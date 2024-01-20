Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) is a favorite amongst institutional investors who own 78%

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Pan African Resources implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

51% of the business is held by the top 6 shareholders

Recent purchases by insiders

If you want to know who really controls Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 78% to be precise, is institutions. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Pan African Resources.

AIM:PAF Ownership Breakdown January 20th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pan African Resources?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Pan African Resources already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Pan African Resources, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

AIM:PAF Earnings and Revenue Growth January 20th 2024

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Pan African Resources is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Allan Gray Proprietary Ltd., with ownership of 21%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 6.9% and 6.7% of the stock.

We did some more digging and found that 6 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Pan African Resources

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that Pan African Resources PLC insiders own under 1% of the company. It appears that the board holds about UK£2.4m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of UK£300m. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 14% stake in Pan African Resources. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Pan African Resources .

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

