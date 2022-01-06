U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

Pamela Shipley to lead Kaiser Permanente Georgia

·3 min read

New regional president brings 25 years of experience to the region

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser Permanente has announced that Pamela Shipley is the new regional president for Kaiser Permanente in Georgia, effective January 18, 2022. In this role, she will lead the organization's focus on providing more Georgians with access to exceptional care and service. Kaiser Permanente currently provides care and coverage for more than 317,000 members in Georgia.

Pam Shipley
Pam Shipley

"Pam is an accomplished health care leader with proven expertise implementing strategic plans that drive growth, foster innovation, and deliver positive business results," said Kim Horn, executive vice president and group president for Kaiser Permanente markets outside California. "She has a strong 25-year track record of diverse experiences that uniquely positions her to lead the Georgia market and contribute broadly to Kaiser Permanente's successful future."

Shipley comes to Kaiser Permanente from Sharecare, Inc., a virtual health solutions company based in Atlanta, Georgia, where she served as chief operating officer, with oversight of Sharecare's comprehensive virtual health platform, as well as responsibility for building partnerships and creating market differentiation and growth.

"We are engaged in critically important work in Georgia, as we strive to provide excellent care and coverage to more Georgians, continue to address health care affordability, and improve the health of the communities we serve," said Greg A. Adams, Kaiser Permanente chair and CEO. "We are excited to have Pam bring her expertise and leadership to help us drive this important work."

Prior to Sharecare, Shipley had a 12-year career with Centene Corporation, a managed care company based in St. Louis, Missouri, where she served in various operating and enterprise roles, including senior vice president with oversight of more than 15 markets. In this role, she was accountable for business performance and led the introduction of new products and market entries. Her other roles with Centene included chief executive officer in 3 different markets, including Georgia, and executive leader for the enterprise's digital strategy. Earlier in her career, Shipley spent 5 years with UnitedHealthcare in a number of roles including national network manager and was interim chief information officer at Health Partners Plans in Pennsylvania.

Shipley is a member of the 2018 McKinsey Group Remarkable Women Program, and an inaugural executive sponsor for I.N.S.P.I.R.E., a women's Employee Inclusion Group at Centene. She is a graduate of Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve approximately 12.5 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health.

For more information, contact: Kevin McClelland
(404) 277-8580
kevin.j.mcclelland@kp.org

Kaiser Permanente Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Kaiser Permanente) (PRNewsfoto/Kaiser Permanente)
Kaiser Permanente Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Kaiser Permanente) (PRNewsfoto/Kaiser Permanente)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pamela-shipley-to-lead-kaiser-permanente-georgia-301455795.html

SOURCE Kaiser Permanente

