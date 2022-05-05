U.S. markets open in 16 minutes

Paltalk to Host First Quarter 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 4:30pm ET

Paltalk, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • PALT
Paltalk, Inc.
Paltalk, Inc.

Jericho, NY, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Paltalk, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALT) (“Paltalk,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”), a leading communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications, is pleased to announce that it will host its first quarter 2022 earnings results conference call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 4:30pm Eastern Time.

Paltalk CEO Jason Katz and CFO Kara Jenny will discuss the Company’s quarterly results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and address shareholder questions.

The details for the conference call can be found below.

First Quarter 2022 Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Dial-In Phone Numbers: Toll Free: 877-545-0523

International: 973-528-0016
Participant Access Code: 275986

Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2856/45492

Replay: Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 45492

If you would like to submit a question, please send an email with your question to nyc@clearthink.capital prior to the call. Paltalk will do their best to answer all questions.

About Paltalk, Inc.

Paltalk, Inc. is a communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications. Our product portfolio includes Paltalk and Camfrog, which together host one of the world’s largest collections of video-based communities. Our other products include Tinychat and Vumber. The Company has an over 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 14 patents.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.paltalk.com.

To be added to our news distribution list, please visit: http://www.paltalk.com/investor-alerts/.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to retain the listing of its common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our results of operations and our business; our ability to effectively market and generate revenue from our applications; our ability to release new applications or improve upon or add features to existing applications on schedule or at all; risks and uncertainties related to our increasing focus on the use of new and novel technologies to enhance our applications, and our ability to timely complete development of applications using new technologies; our ability to effectively secure new software development and licensing customers; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the use of the internet and privacy and protection of user data; risks related to our holdings of digital tokens, including risks related to the volatility of the trading price of digital tokens and our ability to convert digital tokens into fiat currency; and our ability to manage our partnerships and strategic alliances. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Contacts:

IR@paltalk.com

ClearThink

nyc@clearthink.capital

917-658-7878


