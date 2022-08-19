U.S. markets open in 1 hour 6 minutes

Pan American Energy Corp. Announces New Ticker Symbol for Trading on OTC Pink Market

Pan American Energy Corp.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • PAANF
Pan American Energy Corp.
Pan American Energy Corp.

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pan American Energy Corp. (the “Company” or “Pan American”) (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: GSUXF) announces that its common shares trading on the OTC Pink Market are expected to begin trading under the symbol PAANF at the market open, Aug 19, 2022.

The change in the ticker symbol is being made to better align with the recent name change from Golden Sun Mining Corp. (OTC PINK: GSUXF) to Pan American Energy Corp. (OTC PINK: PAANF).

“We are looking forward to trading under the new ‘PAANF’ symbol on the OTC Pink Market” said Chief Executive Officer, Jason Latkowcer. “The new symbol will better align with the Company’s recent name change to Pan American Energy Corporation. This ticker change maintains access to the Company’s shares for institutional and retail investors in the United States with no disruption to trading. The Company rebrand is nearly complete and we are well positioned to execute on our lithium exploration and development strategy.”

No action is required by existing shareholders with regards to the ticker symbol change.

The Company’s common shares will also continue to trade on the CSE Exchange under the symbol PNRG.

About Pan American Energy Corp.

Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: PAANF) is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in North and South America.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Jason Latkowcer
CEO & Director

Contact
Phone : (585) 885-5970
Email: info@panam-energy.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 


