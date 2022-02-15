U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

Paltalk Partners with NoGood to Accelerate User Acquisition for its Paltalk Application

·4 min read
Targeting New Users to Lead to Increase in Subscribers and Revenue

Jericho, NY, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Paltalk, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALT) (“Paltalk,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”), a leading communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications, is pleased to announce it has partnered with NoGood, a growth marketing firm based in New York City, with offices in Los Angeles and Miami, for its Paltalk application.

NoGood specializes in user acquisition with expertise in SEO, content marketing, SEM/PPC, social ads, CRO, email marketing, video marketing, SMS marketing and performance branding.

Dan Mills, VP of Client Partnerships at NoGood, stated, “Paltalk is a unique application connecting people with common interests. Given the worldwide social network, paid user base and feature set, the user engagement is high which makes for an attractive business model. Our goal is to raise the visibility and awareness of Paltalk and convert that increased exposure to users and paid subscribers. We have had a lot of success across a wide variety of applications and brands and believe our team and processes will benefit Paltalk.”

Jason Katz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Paltalk, commented, “We are very excited to put some of our recently raised money to work with NoGood as we look to accelerate user and revenue growth and build incremental shareholder value. NoGood has been instrumental in helping many startups and scaleups dramatically increase their traffic, conversion and users. One of the goals from our capital raise in the fourth quarter is to carefully increase our marketing efforts in order to provide a meaningful contribution to users and revenue.”

About NoGood

Born in New York, NoGood is a squad of growth leads, creatives, designers, engineers, and data scientists who help unlock rapid growth for the world’s most iconic brands and fast-growing VC-backed startups. We were never able to find the marketing team we wanted, so we built it — one expert at a time. We are a team of innovators across industries and we partner with the best. We help many growth organizations in consumer, SaaS, retail, and healthcare reach their full potential.

For additional information on NoGood, please visit: https://nogood.io/.

About Paltalk, Inc.

Paltalk, Inc. is a communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications. Our product portfolio includes Paltalk and Camfrog, which together host one of the world’s largest collections of video-based communities. Our other products include Tinychat and Vumber. The Company has an over 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 18 patents.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.paltalk.com.

To be added to our news distribution list, please visit: http://www.paltalk.com/investor-alerts/.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to retain the listing of its common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our results of operations and our business; our ability to effectively market and generate revenue from our applications; our ability to release new applications or improve upon or add features to existing applications on schedule or at all; risks and uncertainties related to our increasing focus on the use of new and novel technologies to enhance our applications, and our ability to timely complete development of applications using new technologies; our ability to effectively secure new software development and licensing customers; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the use of the internet and privacy and protection of user data; risks related to our holdings of digital tokens, including risks related to the volatility of the trading price of digital tokens and our ability to convert digital tokens into fiat currency; and our ability to manage our partnerships and strategic alliances. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Corporate Contact:

Investor Contacts:

IR@paltalk.com

Brian Loper

ClearThink

bloper@clearthink.capital

347-413-4234


