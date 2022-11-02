U.S. markets closed

Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Palomar Holdings, Inc
·29 min read
Palomar Holdings, Inc
Palomar Holdings, Inc

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $4.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income(1) was $7.4 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022 as compared to $1.7 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Gross written premiums increased by 66.2% to $253.1 million compared to $152.3 million in the third quarter of 2021

  • Net income of $4.3 million, compared to $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2021

  • Adjusted net income(1) of $7.4 million, compared to $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2021

  • Total loss ratio of 39.6% compared to 44.0% in the third quarter of 2021

  • Combined ratio of 94.8% compared to 102.8% in the third quarter of 2021

  • Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 90.3%, compared to 100.2% in the third quarter of 2021

  • Annualized return on equity of 4.6%, compared to 0.3% in the third quarter of 2021

  • Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 7.9%, compared to 1.8% in the third quarter of 2021

(1)        See discussion of “Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators” below.

Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am very proud of our third quarter results as they are a further testament to our commitment to profitable growth and our execution of Palomar 2X – our intermediate term strategic plan of doubling our adjusted underwriting income while achieving a 20% adjusted return on equity. We grew the gross written premium of the business by 66%, and despite incurring a full retention loss from Hurricane Ian, we generated an adjusted ROE of 10% when adding back realized and unrealized gains and losses from our investment portfolio. The quarter’s results validate the resilience of our model as the business grew adjusted net income by 328% from the prior year.”

“Ian will go down as a historic storm and our thoughts and prayers are with all of those impacted by the storm. From a business perspective, we are pleased that our losses should under index the industry due to the underwriting actions we’ve implemented over the last few years that have meaningfully reduced our continental hurricane exposure.”

“The growing contributions in the quarter of our newer business lines such as inland marine and casualty have further catalyzed Palomar 2X. While our results led to a modestly higher attritional loss ratio than plan, it is worth noting that 29% of these attritional losses were from lines of business that we have exited or restructured. As such, we at Palomar strongly feel that our third quarter performance demonstrates our sustained execution of Palomar 2X and we believe we are well-positioned for further profitable growth over the remainder of 2022 and into 2023,” concluded Mr. Armstrong.

Underwriting Results
Gross written premiums increased 66.2% to $253.1 million compared to $152.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, while net earned premiums increased 20.4% compared to the prior year’s third quarter.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the third quarter were $30.9 million including $18.4 million of non-catastrophe attritional losses, and $12.5 million of catastrophe losses from Hurricane Ian. The loss ratio for the quarter was 39.6%, comprised of a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 16.0% and an attritional loss ratio of 23.6%, compared to a loss ratio of 44.0% during the same period last year comprised of a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 27.0% and an attritional loss ratio of 17.0%.

The third quarter catastrophe loss results include a full retention loss from Hurricane Ian. The expected losses from Hurricane Ian also result in additional ceded reinsurance premium of $3.1 million, with $1.3 million recognized in the third quarter of 2022 and the remaining $1.8 million recognized over the remaining term of the June 1, 2022 reinsurance treaty.

Non-catastrophe losses and loss ratio increased mainly due to the growth of lines of business subject to attritional losses, such as Inland Marine, Casualty, and Commercial All Risk. The attritional loss ratio for the quarter was modestly higher than the annualized loss ratio previously targeted. Higher than projected premium from new lines of business central to the success of Palomar 2X contributed to the loss totals. Additionally, approximately $5.3 million or 29% of the of the losses for the quarter were from lines of business in runoff or restructured.

Underwriting income(1) was $4.1 million resulting in a combined ratio of 94.8% compared to an underwriting loss of $1.8 million and a combined ratio of 102.8% during the same period last year. Excluding expenses related to transactions, stock-based compensation, and amortization of intangibles, the Company’s adjusted underwriting income(1) was $7.5 million resulting in an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 90.3% in the third quarter compared to an adjusted underwriting loss(1) of $0.2 million and an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 100.2% during the same period last year. The adjusted underwriting income(1) increased and the adjusted combined ratio(1) decreased primarily due to the combination of higher underwriting revenue(1) and lower expense ratio and loss ratio compared to the prior year’s third quarter.

Investment Results
Net investment income increased by 67.4% to $3.7 million compared to $2.2 million in the prior year’s third quarter. The year over year increase was a result of a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended September 30, 2022 due to cash generated from operations and higher yields on fixed income investments. Funds are generally invested conservatively in high quality securities, including government agency, asset and mortgage-backed securities, municipal and corporate bonds with an average credit quality of "A1/A" with a small portion of our portfolio invested in equity securities. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 4.03 years at September 30, 2022. Cash and invested assets totaled $541.8 million at September 30, 2022. During the third quarter, the Company recorded realized and unrealized losses of $2.4 million as compared to realized and unrealized losses of $0.3 million in last year’s third quarter due primarily to higher mark-to-market losses on equity securities.

Tax Rate
The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was 17.5% compared to negative 101.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. For the current quarter and prior year quarter, the Company’s income tax rate was lower than the statutory rate of 21% due primarily to the tax impact of the permanent component of employee stock option exercises.

Stockholders’ Equity and Returns
Stockholders' equity was $367.8 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $377.8 million at September 30, 2021. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 4.6% compared to 0.3% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity(1) was 7.9% compared to 1.8% for the same period in the prior year. During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 52,185 shares for $3.0 million of the Company’s previously announced $100 million share repurchase authorization. As of September 30, 2022, $76.7 million remains available for future repurchases.

2022 Outlook
For 2022 the Company expects to achieve full year adjusted net income of $82 million to $85 million. The range includes additional reinsurance expense resulting from Hurricane Ian and excludes catastrophes and realized and unrealized gains and losses.

Conference Call
As previously announced, Palomar will host a conference call Thursday November 3, 2022, to discuss its third quarter 2022 results at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 3, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13732950. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 10, 2022.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.palomarspecialty.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”). Palomar is an innovative insurer serving residential and commercial clients in specialty markets including the market for earthquake insurance. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best. 
To learn more, visit PLMR.com.

Follow Palomar on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @PLMRInsurance

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators

Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

Annualized Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Annualized adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses.  See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Adjusted underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.

Tangible stockholders’ equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.

Safe Harbor Statement
Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact
Media Inquiries 
Lindsay Conner 
1-551-206-6217 
lconner@plmr.com

Investor Relations
Jamie Lillis
1-203-428-3223
investors@plmr.com
Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.


Summary of Operating Results:

The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30, 

 

 

 

 

 

 

    

2022

    

2021

    

Change

    

% Change

 

 

($ in thousands, except per share data)

 

Gross written premiums

 

$

253,128

 

$

152,332

 

$

100,796

 

66.2

%

Ceded written premiums

 

 

(161,930

)

 

(58,073

)

 

(103,857

)

178.8

%

Net written premiums

 

 

91,198

 

 

94,259

 

 

(3,061

)

(3.2

)%

Net earned premiums

 

 

77,942

 

 

64,720

 

 

13,222

 

20.4

%

Commission and other income

 

 

1,362

 

 

1,018

 

 

344

 

33.8

%

Total underwriting revenue (1)

 

 

79,304

 

 

65,738

 

 

13,566

 

20.6

%

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

 

30,900

 

 

28,475

 

 

2,425

 

8.5

%

Acquisition expenses

 

 

27,210

 

 

26,412

 

 

798

 

3.0

%

Other underwriting expenses

 

 

17,114

 

 

12,652

 

 

4,462

 

35.3

%

Underwriting income (loss) (1)

 

 

4,080

 

 

(1,801

)

 

5,881

 

NM

 

Interest expense

 

 

(270

)

 

 

 

(270

)

NM

 

Net investment income

 

 

3,744

 

 

2,236

 

 

1,508

 

67.4

%

Net realized and unrealized losses on investments

 

 

(2,356

)

 

(313

)

 

(2,043

)

NM

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

5,198

 

 

122

 

 

5,076

 

NM

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

912

 

 

(124

)

 

1,036

 

NM

 

Net income

 

$

4,286

 

$

246

 

$

4,040

 

NM

 

Adjustments:

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses associated with transactions

 

 

45

 

 

 

 

45

 

NM

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

3,092

 

 

1,525

 

 

1,567

 

102.8

%

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

313

 

 

115

 

 

198

 

172.4

%

Tax impact

 

 

(376

)

 

(166

)

 

(210

)

126.5

%

Adjusted net income (1)

 

$

7,360

 

$

1,720

 

$

5,640

 

NM

 

Key Financial and Operating Metrics

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

  

 

Annualized return on equity

 

 

4.6

%

 

0.3

%

 

  

 

  

 

Annualized adjusted return on equity (1)

 

 

7.9

%

 

1.8

%

 

  

 

  

 

Loss ratio

 

 

39.6

%

 

44.0

%

 

  

 

  

 

Expense ratio

 

 

55.1

%

 

58.8

%

 

  

 

  

 

Combined ratio

 

 

94.8

%

 

102.8

%

 

  

 

  

 

Adjusted combined ratio (1)

 

 

90.3

%

 

100.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

0.17

 

$

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1)

 

$

0.29

 

$

0.07

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catastrophe losses

 

$

12,500

 

$

17,487

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catastrophe loss ratio (1)

 

 

16.0

%

 

27.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1)

 

 

74.3

%

 

73.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted underwriting income (loss) (1)

 

$

7,530

 

$

(161

)

$

7,691

 

NM

 

NM - not meaningful

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)- Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.



The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

 

 

Nine months ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30, 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

Change

 

% Change

 

 

 

($ in thousands, except per share data)

 

Gross written premiums

 

$

642,751

 

$

385,267

 

$

257,484

 

66.8

%

Ceded written premiums

 

 

(374,109

)

 

(153,005

)

 

(221,104

)

144.5

%

Net written premiums

 

 

268,642

 

 

232,262

 

 

36,380

 

15.7

%

Net earned premiums

 

 

234,239

 

 

165,988

 

 

68,251

 

41.1

%

Commission and other income

 

 

3,129

 

 

2,735

 

 

394

 

14.4

%

Total underwriting revenue (1)

 

 

237,368

 

 

168,723

 

 

68,645

 

40.7

%

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

 

60,251

 

 

31,288

 

 

28,963

 

92.6

%

Acquisition expenses

 

 

83,928

 

 

68,150

 

 

15,778

 

23.2

%

Other underwriting expenses

 

 

51,233

 

 

39,438

 

 

11,795

 

29.9

%

Underwriting income (1)

 

 

41,956

 

 

29,847

 

 

12,109

 

40.6

%

Interest expense

 

 

(475

)

 

 

 

(475

)

NM

 

Net investment income

 

 

9,462

 

 

6,649

 

 

2,813

 

42.3

%

Net realized and unrealized losses on investments

 

 

(8,369

)

 

(752

)

 

(7,617

)

NM

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

42,574

 

 

35,744

 

 

6,830

 

19.1

%

Income tax expense

 

 

9,163

 

 

6,529

 

 

2,634

 

40.3

%

Net income

 

$

33,411

 

$

29,215

 

$

4,196

 

14.4

%

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses associated with transactions

 

 

130

 

 

411

 

 

(281

)

(68.4

)%

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

8,556

 

 

3,370

 

 

5,186

 

153.9

%

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

942

 

 

704

 

 

238

 

33.8

%

Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate

 

 

1,992

 

 

1,698

 

 

294

 

17.3

%

Tax impact

 

 

(1,395

)

 

(1,156

)

 

(239

)

20.7

%

Adjusted net income (1)

 

$

43,636

 

$

34,242

 

$

9,394

 

27.4

%

Key Financial and Operating Metrics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Annualized return on equity

 

 

11.7

%

 

10.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

Annualized adjusted return on equity (1)

 

 

15.3

%

 

12.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

Loss ratio

 

 

25.7

%

 

18.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

Expense ratio

 

 

56.4

%

 

63.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

Combined ratio

 

 

82.1

%

 

82.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted combined ratio (1)

 

 

77.1

%

 

78.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

1.29

 

$

1.12

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1)

 

$

1.69

 

$

1.31

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catastrophe losses

 

$

13,529

 

$

6,719

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catastrophe loss ratio (1)

 

 

5.8

%

 

4.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1)

 

 

71.4

%

 

74.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted underwriting income (1)

 

$

53,576

 

$

36,030

 

$

17,546

 

48.7

%

NM- not meaningful

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and par value data)

 

    

September 30, 

    

December 31, 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $530,992 in 2022; $426,122 in 2021)

 

$

476,794

 

$

432,682

Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $42,111 in 2022; $31,834 in 2021)

 

 

35,468

 

 

33,261

Total investments

 

 

512,262

 

 

465,943

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

29,471

 

 

50,284

Restricted cash

 

 

73

 

 

87

Accrued investment income

 

 

3,333

 

 

2,725

Premiums receivable, net

 

 

186,850

 

 

88,012

Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions

 

 

57,000

 

 

55,953

Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

 

131,575

 

 

127,947

Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

 

45,393

 

 

29,368

Ceded unearned premiums

 

 

182,657

 

 

58,315

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

46,414

 

 

37,072

Deferred tax assets, net

 

 

12,200

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

663

 

 

527

Intangible assets, net

 

 

8,575

 

 

9,501

Total assets

 

$

1,216,466

 

$

925,734

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

 

$

20,655

 

$

21,284

Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

 

205,823

 

 

173,366

Unearned premiums

 

 

443,463

 

 

284,665

Ceded premium payable

 

 

145,918

 

 

37,460

Funds held under reinsurance treaty

 

 

6,362

 

 

10,882

Deferred tax liabilities, net

 

 

 

 

3,908

Borrowings from credit agreements

 

 

26,400

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

848,621

 

 

531,565

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 25,229,486 and 25,428,929 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

3

 

 

3

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

330,381

 

 

318,902

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

(42,629

)

 

5,312

Retained earnings

 

 

80,090

 

 

69,952

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

367,845

 

 

394,169

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

1,216,466

 

$

925,734



Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30, 

 

 

September 30, 

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross written premiums

 

$

253,128

 

 

$

152,332

 

 

$

642,751

 

 

$

385,267

 

Ceded written premiums

 

 

(161,930

)

 

 

(58,073

)

 

 

(374,109

)

 

 

(153,005

)

Net written premiums

 

 

91,198

 

 

 

94,259

 

 

 

268,642

 

 

 

232,262

 

Change in unearned premiums

 

 

(13,256

)

 

 

(29,539

)

 

 

(34,403

)

 

 

(66,274

)

Net earned premiums

 

 

77,942

 

 

 

64,720

 

 

 

234,239

 

 

 

165,988

 

Net investment income

 

 

3,744

 

 

 

2,236

 

 

 

9,462

 

 

 

6,649

 

Net realized and unrealized losses on investments

 

 

(2,356

)

 

 

(313

)

 

 

(8,369

)

 

 

(752

)

Commission and other income

 

 

1,362

 

 

 

1,018

 

 

 

3,129

 

 

 

2,735

 

Total revenues

 

 

80,692

 

 

 

67,661

 

 

 

238,461

 

 

 

174,620

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

 

30,900

 

 

 

28,475

 

 

 

60,251

 

 

 

31,288

 

Acquisition expenses

 

 

27,210

 

 

 

26,412

 

 

 

83,928

 

 

 

68,150

 

Other underwriting expenses

 

 

17,114

 

 

 

12,652

 

 

 

51,233

 

 

 

39,438

 

Interest expense

 

 

270

 

 

 

 

 

 

475

 

 

 

 

Total expenses

 

 

75,494

 

 

 

67,539

 

 

 

195,887

 

 

 

138,876

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

5,198

 

 

 

122

 

 

 

42,574

 

 

 

35,744

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

912

 

 

 

(124

)

 

 

9,163

 

 

 

6,529

 

Net income

 

 

4,286

 

 

 

246

 

 

 

33,411

 

 

 

29,215

 

Other comprehensive income (loss), net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net unrealized losses on securities available for sale for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively

 

 

(15,412

)

 

 

(1,655

)

 

 

(47,941

)

 

 

(5,144

)

Net comprehensive income (loss)

 

$

(11,126

)

 

$

(1,409

)

 

$

(14,530

)

 

$

24,071

 

Per Share Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

1.32

 

 

$

1.15

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

1.29

 

 

$

1.12

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

25,209,368

 

 

 

25,388,630

 

 

 

25,258,333

 

 

 

25,473,006

 

Diluted

 

 

25,787,625

 

 

 

26,043,680

 

 

 

25,808,387

 

 

 

26,133,664

 



Underwriting Segment Data

The Company has a single reportable segment and offers primarily property and casualty insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product, location and company are presented below:

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

Amount

 

GWP

 

Amount

 

GWP

 

 

Amount

 

GWP

 

Amount

 

GWP

 

Product

    

 

  

    

  

    

 

  

    

  

 

    

 

  

    

  

    

 

  

    

  

 

Fronting Premiums

 

$

82,232

 

32.5

%

$

 

0.0

%

 

$

154,232

 

24.0

%

$

 

0.0

%

Residential Earthquake

 

 

59,569

 

23.5

%

 

50,075

 

32.9

%

 

 

159,995

 

24.9

%

 

128,165

 

33.3

%

Commercial Earthquake

 

 

32,647

 

12.9

%

 

27,433

 

18.0

%

 

 

90,894

 

14.1

%

 

66,052

 

17.1

%

Inland Marine

 

 

30,842

 

12.2

%

 

19,532

 

12.8

%

 

 

72,214

 

11.2

%

 

39,047

 

10.1

%

Casualty

 

 

12,888

 

5.1

%

 

2,868

 

1.9

%

 

 

25,697

 

4.0

%

 

5,504

 

1.4

%

Hawaii Hurricane

 

 

9,425

 

3.7

%

 

8,996

 

5.9

%

 

 

24,579

 

3.8

%

 

22,921

 

6.0

%

Commercial All Risk

 

 

9,224

 

3.6

%

 

6,867

 

4.5

%

 

 

41,647

 

6.5

%

 

30,032

 

7.8

%

Residential Flood

 

 

3,871

 

1.5

%

 

3,228

 

2.1

%

 

 

10,448

 

1.6

%

 

8,377

 

2.2

%

Specialty Homeowners

 

 

(94)

 

(0.0)

%

 

19,881

 

13.1

%

 

 

30,082

 

4.7

%

 

53,018

 

13.8

%

Other

 

 

12,524

 

5.0

%

 

13,452

 

8.8

%

 

 

32,963

 

5.1

%

 

32,151

 

8.4

%

Total Gross Written Premiums

 

$

253,128

 

100.0

%

$

152,332

 

100.0

%

 

$

642,751

 

100.0

%

$

385,267

 

100.0

%


 

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

Amount

 

GWP

 

Amount

 

GWP

 

 

Amount

 

GWP

 

Amount

 

GWP

 

State

    

 

  

    

  

    

 

  

    

  

 

    

 

  

    

  

    

 

  

    

  

 

California

 

$

131,016

 

51.8

%

$

72,505

 

47.6

%

 

$

292,865

 

45.6

%

$

180,142

 

46.8

%

Texas

 

 

26,234

 

10.4

%

 

19,715

 

13.0

%

 

 

71,499

 

11.1

%

 

48,142

 

12.5

%

Washington

 

 

13,573

 

5.4

%

 

7,180

 

4.7

%

 

 

29,391

 

4.6

%

 

15,931

 

4.1

%

Hawaii

 

 

10,998

 

4.3

%

 

10,342

 

6.8

%

 

 

29,729

 

4.6

%

 

26,312

 

6.8

%

Oregon

 

 

7,738

 

3.1

%

 

3,964

 

2.6

%

 

 

16,483

 

2.6

%

 

9,686

 

2.5

%

Florida

 

 

7,445

 

2.9

%

 

7,203

 

4.7

%

 

 

27,216

 

4.2

%

 

24,958

 

6.5

%

Illinois

 

 

4,204

 

1.7

%

 

2,893

 

1.9

%

 

 

13,153

 

2.1

%

 

8,668

 

2.3

%

New York

 

 

3,738

 

1.5

%

 

618

 

0.4

%

 

 

8,401

 

1.3

%

 

1,273

 

0.3

%

Other

 

 

48,182

 

19.0

%

 

27,912

 

18.3

%

 

 

154,014

 

24.0

%

 

70,155

 

18.2

%

Total Gross Written Premiums

 

$

253,128

 

100.0

%

$

152,332

 

100.0

%

 

$

642,751

 

100.0

%

$

385,267

 

100.0

%


 

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

Amount

 

GWP

 

Amount

 

GWP

 

 

Amount

 

GWP

 

Amount

 

GWP

 

Subsidiary

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PSIC

 

$

136,814

 

54.0

%

$

110,875

 

72.8

%

 

$

357,156

 

55.6

%

$

285,991

 

74.2

%

PESIC

 

 

116,314

 

46.0

%

 

41,457

 

27.2

%

 

 

285,595

 

44.4

%

 

99,276

 

25.8

%

Total Gross Written Premiums

 

$

253,128

 

100.0

%

$

152,332

 

100.0

%

 

$

642,751

 

100.0

%

$

385,267

 

100.0

%

Gross and net earned premiums


The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30, 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30, 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

    

2022

    

2021

    

Change

    

% Change

 

 

2022

    

2021

    

Change

    

% Change

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

($ in thousands)

Gross earned premiums

 

$

186,938

 

$

117,276

 

$

69,662

 

59.4

%

 

 

$

484,005

 

$

311,088

 

$

172,917

 

55.6

%

Ceded earned premiums

 

 

(108,996)

 

 

(52,556)

 

 

(56,440)

 

107.4

%

 

 

 

(249,766)

 

 

(145,100)

 

 

(104,666)

 

72.1

%

Net earned premiums

 

$

77,942

 

$

64,720

 

$

13,222

 

20.4

%

 

 

$

234,239

 

$

165,988

 

$

68,251

 

41.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earned premium ratio

 

 

41.7%

 

 

55.2%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

48.4%

 

 

53.4%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss detail

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30, 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30, 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

    

2022

    

2021

    

Change

    

% Change

 

 

2022

    

2021

    

Change

    

% Change

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

($ in thousands)

Catastrophe losses

 

$

12,500

 

$

17,487

 

$

(4,987)

 

(28.5)

%

 

 

$

13,529

 

$

6,719

 

$

6,810

 

101.4

%

Non-catastrophe losses

 

 

18,400

 

 

10,988

 

 

7,412

 

67.5

%

 

 

 

46,722

 

 

24,569

 

 

22,153

 

90.2

%

Total losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

$

30,900

 

$

28,475

 

$

2,425

 

8.5

%

 

 

$

60,251

 

$

31,288

 

$

28,963

 

92.6

%

The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 

 

    

2022

    

2021

 

2022

    

2021

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

(in thousands)

Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period

 

$

55,769

 

$

23,633

 

$

45,419

 

$

34,470

Add: Incurred losses and LAE, net of reinsurance, related to:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current year

 

 

30,904

 

 

28,286

 

 

58,703

 

 

34,202

Prior years

 

 

(4)

 

 

189

 

 

1,548

 

 

(2,914)

Total incurred

 

 

30,900

 

 

28,475

 

 

60,251

 

 

31,288

Deduct: Loss and LAE payments, net of reinsurance, related to:

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

Current year

 

 

7,873

 

 

2,787

 

 

13,762

 

 

3,407

Prior years

 

 

4,548

 

 

2,678

 

 

17,660

 

 

15,708

Total payments

 

 

12,421

 

 

5,465

 

 

31,422

 

 

19,115

Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period

 

 

74,248

 

 

46,643

 

 

74,248

 

 

46,643

Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period

 

 

131,575

 

 

129,044

 

 

131,575

 

 

129,044

Reserve for losses and LAE gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period

 

$

205,823

 

$

175,687

 

$

205,823

 

$

175,687

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:

Underwriting revenue

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 

 

 

September 30, 

 

    

2022

    

2021

 

    

2022

    

2021

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

(in thousands)

Total revenue

 

$

80,692

 

$

67,661

 

 

$

238,461

 

$

174,620

Net investment income

 

 

(3,744)

 

 

(2,236)

 

 

 

(9,462)

 

 

(6,649)

Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments

 

 

2,356

 

 

313

 

 

 

8,369

 

 

752

Underwriting revenue

 

$

79,304

 

$

65,738

 

 

$

237,368

 

$

168,723

Underwriting income and adjusted underwriting income

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 

 

 

September 30, 

 

    

2022

    

2021

 

    

2022

    

2021

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

(in thousands)

Income before income taxes

 

$

5,198

    

$

122

 

 

$

42,574

    

$

35,744

Net investment income

 

 

(3,744)

 

 

(2,236)

 

 

 

(9,462)

 

 

(6,649)

Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments

 

 

2,356

 

 

313

 

 

 

8,369

 

 

752

Interest expense

 

 

270

 

 

 

 

 

475

 

 

Underwriting income

 

$

4,080

 

$

(1,801)

 

 

$

41,956

 

$

29,847

Expenses associated with transactions

 

 

45

 

 

 

 

 

130

 

 

411

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

3,092

 

 

1,525

 

 

 

8,556

 

 

3,370

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

313

 

 

115

 

 

 

942

 

 

704

Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,992

 

 

1,698

Adjusted underwriting income

 

$

7,530

 

$

(161)

 

 

$

53,576

 

$

36,030

Adjusted net income

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 

 

 

September 30, 

 

    

2022

    

2021

 

    

2022

    

2021

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

(in thousands)

Net income

 

$

4,286

    

$

246

 

 

$

33,411

    

$

29,215

Adjustments:

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

 

  

 

 

  

Expenses associated with transactions

 

 

45

 

 

 

 

 

130

 

 

411

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

3,092

 

 

1,525

 

 

 

8,556

 

 

3,370

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

313

 

 

115

 

 

 

942

 

 

704

Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,992

 

 

1,698

Tax impact

 

 

(376)

 

 

(166)

 

 

 

(1,395)

 

 

(1,156)

Adjusted net income

 

$

7,360

 

$

1,720

 

 

$

43,636

 

$

34,242

Annualized adjusted return on equity

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 

 

 

September 30, 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Annualized adjusted net income

 

$

29,441

 

$

6,880

 

 

$

58,181

 

$

45,656

 

Average stockholders' equity

 

$

372,955

 

$

377,260

 

 

$

381,007

 

$

370,745

 

Annualized adjusted return on equity

 

 

7.9

%

 

1.8

%

 

 

15.3

%

 

12.3

%

Adjusted combined ratio

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 

 

 

September 30, 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income

 

$

73,862

 

$

66,521

 

 

$

192,283

 

$

136,141

 

Denominator: Net earned premiums

 

$

77,942

 

$

64,720

 

 

$

234,239

 

$

165,988

 

Combined ratio

 

 

94.8

%

 

102.8

%

 

 

82.1

%

 

82.0

%

Adjustments to numerator:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses associated with transactions

 

$

(45)

 

$

 

 

$

(130)

 

$

(411)

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(3,092)

 

 

(1,525)

 

 

 

(8,556)

 

 

(3,370)

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

(313)

 

 

(115)

 

 

 

(942)

 

 

(704)

 

Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,992)

 

 

(1,698)

 

Adjusted combined ratio

 

 

90.3

%

 

100.2

%

 

 

77.1

%

 

78.3

%

Diluted adjusted earnings per share

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 

 

 

September 30, 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income

 

$

7,360

 

$

1,720

 

 

$

43,636

 

$

34,242

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted

 

 

25,787,625

 

 

26,043,680

 

 

 

25,808,387

 

 

26,133,664

Diluted adjusted earnings per share

 

$

0.29

 

$

0.07

 

 

$

1.69

 

$

1.31

Catastrophe loss ratio

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30, 

 

 

September 30, 

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

$

30,900

 

$

28,475

 

 

$

60,251

 

$

31,288

 

Denominator: Net earned premiums

 

$

77,942

 

$

64,720

 

 

$

234,239

 

$

165,988

 

Loss ratio

 

 

39.6

%

 

44.0

%

 

 

25.7

%

 

18.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Numerator: Catastrophe losses

 

$

12,500

 

$

17,487

 

 

$

13,529

 

$

6,719

 

Denominator: Net earned premiums

 

$

77,942

 

$

64,720

 

 

$

234,239

 

$

165,988

 

Catastrophe loss ratio

 

 

16.0

%

 

27.0

%

 

 

5.8

%

 

4.0

%

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30, 

 

 

September 30, 

 

 

 

2022

    

2021

 

 

2022

    

2021

 

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income

 

$

73,862

 

$

66,521

 

 

$

192,283

 

$

136,141

 

Denominator: Net earned premiums

 

$

77,942

 

$

64,720

 

 

$

234,239

 

$

165,988

 

Combined ratio

 

 

94.8

%

 

102.8

%

 

 

82.1

%

 

82.0

%

Adjustments to numerator:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses associated with transactions

 

$

(45)

 

$

 

 

$

(130)

 

$

(411)

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(3,092)

 

 

(1,525)

 

 

 

(8,556)

 

 

(3,370)

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

(313)

 

 

(115)

 

 

 

(942)

 

 

(704)

 

Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,992)

 

 

(1,698)

 

Catastrophe losses

 

 

(12,500)

 

 

(17,487)

 

 

 

(13,529)

 

 

(6,719)

 

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

 

 

74.3

%

 

73.2

%

 

 

71.4

%

 

74.2

%

Tangible Stockholders’ equity

 

 

September 30, 

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

(in thousands)

Stockholders' equity

 

$

367,845

 

$

394,169

Intangible assets

 

 

(8,575)

 

 

(9,501)

Tangible stockholders' equity

 

$

359,270

 

$

384,668


