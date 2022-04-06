U.S. markets open in 8 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,516.75
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,526.00
    -24.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,796.50
    -31.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,042.30
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.97
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.40
    -4.10 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    -0.17 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0900
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.03
    +2.46 (+13.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3071
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8830
    +0.2930 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,355.94
    -1,436.34 (-3.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,059.78
    -37.87 (-3.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,613.72
    +54.80 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,320.48
    -467.50 (-1.68%)
     

Pan American Silver to Announce First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Results and Host Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 11

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PAAS

VANCOUVER, BC, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American") will announce its unaudited results for the first quarter of 2022 ("Q1 2022") after market close on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Pan American will also hold its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Shareholders Meeting") the same day at 6:00 pm ET (3:00 pm PT).

Q1 2022 Unaudited Results Conference Call and Webcast

Pan American plans to release its unaudited results for Q1 2022 on Wednesday May 11, 2022, after market close. Details for the related conference call and webcast are as follows:

Date:

Thursday, May 12, 2022



Time:

11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT)



Dial-in numbers:

1-800-319-4610 (toll-free in Canada and the U.S.)
+1-604-638-5340 (international participants)

Webcast: via our website at https://www.panamericansilver.com/investors/events-and-presentations/
or directly at https://services.choruscall.ca/links/panamericansilver20220512.html

The live webcast, presentation slides and the Q1 2022 report will be available at https://www.panamericansilver.com/investors/events-and-presentations/. An archive of the webcast will also be available at the same link for three months.

Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Pan American is scheduled to hold its Shareholders Meeting at the offices of Borden Ladner Gervais LLP, 1200 Waterfront Centre, 200 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 6:00 pm ET (3:00 pm PT).

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, shareholders and proxyholders are encouraged not to attend the Shareholders Meeting in person and are urged to vote in advance by proxy, as discussed in the Company's management information circular (the "Circular").

The Shareholders Meeting may be accessed remotely via live conference call and audio webcast. Material related to the Shareholders Meeting, including the Circular, is available at https://www.panamericansilver.com/investors/events-and-presentations/ under the heading "Annual General and Special Meeting".

Details for the Shareholders Meeting conference call and webcast are as follows:

Date:

Wednesday, May 11, 2022



Time:

6:00 pm ET (3:00 pm PT)



Dial-in numbers:

1-800-319-4610 (toll-free in Canada and the U.S.)
+1-604-638-5340 (international participants)

Webcast: via our website at https://www.panamericansilver.com/investors/events-and-presentations/
or directly at https://services.choruscall.ca/links/panamericansilver20220511.html

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver owns and operates silver and gold mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina and Bolivia. We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating. Pan American Silver provides enhanced exposure to silver through a large base of silver reserves and resources, as well as major catalysts to grow silver production. We have a 28-year history of operating in Latin America, earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".

Learn more at panamericansilver.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pan-american-silver-to-announce-first-quarter-2022-unaudited-results-and-host-annual-general-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders-on-may-11-301518587.html

SOURCE Pan American Silver Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/05/c8881.html

Recommended Stories

  • USD/CAD Trades Flat after Volatile Trading and Rising US yields

    USD/CAD faces downward pressures as new sanctions boost the Loonie despite hawkish Fed policy.

  • Silver Prices Remain Largely Unchanged amid EU plans to implement new sanctions on Russia

    Silver prices held steady as yields rose on Brainard’s remarks about the Fed implementing more aggressive policy.

  • Peru’s President Lifts Lockdown of Lima Amid Rising Unrest

    (Bloomberg) -- Peruvian President Pedro Castillo on Tuesday lifted a lockdown he’d imposed on Lima in an attempt to curb violent protests against inflation that had plunged the nation’s capital into chaos.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy

  • China Tech Stocks Track Overnight Weakness After Hawkish Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech stocks fell, tracking overnight losses in U.S. peers as hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve dampened sentiment toward richly-valued growth shares.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Tanked Markets. Why It’s Worrying Everyone.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • Tilray Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before trading kicks into action on Wednesday (April 6), Tilray (TLRY) will present F3Q22’s financial results (February quarter). Those with an optimistic bent might want to lower expectations, if Canaccord’s Matt Bottomley’s forecast is anything to go by. “For the quarter, we are expecting the combination of a seasonally slower period and continued macro-level headwinds in the Canadian recreational environment (namely saturated competition and pricing pressures) to result in a relatively flat p

  • Jack Dorsey Has a Message That Will Make Elon Musk Very Happy

    The Twitter founder and Tesla CEO like each other and have often stood up for each other in the face of adversity.

  • Here is Ray Dalio's inflation outlook, on a scale of 1 to 10

    Billionaire investor Ray Dalio sends a warning on inflation, and rightfully so.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Again Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are sliding 4.5% at 10:41 a.m. ET on Tuesday. After hitting a recent high of $29.44 per share on March 29, AMC's stock has given up about a quarter of the gains it made on the announcement that the company was investing in a gold and silver miner. The news pushed the stock out of the doldrums it had been in for months as traders anticipated that the "mother of all short squeezes" (MOASS) had arrived, but the upward momentum quickly stalled and now it's resuming its downward trajectory again.

  • Jeff Bezos Backed Real Estate Investment Platform Fully Funds Two Properties In Just Two Hours

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes launched its latest batch of new offerings today; six rental properties that retail investors can buy into with as little as $100. The offerings went live on the platform at 11:00 AM EDT on April 5, 2022, and two of the properties were fully funded just two hours later. The first property to sell out was a five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home in the Columbia, SC market, named The Bedford. The property was acquired by Arrived Homes for $28

  • Why Nanox Stock Continued Jumping Higher Today

    The company is a tangible step closer to realizing its ultimate vision -- but it's still a long road ahead.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    There are a multiple headwinds buffeting the markets right now, pushing stocks, bonds, and commodities in various directions. Between stubbornly high inflation, the war in Ukraine, the persistence of COVID, and even the developing instability in Chinese real estate, the possible shocks that can hit the market are enough to make any investor’s head spin. They are also a strong inducement to start taking a defensive stance on an investment portfolio. At least, that’s the bottom line from Morgan St

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    Next month, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) will celebrate its 126th "birthday." Since its debut in May 1896, the Dow Jones has evolved from a 12-stock index that was predominantly dominated by industrial companies into a 30-component index filled with a diverse group of profitable and time-tested businesses. Although we often think of the Dow's components as slower-growing, mature businesses, these companies can still pack a punch and make patient investors a lot richer.

  • Top-Rated AbbVie Stock Hits Record High As It Looks To Expand A Decades-Old Solution

    AbbVie stock popped Tuesday after announcing promising test results that could expand use of a treatment for blurry vision.

  • Dow Jones Futures: 'Rapid' Fed Shift Hits Market Rally; Elon Musk Steals Donald Trump's Thunder

    Techs sold off as a top Fed official urged rapid balance sheet cuts. Elon Musk's Twitter moves are weighing on Donald Trump's Truth Social.

  • Recession Warning Bells Are Ringing. These Banks Look Strong.

    Last week, yields on short-dated Treasury debt rose above those on longer-dated securities in the first so-called yield-curve inversion in nearly three years.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • ChargePoint: Partnerships Galore Further Boost the Bull Case

    You can’t beat first mover advantage. Looking at the case of ChargePoint (CHPT), Evercore analyst James West believes the company’s “scale, land and expand strategy, consistent focus on R&D and new software and hardware advancements” present it with an advantage over newer incumbents to the EV charging space. Those advantages already seem to be bearing fruit, considering the slew of recent announcements from the EV charging station leader. First off, to accelerate the roll out of EV charging, th

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? NVDA Stock Eyes Buy Point As Chip Giant Moves Metaverse To Cloud

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast in the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy?