Pamper Your Mom with a Mother's Day Retreat At DoubleTree By Hilton Damai Laut Resort

LUMUT, Malaysia, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mother's Day is fast approaching and there's no better treat for her than a break away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Guests can spend time together and create unforgettable moments with their mom and extended family by booking a staycay at DoubleTree By Hilton Damai Laut Resort over the weekend. Located on the West Coast of Perak, this resort comes with a luxurious ambience and serene view as it faces the Straits of Malacca and Pangkor Laut Resort.

Getting to DoubleTree By Hilton Damai Laut Resort is a breeze as it is easily accessible via various modes of transportation. Strategically built near the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport and KTM Batu Gajah station, travelers have the option of either taking a flight or the high-speed rail to arrive at the resort within a couple of hours. Alternatively, driving is also an option as the West Coast Expressway is a convenient and easy option for those who are coming from Kuala Lumpur.

Guests who are looking at spending a longer stay at DoubleTree By Hilton Damai Laut Resort can push their work worries aside as the resort is uniquely designed to accommodate the needs of business travelers too. With easy access to amenities that are catered for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE), guests can also plan their schedule and organize related events at the same time at DoubleTree By Hilton Damai Laut Resort.

Guests who'd like to add in an extra element of surprise for their moms can also opt to book the King One Bedroom Damai Suite With Terrace. Set on the highest floor of the hotel, this suite comes with a private terrace that overlooks the Straits of Malacca and is equipped with a king bedroom, separate living room, dining area, outdoor shower, powder room and a pantry. Guests who are checked in into this suite can also enjoy exclusive access to the Executive Lounge to indulge in complimentary breakfast, drinks and snacks all day long.

MOUTH-WATERING FEAST

As Malaysians, one of the main elements that bring everyone together is the scrumptious selection of foods that are served at every celebration. This year, Makan Kitchen is proud to announce its Mother's Day Seafood Spectacular promotion that'll be available at DoubleTree By Hilton Damai Laut Resort on 12 & 13 May 2023. Featuring fresh pasta that's cooked by the minute and a selection of crabs, mussels, oysters, prawns, scallops, slipper lobsters, and squids with roe in authentic Malay, Chinese, and Indian cuisines, the dishes are curated exclusively to be enjoyed at a leisurely pace with their loved ones. Priced at RM138 per adult and RM69 per child, all moms will enjoy a 50% discount on this offer and will receive a complimentary Red Velvet Cake.

Guests who are looking for some hearty soup-based meals can head over to Hotpot to indulge in its Seafood Crustacean Buffet promotion. Each set comes with a selection of two choices of soups & paste and the selection of seafood options includes bamboo razor clams, flower crabs, mussels, oysters, prawns, and slipper lobsters. Priced at RM138 per person, all moms will enjoy a 50% discount on this offer and receive a complimentary Red Velvet Cake.

For moms who take pride in dressing up and sipping on their favorite selection of teas, Axis Lounge will be hosting an intimate afternoon high tea promotion too. Guests and their moms can enjoy a curated selection of savory and sweet delights while they catch up on lost time. The selection of treats includes Egg Tarts, Craquelin Puffs, Strawberry Mille-feuille, Pink Scones with Clotted Crème, Chicken Ham Croissants, and many more. Priced at RM80 for a set of two, this offer is available on 13 & 14 May 2023 and guests who dine with their mom will enjoy a 50% discount on both days.

FUN-FILLED ACTIVITIES

Besides dining in, guests, their moms, and extended family members can spend time together by taking part in the various activities available at DoubleTree By Hilton Damai Laut Resort. Within the resort itself, family members can reconnect with each other by challenging themselves to a game of Congkak, de-stress by taking part in some batik painting, or let loose by partaking in water sport activities such as snorkeling, ATV, or go on a banana boat ride that are all available at the beachfront area. If guests are visiting Lumut for the first time, they can book a tour and visit other interesting attractions including the Mangrove Swamp Park, Mr Honey Bees Farm, Pangkor Island, Segari Turtle Sanctuary, and the Kuala Selangor Fireflies. "As a whole, DoubleTree By Hilton Damai Laut Resort has all the facilities and accessibility that's needed to make this Mother's Day trip a memorable event for everyone," said Sugumaran Ramachandran, General Manager of DoubleTree By Hilton Damai Laut Resort.

Alternatively, guests can also consider bringing their extended family on this trip too for a greater experience. DoubleTree By Hilton Damai Laut Resort not only boasts 294 rooms that come with balconies but guests also have the option to opt for connecting rooms. While the mothers and other adults bond over a drink or a movie, the young ones can have fun at the kid's club.

For more information, or to make a reservation, travelers may visit damailautresort.doubletreebyhilton.com or call +605 5684 3333

