Angela Grant, the Chief Legal Officer of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR), has sold 2,000 shares of the company on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $75.29 per share, resulting in a total value of $150,580.

Palomar Holdings Inc is a specialty insurance company that focuses on providing insurance products for personal and commercial clients. The company's offerings include specialty property insurance and other niche markets, catering to clients who require tailored insurance solutions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,054 shares of Palomar Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The latest transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, with no insider buys reported over the same period.

The insider transaction history for Palomar Holdings Inc shows a trend of insider selling, with 37 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Palomar Holdings Inc shares were trading at $75.29, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.8306 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 23.59, which is above the industry median of 12.5 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 0.83, with a GF Value of $90.68, indicating that Palomar Holdings Inc is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Palomar Holdings Inc's Chief Legal Officer Angela Grant Sells Company Shares

Palomar Holdings Inc's Chief Legal Officer Angela Grant Sells Company Shares

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

