Paltalk Rolls Out New Content Moderation Software for Increased User Experience

Paltalk, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
Jericho, NY, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) (“Paltalk,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”), a leading communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications, is pleased to announce the integration of Hive Automated Content Moderation Solutions (“Hive”) into its Paltalk and Camfrog platforms.

Paltalk is taking the next step to ensure a safe experience for its users by cracking down on spam and objectionable content. Hive uses powerful AI to detect offensive video, audio, and text through online content moderation. Through the Hive software, Paltalk will screen user-generated content in its video chat rooms. Paltalk will also leverage the text moderation feature of the Hive software platform to moderate its new “Paltalk Feed” feature to ensure it is being utilized safely.

Paltalk expects to detect content across multiple model classes in 16 languages, including profanity, NSFW, personal data, drugs, sexual, violence, cyberbullying, hate, and spam. From the Hive dashboard, Paltalk administrators will be able to adjust the parameters of the AI to detect objectionable content of images, gifs, memes, videos, WEBP, speech-to-text audio, text strings, and text in images. The Company hopes that the powerful new tool will help curate a clean and positive user experience and ensure the Paltalk community is contributing content safe for everyone.

Hive offers cloud-based APIs providing best-in-class interpretation of multimedia content, enabling real-time identification of various types and degrees of inappropriate content. Recognized by Forbes, Fast Company, WIRED, and many others as a leading innovator in the AI space, Hive has received many accolades and awards for its success in the content moderation space. Paltalk is excited to join the likes of Reddit, Giphy, and many others implementing Hive’s content moderation solutions to attract more users and guarantee an experience fit for all.

Camfrog is currently using Hive and Paltalk is expected to be fully integrated with Hive by the end of the month.

About Paltalk, Inc.

Paltalk, Inc. is a communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications. Our product portfolio includes Paltalk and Camfrog, which together host one of the world’s largest collections of video-based communities. Our other products include Tinychat and Vumber. The Company has an over 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 18 patents.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.paltalk.com.

To be added to our news distribution list, please visit: http://www.paltalk.com/investor-alerts/.

About Hive.

Hive is the leading provider of cloud-based AI solutions to power the next wave of enterprise automation use cases. The company offers a portfolio of best-in-class deep learning models, built with consensus-validated training data sourced and annotated by a distributed workforce of more than 2 million registered contributors. Hive's APIs enable use cases including automated content moderation, contextual advertising, advertising and sponsorship measurement, document parsing, and more. Hive processes billions of API requests per month for many of the world’s largest and most innovative companies.

For additional information, please visit: https://thehive.ai/.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the efficacy and anticipated benefits of integrating the Hive software platform, the Company’s ability to retain the listing of its common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our results of operations and our business; our ability to effectively market and generate revenue from our applications; our ability to release new applications or improve upon or add features to existing applications on schedule or at all; risks and uncertainties related to our increasing focus on the use of new and novel technologies to enhance our applications, and our ability to timely complete development of applications using new technologies; our ability to effectively secure new software development and licensing customers; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the use of the internet and privacy and protection of user data; risks related to our holdings of digital tokens, including risks related to the volatility of the trading price of digital tokens and our ability to convert digital tokens into fiat currency; and our ability to manage our partnerships and strategic alliances. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Contacts:

IR@paltalk.com

Brian Loper

ClearThink

bloper@clearthink.capital

347-413-4234


