U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,469.96
    +11.38 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,914.66
    +306.94 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,084.54
    -30.95 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.86
    +6.31 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.31
    +0.59 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.30
    +6.20 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.53 (-2.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3190
    -0.0220 (-1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3831
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9640
    +0.0540 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,224.84
    -1,735.87 (-3.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,127.19
    -15.69 (-1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,074.60
    +45.40 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

The PAN Foundation announces Kevin L. Hagan as next president and chief executive officer

·3 min read

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The PAN Foundation, one of the nation's largest charitable patient assistance organizations, is pleased to welcome Kevin L. Hagan as its next president and chief executive officer (CEO).

The PAN Foundation, one of the nation&#x002019;s largest charitable patient assistance organizations, is pleased to welcome Kevin L. Hagan as its next president and chief executive officer (CEO).
The PAN Foundation, one of the nation’s largest charitable patient assistance organizations, is pleased to welcome Kevin L. Hagan as its next president and chief executive officer (CEO).

The PAN Foundation welcomed Kevin L. Hagan, the new president and CEO of the charitable patient assistance organization.

Hagan succeeds Dan Klein, who is retiring after serving at the helm for seven years. Hagan's appointment comes after a nationwide search by executive search firm Korn Ferry on behalf of the PAN Foundation Board of Directors.

"We are proud to name Kevin Hagan as the next president and CEO of the PAN Foundation," said Board Chair Susan Rucker. "The Board of Directors agreed that he has the experience, acumen, and commitment to lead the organization at this pivotal moment as we advance our mission of serving patients in an expanded role and advocate for healthcare access and affordability."

Hagan brings significant executive leadership experience at national and global nonprofit organizations, high-impact companies in the private sector, and within government. Hagan most recently served as CEO of Thrive Impact, a consulting firm he co-founded in 2018 that supports leadership teams at nonprofits, associations, and foundations in the areas of organizational strategy, leadership and governance, and revenue diversification.

Before founding Thrive Impact, Hagan led the growth and transformation for several highly respected national and international nonprofits, previously serving as CEO of the American Diabetes Association from 2015-2017, president and CEO of Feed the Children from 2012-2015, and chief operating officer of Good360 from 2009-2012. Prior to his nonprofit service, Hagan served as head of public affairs and communications for U.S. Foods, North America's second-largest food distributor, where he also oversaw its philanthropic work. He joined U.S. Foods after more than a decade of national-level management roles at the United States Postal Service.

"Kevin brings decades of experience as an innovative leader and champion for tackling big challenges, such as finding a cure for diabetes and ending hunger in the U.S. and abroad. He understands the impact of the healthcare affordability crisis on people experiencing serious illnesses and, importantly, is dedicated to finding solutions," said Board Vice Chair Deanna Banks. "As president and CEO, Kevin will build on the PAN Foundation's significant accomplishments during the last seven years and pursue initiatives that address patients' most pressing challenges."

"Stepping into this role is a privilege and responsibility that I do not take lightly," said Hagan. "Today, people with serious illnesses face tremendous barriers to getting treatment, making the PAN Foundation's role as a charitable safety net more vital than ever. Serving as president and CEO, I am committed to making our vision of a nation where everyone can get medical treatment a reality."

As president and CEO, Hagan will lead the PAN Foundation's strategy and oversee its safety net programs and advocacy initiatives. To date, the organization has helped nearly one million patients pay for their out-of-pocket prescription medications and built a comprehensive advocacy platform to call for critical healthcare reforms.

About the PAN Foundation
The PAN Foundation is an independent, national 501 (c)(3) organization dedicated to helping federally and commercially insured people living with life-threatening, chronic, and rare diseases with the out-of-pocket costs for their prescribed medications.

Since 2004, we have provided nearly one million underinsured patients with $4 billion in financial assistance. Partnering with generous donors, healthcare providers, and pharmacies, we provide the underinsured population access to the healthcare treatments they need to best manage their conditions and focus on improving their quality of life. Learn more at panfoundation.org.

Contact: Liz Eckert, leckert@panfoundation.org

The PAN Foundation
The PAN Foundation
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-pan-foundation-announces-kevin-l-hagan-as-next-president-and-chief-executive-officer-301375356.html

SOURCE The PAN Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, September 13, 2021.

  • Morgan Stanley sees a potential 10% market correction happening soon -- here's why

    Morgan Stanley strategists see a 10% or more market correction in the near future. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the details.&nbsp;

  • This Growth Stock Is Buy Now, Pay Later's New Most Valuable Player

    Its platform integrates with the online stores of its merchant partners to offer customers the option to finance their purchases at the checkout. Smaller players have emerged with their own takes on the concept, prompting Affirm to develop the Affirm Card -- a digital credit card-like product that allows consumers to reap the benefits of BNPL everywhere, not just with Affirm's merchant partners.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Looks Cheap Thanks to Market's Overreaction

    After going through a combination of lockup expiry and uneventful earnings in August, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) held the line at US$14 level. While the stock is still struggling to break above US$16, we can probably agree that it is doing better than expected. Yet, in the face of the latest rating, we will examine our take on the intrinsic value through the discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • Kansas City Southern Switches Preference to Canadian Pacific

    At stake is the creation of the first rail operator able to offer its services from Canada to Mexico.

  • 3 Value Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

    With enough looking, investors can still find quality companies trading at low valuation ratios across a range of sectors. Today, financial stock Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), tech giant Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and U.S. cannabis company Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F) all appear to fit that description. Credit card giant Discover Financial is up an impressive 33% on the year, but the stock is still one of the cheapest in the financial sector, which is also one of the lowest-valued sectors around.

  • Is Tesla a Buy Now?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is making a comeback. After hitting a record of just over $900 in January, Tesla shares lost more than a third of their value -- falling to $563 in March. Tesla closed Wednesday's trading session at $753.87, up 34% from this year's low.

  • Crescent Point Increases Fourth Quarter Dividend and Announces Preliminary 2022 Outlook

    Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) and (NYSE: CPG) has approved an increase to the Company's quarterly dividend as a result of significant progress made on improving its balance sheet strength and sustainability. Crescent Point is also pleased to announce its preliminary 2022 budget, which is expected to generate significant excess cash flow that leads to additional balance sheet strength and the opportunity to create further shareholder value.

  • 2 Value Stocks to Buy Before the EV Revolution Takes Them Higher

    While not thought of as electric vehicle companies, these two stocks will nonetheless benefit from soaring EV growth over the next decade.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that GameStop (NYSE: GME), Carnival (NYSE: CCL), and SentinelOne (NYSE: S) would have a rough few days. GameStop did something it has done just one other time in the past three years: It moved higher the day after reporting quarterly results. Unfortunately for investors of the video game retailer, that was the only day the shares rose last week.

  • These 4 Dow Stocks Can Double Your Money in 7 Years (or Less)

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer for the health of the U.S. stock market. Comprised of 30 profitable and time-tested companies, the Dow Jones is the perfect example of how buy-and-hold investing can make investors rich. Over the trailing 50 years, the Dow has averaged an annualized return of about 7.5%.

  • Can This High-Yield Energy Stock Support Its Dividend?

    Like its peers, industry-leading pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is focused on shoring up its balance sheet so that it can outlast future downturns. Financial health adds stability to Kinder Morgan's business, but the trade-off is that it requires preserving cash and spending less money, which impedes its ability to grow. Investors on the hunt for fast-growing energy stocks probably won't like Kinder Morgan's slow and safe strategy.

  • Boston Beer Stock Has Lost Its Fizz. It Might Be Time to Take a Sip.

    The company’s stock, which peaked in April at $1,306.45, has tumbled 60% to a recent $527.25 in less than five months. The decline has been driven by the same thing that drove shares higher—hard seltzer.

  • Why Wall Street Thinks This Dirt Cheap Value Stock Could Soar

    Some stocks deliver sizzling gains. Their businesses are exciting. Investors' buzz about these stocks can be deafening. And then there are stocks like Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS). No sizzling gains here.

  • Dow Jones Today, Stocks Jump, Turn Mixed As Moderna, Dexcom Dive; Nike Trips On Supply Chain Issues

    Intel led the Dow Jones today as chip stocks rallied, but dives by Moderna and Dexcom weighed heavy on the Nasdaq.

  • Zscaler, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ZS) Latest Pullback Provides a Buying Opportunity, But it Doesn't Come Without Risks

    As the market experienced the worst week since June, Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) was among the stocks leading the decline. Yet, as cyber security keeps gaining on importance, it still boasts an excellent return in 2021, as well as an overall return since the public market debut in 2018. Here are the latest developments regarding this growth stock.

  • 3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Economic uncertainty suggests market volatility may be on the horizon, and that means it could be a good time to focus your investing on high-quality companies rather than more speculative growth plays. The Dow Jones Industrial Average index houses 30 large, highly traded companies that operate across a wide variety of industries, which makes it a strong starting point for investors seeking dependable category leaders. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Merck (NYSE: MRK), and Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) as top Dow Jones stocks to buy right now.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Soar 50% or Better, According to Wall Street

    All three of these growth stocks are poised to put up big gains once more investors land on the same page as investment bank analysts who follow them.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6%

    Companies that generate more cash than they know what to do with often give it back to shareholders through dividends. Think of it as a reward just for being a committed investor in a given company. A dividend yield is the percentage of the stock's current share price that the dividend amounts to over the course of a year.