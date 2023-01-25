U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

PAN AMERICA 1250 MIVV proposes it with SPEED EDGE

·2 min read

A silencer that fits well into the massive line of Harley Davidson's maxi-enduro. It is performing, light and trendy. Available in stainless steel and titanium, it easily replaces the stock silencer while maintaining full compatibility with the Euro 5 homologation of the bike.

SANT'OMERO, Italy, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIVV puts itself to the test with the latest addition to the Milwaukee house: the extremely robust and powerful PAN AMERICA 1250 '21 -'22, a motorcycle designed to tackle the most adventurous journeys on two wheels.

In the photo, the Harley-Davidson &quot;maxienduro&quot; is fitted with the SPEED EDGE aftermarket exhaust. Produced by the Italian company MIVV, this model is high-performing, light and definitely of design (note its hexagonal shape). For the Pan America 1250, SPEED EDGE is available in titanium or black stainless steel. Technical insights and prices in the text. (PRNewsfoto/MIVV)
In the photo, the Harley-Davidson "maxienduro" is fitted with the SPEED EDGE aftermarket exhaust. Produced by the Italian company MIVV, this model is high-performing, light and definitely of design (note its hexagonal shape). For the Pan America 1250, SPEED EDGE is available in titanium or black stainless steel. Technical insights and prices in the text. (PRNewsfoto/MIVV)

For this Adventure bike MIVV has developed it in a slip on configuration, with mounting in the standard position and with the option of choosing between two versions: body in Titanium and body in stainless steel with Black finish. A very neat carbon heat shield is also supplied with both silencers.
The MIVV proposal follows the guidelines of the Euro 5 homologation.

SPEED EDGE
The strong point is revealed in the aesthetics: its hexagonal design allows it to perfectly match the frame of the bike. Added to this are weight savings and improved engine performance. The body of the silencer is available in black stainless steel (with a special Black Moon finish) and in Titanium. Both versions have the end cap and the anchoring bracket in carbon.
The exhaust is equipped with a removable dB-killer.

PERFORMANCE
Dyno measurements made by MIVV (complete graphs are available on the company's official website) show an increase in maximum power of + 2.10 hp at 9,200 rpm. The maximum torque rises by + 1.10 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The weight, compared to the stock silencer, is - 1.40 kg (-1.60 kg for the SPEED EDGE version in Titanium).

SPEED EDGE RETAIL PRICES
€ 847.00 for the Titanium version; € 815.00 for the Black stainless steel version

For more information

www.mivv.com
press@mivv.it
marketing@mivv.it
Giampaolo Meda, g.meda@pressmail.it, 335-671 6738

About Mivv

Mivv is an Italian company specialized in the design, production and sale of OEM and after-market exhaust systems. Founded in 1970, it carries out its activities in 3 factories for a total of 25,000 square meters with 150 employees. With revenues of over $20 million, products are distributed in over 50 markets worldwide.

