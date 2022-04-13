U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,414.75
    +21.75 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,270.00
    +131.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,035.25
    +90.25 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,999.00
    +14.20 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.40
    +1.80 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,982.40
    +6.30 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    +0.18 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0842
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.38
    -0.99 (-4.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3017
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.7310
    +0.3430 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,903.83
    -429.15 (-1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    937.40
    +9.90 (+1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,584.05
    +7.39 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

Pan American Silver (PAAS): Initiation - Lean, Mean Silver Machine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PAAS

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Pan American Silver (PAAS) is one of the world largest primary silver producers, with key operations in the Americas. While the well-timed acquisition of Tahoe Resources in 2019 boosted exposure to gold, given the quality and the calibre of its key silver assets, PAAS remains predominantly a silver play. Although the COVID-19 pandemic and current geopolitical tensions have supported investment demand and driven commodity prices, in the longer term, normalising economic conditions and monetary policy signal a gradual shift to physical demand. With ongoing expansion in renewables, which could intensify due to energy security concerns, we expect solar photovoltaics and general e-mobility to become the main areas of growth for silver.

Our discounted cash flow to equity valuation of PAAS is US$26.2/share, including Escobal at c US$7/share. Combined with an in-situ value of the greenfield projects, a 17% interest in Maverix Metals and Morococha at book value, it implies a total valuation of US$31.0/share. Given the strength in commodity prices, a 10% increase in our silver/gold price deck would boost our valuation by c 20%. Other near-term price catalysts include progress on the Escobal consultation process.

Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Andrey Litvin +44 (0)20 3077 5700 mining@edisongroup.com
Lord Ashbourne (formerly Charles Gibson) +44 (0)20 3077 5724 mining@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/
Twitter: www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res
YouTube: www.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Edison Investment Research Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697266/Pan-American-Silver-PAAS-Initiation--Lean-Mean-Silver-Machine

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • JPMorgan profit falls in Q1 on lower trading revenue, slowdown in deal activity

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), the largest U.S. bank by assets, is the first among a lineup of mega banks to unveil first quarter results this week as earnings season kicks off. Here were the key figures versus expectations, according to analysts polled by Bloomberg.

  • Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High

    One little-known company holds the key to what is being called “the Saudi Arabia of helium,” and as the world braces for a shortage of this key noble gas, this company could win big

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio

    The first quarter of 2022 has been difficult for retirement savers and retirees alike, and according to investment firm Charles Schwab, it was one of the worst quarters for fixed-income in decades. However, the rising yields and changed Federal Reserve … Continue reading → The post Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nvidia Stock Loses a Wall Street Supporter

    The markets are in such chaos that the unthinkable has happened in 2022: Shares of king Nvidia (NVDA) are down. And down by a significant amount – 27%, as it happens. The stock has been a perennial winner over the past few years, pushed ahead by multiple tailwinds – from data center and gaming to automotive, AI and crypto. But it appears some of those tailwinds are now waning. In fact, Baird’s Tristan Gerra thinks things are about to get hairier still. “We believe order cancellations recently st

  • Delta reports Q1 loss, raises guidance amid ‘all time high’ demand

    Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian discusses the company's first quarter performance, customer demand amid higher fuel prices and outlook

  • Antares Pharma Stock Soars After $960 Million Halozyme Buyout

    Shares of Antares Pharma surged more than 47% in premarket trading Wednesday after the specialty pharmaceutical company agreed to be bought by Halozyme Therapeutics  in a cash deal valued at $960 million. Under terms of the deal, Halozyme (ticker: HALO) will pay $5.60 a share to buy Antares (ATRS), the company said in a statement. Antares stock, which has risen 4.76% in the year to date, rose more than $47% in premarket trading to $5.50.

  • ‘Calamity’ may be coming, stock-market setup similar to 1999: Jeffrey Gundlach

    A “calamity” is coming for markets, potentially in 2023, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of DoubleLine, said Tuesday on stage at the Exchange ETF conference in Miami.

  • Why This AMC Investment Tanked Today

    An AMC officer joined the board of new investment Hycroft Mining -- but it wasn't who retail investors wanted.

  • Sierra Oncology Stock Soars After $1.9 Billion Takeover by GlaxoSmithKline

    The deal comes ahead of GlaxoSmithKline's planned spinoff of its consumer health division in July.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Following Warner Bros. Discovery Spinoff? J.P. Morgan Weighs In

    On Monday, Warner Bros. Discovery began trading as a separate entity for the first time after being spun off from AT&T (T). By choosing to go down the tax-free route rather than pursue a more complicated split-off, the spinoff appears to have resonated well with investors. One reason for the positivity revolves around a sense the company will now be able to fully turn its attention to the wireless market, where T faces stiff competition. Mirroring investor sentiment, J.P. Morgan’s Philip Cusick

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    It looks like 2022 could turn out to be another landmark year for the semiconductor industry as sales hit $52.5 billion in February, rising 32.4% over the same month in 2021. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) could make the most of the booming demand for semiconductors as they serve fast-growing niches such as data centers, wireless networking, smartphones, and computers. Nvidia finished fiscal 2022 (which ended on Jan. 30) with $26.9 billion in revenue, an increase of 61% over the previous year.

  • Why Apple’s Stock Buybacks—and Its Dividend—Could Get a Big Boost

    Flush with cash, the tech giant could announce a new, $90 billion share repurchase plan and a higher dividend, according to research from Citi.

  • AMD Rallies Support from Reddit Traders

    AMD's diehard supporters are sticking with the semiconductor company even as its stock price struggles.

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Jumped 13% on Tuesday

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) skyrocketed on Tuesday and closed the trading day up a solid 13.4%. After today's surge, in fact, Peabody's stock price hit highs not seen since 2019. On April 12, European coal prices surged to highs not seen in more than a month as the market tried to assess the impact of the latest sanctions on Russia on the global coal market.

  • 11 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best renewable energy stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip reading about the renewable energy market, current market trends, and its future outlook, you can go directly to 5 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now. As concerns regarding global warming and climate […]

  • AT&T, Warner Bros. Discovery Deal Leaves Plot Twists for Investors

    How should investors view the new WBD and T now as the suspense of debt, combined entertainment powerhouses, legacy telecoms and competition take center stage?

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    The stock market is a gold mine of data, but the sheer volume of it can be intimidating for the average retail investor. What’s needed is some clear signal, something that can cut right through the noise generated by over 9,500 publicly traded companies, to show just which stocks are likely to head upward. Corporate insiders are ideally positioned to give just that signal. They are the company officers – Board members, CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and the like – whose positions give them access to the insi