Do Palomar Holdings' (NASDAQ:PLMR) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ:PLMR). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Palomar Holdings with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Palomar Holdings' Improving Profits

Palomar Holdings has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. It's good to see that Palomar Holdings' EPS has grown from US$1.80 to US$2.09 over twelve months. This amounts to a 16% gain; a figure that shareholders will be pleased to see.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. On the revenue front, Palomar Holdings has done well over the past year, growing revenue by 32% to US$327m but EBIT margin figures were less stellar, seeing a decline over the last 12 months. So it seems the future may hold further growth, especially if EBIT margins can remain steady.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Palomar Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Palomar Holdings insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. With a whopping US$54m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

Is Palomar Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Palomar Holdings is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if Palomar Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

