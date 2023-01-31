U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,076.60
    +58.83 (+1.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,086.04
    +368.95 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,584.55
    +190.74 (+1.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,931.94
    +46.22 (+2.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.03
    +1.13 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,943.80
    +4.60 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0866
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5290
    -0.0220 (-0.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2326
    -0.0028 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0400
    -0.3180 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,956.62
    +207.64 (+0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    519.63
    +0.84 (+0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,771.70
    -13.17 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,327.11
    -106.29 (-0.39%)
     

Pan American Receives Shareholder Approval Regarding the Proposed Arrangement with Yamana and Agnico Eagle

·4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its special meeting of shareholders held earlier today, shareholders of Pan American  ("Pan American Shareholders") overwhelmingly approved the resolution to authorize the issuance of up to 156,923,287 common shares of Pan American (the "Share Issuance Resolution") in respect of the arrangement involving Pan American, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Yamana Gold Inc. ("Yamana") under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement").

Detailed results of the votes cast are as follows:

Resolution

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Share Issuance Resolution

110,661,649

97.28 %

3,091,269

2.72 %


In addition to the approval by Pan American Shareholders, shareholders of Yamana ("Yamana Shareholders") approved the Arrangement at the special meeting of Yamana Shareholders held today. The Arrangement is expected to be completed within the first quarter of 2023, subject to approval by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, approval from the Mexican Federal Economic Competition Commission (COFECE) and satisfaction or waiver of certain other closing conditions.

"We are very pleased  to see such positive shareholder support for our accretive acquisition of Yamana," said Michael Steinmann, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pan American. "This is a transformational and strategic transaction for Pan American that will strengthen the Company's position as the leader in silver and gold production in Latin America."

Further information on the Arrangement is available on Pan American's website at:
https://www.panamericansilver.com/invest/arrangement-agreement-with-yamana/  

About Pan American

Pan American owns and operates silver and gold mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina and Bolivia. We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating. Pan American provides enhanced exposure to silver through a large base of silver reserves and resources, as well as major catalysts to grow silver production. We have a 29-year history of operating in Latin America, earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".

Learn more at panamericansilver.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things, the anticipated timing for the completion of the Arrangement; and the impact of the Arrangement on Pan American's business.

These forward-looking statements and information reflect Pan American's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Pan American, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. Pan American cautions the reader that forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release and Pan American has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: our ability to consummate the Arrangement; changes in laws, regulations and government practices in the jurisdictions where we operate; the possibility that transactions contemplated by the Arrangement Agreement will not be completed in the expected timeframe or at all; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and those factors identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in Pan American's management information circular dated December 20, 2022 and under the heading "Risks Related to Pan American's Business" in Pan American's most recent form 40-F and annual information form dated February 23, 2022, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities, respectively. Although Pan American has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Investors are cautioned against undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are designed to help readers understand management's current views of our near and longer term prospects and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Pan American does not intend, nor does it assume any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, changes in assumptions, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pan-american-receives-shareholder-approval-regarding-the-proposed-arrangement-with-yamana-and-agnico-eagle-301735332.html

SOURCE Pan American Silver Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Agnico Eagle’s Dealmaking Brings Top Gold Mines Into Fold

    (Bloomberg) -- Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. is about to get its “forever” wish — full ownership of one of North America’s biggest gold mines.Most Read from BloombergSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointBrexit Is Costing the UK £100 Billion a Year in Lost OutputTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsPutin’s War in Ukraine Pushes Ex-Soviet States Toward New AlliesWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpThe world’s t

  • Western Digital Results Beat On Revenue But A Big Miss On Earnings

    Western Digital stock plunged late Tuesday as the manufacture of disk drives and memory chips reported quarterly results that missed on earnings

  • Chipmaker AMD Beats Fourth-Quarter Targets But Sales Outlook Light

    Advanced Micro Devices cleared Wall Street's hurdles for the fourth quarter but set a lower bar for the current period.

  • Why Phillips 66 Stock Is Slumping Today

    Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) fell more than 5% by 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Weighing on the refining company's stock price were its lackluster fourth-quarter results. Adjusted pre-tax income from its chemicals segment declined from $135 million in the third quarter to $52 million in the fourth quarter.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped Almost 5% Today

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell star Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped 4.7% through 11:45 a.m. ET Tuesday morning after the company secured a long-term supply agreement with British hydrogen technologies company Johnson Matthey (LSE: JMAT). Under the terms of the agreement, Johnson Matthey will supply Plug with components for membrane electrode assemblies and specifically with "catalysts, membranes, and catalyst coated membranes (CCM)" -- essential parts for building fuel cells. Plug says that partnering with Johnson Matthey will "strengthen its supply chain and help meet the growing demand for fuel cells and electrolyzers."

  • Snap earnings: Stock plunges following Q4 results

    Snap (SNAP) reported its Q4 2022 earnings on Jan. 31, meeting analysts' expectations on revenue and user growth, but clocking a net loss and weak guidance for this year's Q1.

  • Apple (AAPL) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Apple's (AAPL) first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings are likely to have suffered from disruptions at its China partner Foxconn's factory in Zhengzhou, as well as the shrinking demand for iPhone.

  • Lucid stock falls amid talks of potential buyout from the Saudi Arabian Investment Fund

    Lucid shares fall after initially rising on talks of a possible buyout from the Saudi Arabian Investment Fund.

  • Why Ford Stock Is in the Fast Lane Today

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) stepped on the accelerator, and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is going along for the ride. Shares of Ford traded up as much as 5.3% on Tuesday after crosstown rival GM handily beat expectations. On Tuesday, it was news from General Motors that was giving Ford shares a push.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation made the headlines through most of last year, for all the worst reasons: it ran far too high, peaked above 9% in June, and the inflationary pressures pushed down hard on stock markets. The Fed jacked interest rates up their highest level in over a decade, risking recession to fight the rise in prices. Today, inflation is still in the headlines, although the tone has shifted. The annualized rate is trending downward; the December number came in at 6.5% year-over-year. While this is good

  • These 2 ‘Oversold’ Stocks Could Be Ready for a Comeback, Say Analysts

    While stocks have rallied this past January, giving a good start to 2023, there’s no doubt that last year was decidedly bearish. A receding tide pulls back all boats, and that complicates the art of successful stock picking. The key to winning in a complicated environment like this is to find stocks that may be down – but are poised for a comeback. With this in mind, we've used the TipRank database to pinpoint two stocks that the analysts believe, in their words, are 'oversold' and are primed fo

  • Why Stitch Fix Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) jumped today, even though there was no news out on the online styling service. Instead, the stock seemed to go higher because it's seen as a potential AI play due to the data science and algorithms it uses to select clothes for its customers. As of 12:18 p.m. ET, the stock was up 16.1%.

  • 2 High-Risk, High-Reward Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023

    If you were wondering what Buffett's second rule is, it's to remember the first rule. If you are willing to incorporate some above-average risk tolerance into your portfolio, read on for a look at two Buffett-backed stocks that have the potential to deliver explosive wins for risk-tolerant investors. With the company valued at more than $51 billion and trading at 25 times expected forward sales, Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is the most growth-dependent stock in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio by some metrics.

  • Better Buy: Shopify vs. Etsy

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) both caught Wall Street's attention recently when the companies announced big price increases. Etsy raised the fees that it charges sellers for access to its platform; Shopify said it is boosting its monthly and annual fees by over 30%. Shopify easily wins the growth matchup.

  • Here's Why Altria (MO) is a Strong Growth Stock

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • Money Supply ‘Falling Like a Stone’: Economist

    Johns Hopkins University professor of applied economics Steve Hanke shares his outlook on the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee decision on interest rates and the current state of the money supply.

  • This Growth Stock Could 10x in 10 Years

    Everyone knows that a lot of stocks have fallen 80% or more. Many also realize that some of them won't survive now that higher interest rates make it much more expensive to raise money. What few might expect is that a handful will ultimately live up to the lofty expectations investors held when the shares were at their peak.

  • Pfizer issues weak guidance despite Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss fourth-quarter earnings for Pfizer.

  • Painful week for individual investors invested in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) after 3.9% drop, institutions also suffered losses

    Every investor in FuelCell Energy, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FCEL ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can...

  • SoFi stock soars following Q4 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss what's driving SoFi stock higher on Monday.