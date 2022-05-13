U.S. markets closed

Pan American Silver Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

·2 min read
  • PAAS

VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") reported the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held May 11, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting"). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 21, 2022, which is available on the Company's website at panamericansilver.com.

A total of 131,361,761 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 62.41% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the meeting, including the appointment of auditors for the ensuing year, the acceptance of the Company's approach to executive compensation, known as "say-on-pay", and the election of management's nominees as directors.

Election of Directors




Director Nominee

Votes For


Votes Withheld

Michael Carroll

106,692,581 (99.15%)


912,648 (0.85%)

Neil de Gelder

105,062,122 (97.64%)


2,543,107 (2.36%)

Charles Jeannes

106,333,116 (98.82%)


1,272,112 (1.18%)

Jennifer Maki

105,408,702 (97.96%)


2,196,526 (2.04%)

Walter Segsworth

101,028,263 (93.89%)


6,576,965 (6.11%)

Kathleen Sendall

107,042,563 (99.48%)


562,665 (0.52%)

Michael Steinmann

107,119,175 (99.55%)


486,053 (0.45%)

Gillian Winckler

106,401,770 (98.88%)


1,203,459 (1.12%)

Say-on-Pay





Resolution


Votes For


Votes Against






Advisory resolution approving the
Company's approach to executive
compensation


102,001,459 (94.79%)


5,603,766 (5.21%)

Appointment of Auditor





Resolution


Votes For


Votes Withheld






Resolution to appoint Deloitte LLP
as auditors of the Company until
its next annual general meeting


120,430,653 (91.69%)


10,920,017 (8.31%)

About Pan American Silver

Pan American owns and operates silver and gold mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina and Bolivia. We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating. Pan American provides enhanced exposure to silver through a large base of silver reserves and resources, as well as major catalysts to grow silver production. We have a 28-year history of operating in Latin America, earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".

Learn more at panamericansilver.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pan-american-silver-announces-results-of-annual-general-and-special-meeting-301546669.html

SOURCE Pan American Silver Corp.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/12/c4503.html

