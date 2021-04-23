Pan American Energy, S.L., Argentine Branch Announces Expiration of Tender Offer for Any and All of its 7.875% Notes due 2021

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pan American Energy, S.L., Argentine Branch (the " Branch "), a branch of Pan American Energy, S.L., a Spanish limited liability company (" Pan American "), announced today that the previously announced tender offer for cash (the " Offer ") for any and all of its outstanding 7.875% Notes due 2021 (CUSIP: 69783TAA2 and 69783UAA9/ISIN US69783TAA25 and US69783UAA97) (the " Notes ") expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time (6:00 p.m., Buenos Aires time), on April 22, 2021.

According to information provided by D.F. King & Co., Inc. (" D.F. King "), the information and tender agent for the Offer, $90,874,035 aggregate principal amount, or 54.6%, of the total Notes outstanding was validly tendered prior to or at the expiration of the Offer and not validly withdrawn. This amount includes those Notes validly tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Offer to Purchase, dated April 12, 2021 (the " Offer to Purchase ") and the related Letter of Transmittal and Notice of Guaranteed Delivery (as these terms are defined in the Offer to Purchase and, collectively, the " Offer Documents ").

The Branch will accept for payment and settlement all of the Notes that were validly tendered at or prior to the Expiration Date or tendered by the guaranteed delivery procedures. Payment for tendered Notes is expected to be made on April 27, 2021, unless extended by the Branch in its sole discretion.

The Branch has engaged Citigroup Global Markets Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., Itau BBA USA Securities Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and Santander Investment Securities Inc. as the Dealer Managers for the Offer. Persons with questions regarding the Offer should contact Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at Attn: Liability Management Group, +1 (800) 558-3745 (toll-free), +1 (212) 723-6106 (collect) and/or to HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. at Attn: Global Liability Management Group, (888) HSBC-4LM (toll-free), (212) 525-5552 (collect) and/or Itau BBA USA Securities Inc. at Attn: Syndicate Desk, +1 (888) 770-4828 (toll-free), +1 (212) 710-6749 (collect) and/or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at Attn: Latin America Debt Capital Markets U.S., +1 (866) 846-2874 (toll-free), +1 (212) 834-7279 (collect) and/or Santander Investment Securities Inc at Attn: Liability Management Team, +1 (855) 404-3636 (toll-free), +1 (212) 940-1442 (collect). The Branch has also engaged Banco Itaú Argentina S.A., Banco Santander Río S.A., HSBC Bank Argentina S.A., and Itaú Valores S.A., as Argentine Dealer Managers for the Offer in Argentina.

Story continues

The complete terms and conditions of the Offer are described in the Offer Documents, copies of which are available at the following web address: www.dfking.com/pae, or may also be obtained from D.F. King, the information and tender agent for the Offer, by contacting D.F. King at 1-888-887-0082 (Toll-Fee) or 1-212-269-5550 (Collect), or email pae@dfking.com.

This press release is not an offer to sell the Notes or any securities and it is not soliciting an offer to buy Notes or any securities of the Branch or any of its subsidiaries, nor will there be any sale of the Notes or any other security of the Branch or any of its subsidiaries in any jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Please refer to the Offer Documents for a description of offer, conditions, disclaimers and other information applicable to the Offer.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent the Branch's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Branch's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, the Branch does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors.

Contacts: Pan American Energy, S.L., Argentine Branch.

Av. Leandro N. Alem 1180 (C1001AAT)

Buenos Aires, Argentina

(+5411) 4310-4100 - ffinanzas@pan-energy.com

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pan-american-energy-sl-argentine-branch-announces-expiration-of-tender-offer-for-any-and-all-of-its-7-875-notes-due-2021--301275911.html

SOURCE Pan American Energy, S.L.