Pan-African Telecommunications Provider SEACOM Continues to Expand Across Africa with Acumatica Cloud ERP

·2 min read

Acumatica Accelerates SEACOM's Decision-making Processes and Enables International Growth

KIRKLAND, Wash., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, has provided SEACOM, the Pan-African telecommunications provider, with the tools necessary to realise its ambitious growth plans and deliver high-speed internet connectivity around the world.

Acumatica: The Cloud ERP (PRNewsfoto/Acumatica)
Acumatica: The Cloud ERP (PRNewsfoto/Acumatica)

SEACOM launched Africa's first broadband submarine cable system along the continent's eastern and southern coasts in 2009. Today, SEACOM owns Africa's most extensive ICT data infrastructure – which includes multiple subsea cables, a continent-wide IP-MPLS network, and metro fibre in major African cities. This, and a comprehensive suite of scalable communications and cloud solutions, makes the company a leading partner for businesses, network carriers, and service providers across Africa.

SEACOM has grown rapidly in recent years on the back of a strategy to provide cloud and communication services across Africa. As it acquired other entities, SEACOM leaders noticed an opportunity to transform its accounting systems. Decision makers knew it was time to look for cloud-based software that could streamline accounting tasks, save employees time, and enable the company to scale. The new system also needed to be capable of handling multiple currencies and a high influx of transactions.

After implementing Acumatica's cloud ERP solution, SEACOM's accounting team were able to automate accounting tasks and saved 15-20% of their time. The new solution also provides real-time data visibility and enhanced decision-making over accounting systems, which will support the company's future growth and expansion plans.

"Acumatica has undoubtedly supported SEACOM's rapid expansion," said William Wilbraham, Head of Finance Planning and Excellence at SEACOM. "We've deployed Acumatica to several acquired companies in the last five months, so we know we can easily get new companies up and running on the platform very quickly."

SEACOM now has many of its acquired companies running on Acumatica – all with multiple divisions and currencies. The integrations have been seamless, which gives SEACOM confidence for future acquisitions.

"SEACOM's mission to give countries around the world access to high-speed internet inspires us and aligns perfectly with the values and goals of our AcumatiCares program," said John Case, chief executive officer at Acumatica. "It has been a pleasure to support SEACOM through their growth milestones and help the team embrace modern technologies that enable their operations to run smoothly and efficiently."

Learn more about how Acumatica cloud ERP has enabled SEACOM's expansion here.

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pan-african-telecommunications-provider-seacom-continues-to-expand-across-africa-with-acumatica-cloud-erp-301606731.html

SOURCE Acumatica

