 44.0 % 25.7 % 18.8 % Numerator: Catastrophe losses $ 12,500 $ 17,487 $ 13,529 $ 6,719 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 77,942 $ 64,720 $ 234,239 $ 165,988 Catastrophe loss ratio 16.0 % 27.0 % 5.8 % 4.0 %

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $ 73,862 $ 66,521 $ 192,283 $ 136,141 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 77,942 $ 64,720 $ 234,239 $ 165,988 Combined ratio 94.8 % 102.8 % 82.1 % 82.0 % Adjustments to numerator: Expenses associated with transactions $ (45) $ — $ (130) $ (411) Stock-based compensation expense (3,092) (1,525) (8,556) (3,370) Amortization of intangibles (313) (115) (942) (704) Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate — — (1,992) (1,698) Catastrophe losses (12,500) (17,487) (13,529) (6,719) Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses 74.3 % 73.2 % 71.4 % 74.2 %

Tangible Stockholders’ equity

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (in thousands) Stockholders' equity $ 367,845 $ 394,169 Intangible assets (8,575) (9,501) Tangible stockholders' equity $ 359,270 $ 384,668



